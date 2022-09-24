For the first time this season, the Aggies got off to a fairly promising start, but the momentum was short lived.
UNLV came storming back from a 7-0 deficit by scoring 21 unanswered points spanning the first and second quarters, withstood a pretty spirited second-half rally by Utah State and secured a 34-24 victory over the Aggies in the Mountain West opener for both football programs on Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium.
The Aggies made some strides in some areas following their first of two bye weeks this season, but made far too many mistakes and were far too undisciplined to hang with what appears to be one of the better teams in the Mountain West. Case in point: USU quarterback Logan Bonner was picked off five times, a poor snap on a punt essentially gift-wrapped UNLV a touchdown and the hosts were penalized 11 times for 98 yards. A handful of those penalties --- nine of the 11 took place in the opening half --- were of the 15-yard variety.
"First off, thank you to all the folks that came out and stayed until the end," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "I know everyone's frustrated. No one is more frustrated than we are. We got used to a lot of success last year and right now, we haven't seen it. But a lot of people came out. Fans, student section, thank you.
"This group of guys is still trying to get better. I'm extremely proud of how hard we played and with the passion that we played with. I thought the defense did a great job of keeping us in it for a while. We just didn't execute nearly well enough, especially on offense, to really have a chance to win. We had some yards but couldn't finish. Turnovers will kill you. But the energy and passion that we played with is something to build on. If we had that two weeks ago, I think we'd win a game."
USU did a good job of defending the run and bottling up reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week Aidan Robbins, but weren't as effective against dynamic quarterback Doug Brumfield. The sophomore completed 21 of 31 passes for 217 yards and a TD, plus scored twice more with his feet in short-yardage situations. Robbins, who rushed for 229 yards last week against North Texas, was limited to 81 yards on 28 carries Saturday.
The Aggies actually outgained the Rebels by a 421-320 margin, including 253-122 at halftime. In all fairness to the Rebels, much of that disparity took place when the final outcome really wasn't in the balance. More importantly, UNLV won the turnover battle by a staggering 6-0 margin, plus USU was unable to convert on three different fourth-down plays in Rebel territory, including once inside the 10-yard line.
The final play of each half resulted in an INT. The Rebels have now picked up nine passes in four games this season.
The Aggies looked sharp in the early going, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Rebels went three and out on their first two possessions and actually lost two yards on those six plays.
USU marched 52 yards on eight plays in its second series, which culminated with a 12-yard TD pass from Bonner to Justin McGriff, who created plenty of separation with a nice double move. McGriff finished with a game-high 103 yards on six receptions.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, UNLV's response was swift and assertive. The visitors covered 89 yards on seven plays and pulled even at 7-7 on a 4-yard run by Brumfield.
The Aggies then promptly went three-and-out on their next possession, plus the fourth-down snap to punter Stephen Kotsanlee was poor. The junior was able to cleanly handle it, but his knee contacted the ground before he got the punt off. An unsportsmanlike penalty on the hosts also loomed large as UNLV took over at the USU 5-yard line. The Rebels found paydirt three plays later to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
UNLV's advantage ballooned to 21-7 early in the second quarter before USU received a temporary momentum surge on a dynamic special teams play by Cache Valley native Ike Larsen. The redshirt freshman burst up the middle to block a UNLV punt and it went out of the end zone for a safety. It was Larsen's second blocked punt of the season and the team's fourth in their last six games.
USU's ensuing possession came to a crashing halt on a Bonner INT in Aggie territory, which UNLV turned into three points.
The Aggies did bounce back with a 75-yard drive that was capped off by a nice 10-yard scoring strike from Bonner to Terrell Vaughan, who deftly high-pointed the ball in traffic in the back of the end zone. It was a free play, inasmuch as the Rebels were offside.
However, USU was whistled for a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties in the aftermath of Vaughn's TD catch, and UNLV capitalized on its ideal field position with a field goal with 35 seconds remaining in the opening half. The Rebels took a 27-16 advantage into the locker room.
The Aggies got the ball first in the third quarter and, following a 37-yard kickoff return by Vaughn, advanced the pigskin into Rebel territory. However, USU came up short on a 1-yard shovel pass to Broc Lane on fourth down. The tight end, who showcased his athleticism on a few occasions Saturday, needed two yards.
UNLV then proceeded to take a commanding 34-16 lead on a powerful 5-yard scoring plunge by Robbins. The Rebels converted on a pair of fourth downs on that march to paydirt.
