For the first time this season, the Aggies got off to a fairly promising start, but the momentum was short lived.

UNLV came storming back from a 7-0 deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points spanning the first and second quarters, withstood a pretty spirited second-half rally by Utah State and secured a 34-24 victory over the Aggies in the Mountain West opener for both football programs on Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

