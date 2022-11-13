Big plays on both sides of the ball was just enough for the Aggies to fend off a spirited comeback by the Rainbow Warriors in their longest road trip of the 2022 college football season.
Cooper Legas threw a trio of first-half touchdown passes --- two of them on chunk-yardage plays --- and Ike Larsen intercepted a pair of passes and returned one of them to the house as Utah State held on for a 41-34 victory over Hawaii in a Mountain West game that ended early Sunday morning at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Manoa.
"Rough trip, but man I'm excited about the win," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "I told the guys that I will never ever take a win for granted, especially on the road. We left on Thursday, not an easy trip to get here. About a thousand distractions to get the guys looking in the wrong direction and I thought we played really well. We didn't play our best. We obviously made a lot of mistakes that didn't allow us to really put this game away like we'd like, but give them credit too. Their offense is starting to click ... and defensively they made us struggle at times, especially in the third and fourth quarters when we really needed to go down and drive and put it away. But they just wouldn't go away."
The Aggies (5-5, 4-2 MW) led by 17 points on two different occasions in the second half, but the Rainbow Warriors (2-9, 1-5) made things very interesting as they scored 10 points in the final 3:33 of the fourth quarter. USU wide receiver Quinton Hadnot recovered two onside kicks by Hawaii, otherwise things could have gotten really dicey for the visitors.
The Rainbow Warriors racked up 333 of their 541 yards of total offense after halftime, but the Aggies still managed to come up with a handful of memorable defensive plays, including a 40-yard pick-six by Larsen and an acrobatic INT by fellow safety Hunter Reynolds. The Aggies won the turnover battle by a whopping 4-0 margin and that ultimately was the difference in the game.
"The turnovers created by the defense were awesome," Anderson said. "Not turning the ball over offensively was huge and to create another turnover on our punt team (was huge). Jamie (Nance) being right there to make a play, I mean he keeps showing up. But really, really proud of (our team). We're back to 5-5 and one step closer to bowl eligibility."
This was the second straight week Nance was able to pounce on a muffed punt, plus it was his third fumble recovery of a muffed punt by the opposition this season. USU didn't fully take advantage of that takeaway as it settled for a 21-yard field goal by Connor Coles late in the first quarter.
However, the Aggies certainly fully capitalized on Larsen's second INT of the contest, which was also his team-leading fourth of the season. The redshirt freshman timed his run perfectly as he jumped an out route and brought it back 40 yards to paydirt, which gave the visitors a seemingly comfortable 41-24 advantage with 4:33 remaining in the fourth quarter.
"That's just a game plan deal," Larsen said of his pick-six. "We read the receiver splits all week and when the time came, we saw the split and I (saw) it and I jumped the route, so it was all just game plan stuff right there."
In addition to his two INTs, the former Logan and Sky View star contributed with six tackles --- five of the solo variety --- two tackles for loss and one sack. Larsen pressured Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager into an intentional grounding penalty in the fourth quarter.
"Every week he just gets better," Anderson said of Larsen. "I mean, he's got a phenomenal career ahead of him. I love that he's wearing our colors. ... He always tends to be calm in the moment when it's the most critical. And that was a game that was tenuously, uncomfortably close. The pick-six came at a huge time."
The Aggies were clicking offensively in the opening half as they amassed 300 of their 375 yards during the first two quarters of action. Legas completed 12 of 18 passes for 212 yards and three TDs before halftime.
Legas connected with a wide open Josh Sterzer on a 68-yard catch and run to the house to give USU a 7-0 lead at the 10:44 mark of the first quarter. The former Orem High standout's second TD toss was also to a tight end, Broc Lane, and it was a dime of a 16-yarder, aided by good protection by the offensive line, to push USU's advantage to 17-7 early in the second quarter. It was the first collegiate TD for both Aggie tight ends.
