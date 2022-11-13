Support Local Journalism

Big plays on both sides of the ball was just enough for the Aggies to fend off a spirited comeback by the Rainbow Warriors in their longest road trip of the 2022 college football season.

Cooper Legas threw a trio of first-half touchdown passes --- two of them on chunk-yardage plays --- and Ike Larsen intercepted a pair of passes and returned one of them to the house as Utah State held on for a 41-34 victory over Hawaii in a Mountain West game that ended early Sunday morning at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Manoa.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal.