To their credit, the Aggies continued to play hard, plus they were much more disciplined in the second half. Vaughn burned a UNLV defensive back on a double move and Bonner found him for a 39-yard TD pass in the Derek Wright corner of the end zone with 6:15 remaining in the game. Vaughn gained 74 yards and scored twice on his six catches Saturday.
"I felt pretty good stepping up," said Vaughn, who is now USU's starting slot receiver after Kyle Van Leeuwen went down with a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago. "I worked hard all week and in the off week we had, too. I played a big role on that one, so I felt prepared and ready to go."
The Aggies quickly got the ball back and marched into Rebel territory again, but any slim chance of a comeback was terminated when Bonner was sacked from behind and fumbled with 3:39 remaining in the final quarter. Bonner ended up completing 27 of 41 passes for a season-high 325 yards and two TDs. However, the five INTs loomed large.
"Some of those (INTs) were desperation-type situations (or) jump-ball-type situations," Anderson said. "If I felt like he was making a ton of bad decisions, we would have changed (our QB). He ran the ball when he needed to, moved the chains with his feet --- something we haven't seen him do (this season). When we put him in situations and worked through progressions, he was doing that well, and we'll go back and watch the tape. There were maybe some things we missed, but we gave coach (Anthony) Tucker the opportunity to change quarterbacks midstream and he felt like (Bonner) was making good choices, (and) he took ownership, Tuck took ownership of one of the picks, put (Bonner) in a bad situation. ... I kind of reserve the right to watch the tape and see if where seeing the same thing once we rewind it back, and then we'll make a (QB) decision moving forward."
It was another rough performance on the ground for the Aggies, who only managed 96 yards on 32 rushing attempts. Calvin Tyler Jr. accounted for 54 of those yards on 15 carries.
Like Vaughn, Brian Cobbs and NyNy Davis hauled in six receptions for USU. Cobbs gained 44 yards on one of his catches, which was USU's longest play from scrimmage this season.
Defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka returned from his injury and helped the Aggies put together arguably their best defensive performance of the season. The senior established new single-game career highs in tackles (seven), tackles for loss (2.5) and sacks (2.0). USU finished with season-best tallies in TFLs (12.0) and sacks (4.0).
“Grateful that I had a pretty good game, but at the end of the day, it’s about winning," Motu'apuaka said. "It’s just heartbreaking that we weren’t able to get the W, but like I said, there’s a lot of good things that we did. We just need to keep working as the weeks go on and eliminate our mistakes.”
Linebackers AJ Vongphachanh and MJ Tafisi teamed up for 20 tackles --- 10 apiece --- including 3.5 for a loss for the Aggies, who got seven tackles from Hunter Reynolds and 2.0 TFLs from fellow safety Dominic Tatum.
Austin Ajiake came through with a game-high 11 tackles, plus he was one of four different Rebels who intercepted a pass. Nohl Williams had a pair of picks for UNLV.
DEFENSIVE LINE DEPTH
The Aggies received another big blow to their depth in the defensive trenches when defensive tackle Seni Tuiaki suffered what Anderson confirmed was a dislocated ankle on UNLV's TD run late in the first quarter. The freshman was carted off of the field and will likely miss the rest of the season. USU already lost defensive tackle Phillip Paea to a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago, plus fellow D-tackles Poukesi Vakauta and Motu'apuaka have been limited by injuries.
USU was also missing starting defensive end Byron Vaughns, who sprained his ankle in the Weber State game.
Tuiaki was greeted by several of his teammates and received a lot of encouragement while being carted off Merlin Olsen Field.
"It was heartbreaking," Motu'apuaka said. "Any time somebody on your team, especially a brother in our (defensive tackle) room, gets an injury like that, you know, you're worried for them (because) you care for them a lot. As soon as we could, we ran over there to see how he was doing and he was real positive, like he (always) is. He's always a really positive guy ... so I'm glad that he's OK and I'll pray for a fast recovery for him."
USU NOTES
* UNLV ended a six-game losing streak to USU. The Aggies still lead the all-time series 18-8.
* The Aggies are now 7-3 in Mountain West openers since joining the conference prior to the 2013-14 academic year.
* Tuiaki, Vaughn and tight end Ron Tiavaasue were first-time starters for the Aggies.
* Captaining the Aggies for their third home game of the season were Cobbs, Motu'apuaka, Reynolds, Kotsanlee and tight end Josh Sterzer, who missed the game and was with his wife, Sarah, instead. Sarah Sterzer gave birth to a baby girl this afternoon.