"Been wanting to get (the tight ends) more and more involved all year and we talked about it, and have had some things designed truly to get them involved and haven't hit them," Anderson said. "But tonight we did. We hit them when we needed to. Both of those guys getting in the end zone was just a great thing for how hard they've worked and how hard they blocked, how unselfish they are. That was huge. I do believe that will only benefit our offense as we spread the ball around to more people and make us more difficult to defend. ... That's a trend that we need to continue."
Legas' third touchdown throw was a well-executed 37-yarder to running back Calvin Tyler Jr., who torched the Rainbow Warriors on a wheel route. That gave the visitors a 24-10 lead in the final two minutes of the two quarter.
Tyler Jr. scored again in an at times rainy third quarter when he bulled his way into the end zone on a 4-yard run to cap off a 13-play, 75-yard drive. That touchdown run gave USU a 31-17 lead and that advantage ballooned to 34-17 a few minutes later on a 42-yard field goal by Coles, the reigning Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week.
Tyler Jr. was placed on concussion protocol following last Saturday's 27-10 triumph over visiting New Mexico, but was able to recover well enough to make a big impact a week later. The Oregon State graduate transfer rushed for 113 yards on 25 attempts, plus gained an additional 51 yards on three receptions. It was Tyler Jr.'s fifth time breaking the century mark in rushing yards this season.
"He did what he had to this week and did well," Anderson said. "He's playing extremely well. Very comfortable and poised. He was frustrated a couple of times tonight, but went right back out and extended a couple of plays that could have been bottled up, moved the chains in a couple of very, very difficult situations. And we need him to keep doing that, but I'm glad that he's healthy and I'm glad that he was able to play because it wasn't a given."
Legas ended up throwing for 238 yards on 16 of 25 passing, although he was sacked four times by a Hawaii defense that only recorded nine sacks in its previous 10 games this fall. Brian Cobbs finished with 74 yards on five receptions, including a 35-yarder that set the stage for Lane's aforementioned TD catch.
Schager put the ball in the air 46 times and completed exactly half of those passes to his teammates for 306 yards and two TDs. However, the three INTs loomed large. Hawaii tailbacks Dedrick Parson and Tylan Hines teamed up for 198 yards on 25 carries, which was highlighted by a 69-yard sprint to paydirt by the speedy Hines late in the fourth quarter to give the hosts new life.
Reynolds led the Aggies in tackles with nine --- eight of the solo variety --- plus he came up with a huge pass breakup on a potential explosive play in the fourth quarter, in addition to his aforementioned INT. USU cornerback Michael Anyanwu chipped in with six tackles and a PBU.
It certainly hasn't been smooth sailing for the Aggies over the past six weeks, but they've still managed to win four of their last five games and are in the midst of a similar late-season surge to a year ago. USU must either beat San Jose State next Saturday in its home finale or on the road against Boise State the following week to achieve bowl eligibility for the 10th time in a 12-year stretch.
"I feel like the pressure's on, but there's no pressure," Tyler Jr. said. "But, I mean, all we've got to do is execute and come to practice ready to work every day, come to the meeting with a good mindset, a positive mindset. And, like I said, we're going to take it one game at a time and it's a playoff mentality, so we've been saying in the locker room it's win or go home. So, that's the mentality we've been having and the approach we'll be taking from here on out."
USU NOTES
* Captaining the Aggies in their second road win of the season were Legas, Reynolds, linebacker Cole Joyce, center Chandler Dolphin and defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka.
* USU extended its winning streak to seven against Hawaii and now leads the all-time series, 12-6.
* This was USU's second consecutive game with a defensive TD as Reynolds scooped up a fumble and scored during the fourth quarter against New Mexico.
* USU true freshman inside linebacker Max Alford made his first career start.
* Aggie punter Stephen Kotsanlee came through with two 50-plus-yard punts, plus two of his punts were downed inside the Hawaii 20-yard line. Kotsanlee dropped the snap of one of his punts, but was able to swiftly pick it up, deftly and calmly evade a would-be tackler and get off the punt.
* Coles Motes started in place of Jacob South at right tackle. South in still on concussion protocol.
* This was the first time this season the Aggies scored more than 40 points.
