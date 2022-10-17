It was a college football game that, quite frankly, the Aggies would have lost earlier this season.
Despite losing quarterbacks Cooper Legas and Levi Williams to injuries, committing 10 penalties, missing two field goals and making a few potentially game-changing mistakes, Utah State still managed to earn a 17-13 road victory over Colorado State last Saturday evening at Canvas Stadium.
“Considering all that went wrong on Saturday ... that’s a game you’re supposed to lose and we didn’t,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “To have the turnovers we did, the injuries we did (and) to be able to get a win, man, you cannot say enough about how our defense played, how our young quarterback stepped in and stayed calm and found a way to help us get to the finish line. I mean, everybody stepped up and did what they needed to.”
Legas left the game late in the first quarter with a concussion and his primary backup, Williams, suffered a lower right leg injury late in the second quarter. As a result, true freshman Bishop Davenport, who started the season as the team’s fourth-string QB, played the entire second half.
Davenport hasn’t taken any reps in practice since fall camp, but still managed to perform well enough to help facilitate back-to-back scoring drives to begin the second half. No. 7 completed back-to-back passes of 14 and 15 yards to move the Aggies into field goal range, and Connor Coles — who missed two long field goals earlier in the game — was successful from 48 yards out. Davenport then capped off an eight-play, 59-yard march to paydirt with a 4-yard keeper on third and goal, which gave USU the lead for good at 17-10. The former Spring (Texas) High School star lowered his head and trucked over a defender on a 19-yard run three plays before his touchdown.
The Aggies (3-4, 2-1 Mountain West) simplified things on offense for Davenport, but he still made enough plays and, perhaps more importantly, didn’t turn the ball over.
“He made good decisions,” Anderson said. “... There’s a lot more we can do with him. He is very capable. He understands the system extremely well, but in the heat of the moment we were extremely limited because he just hasn’t had reps.”
Anderson was asked about Legas’ and Williams’ injuries during Monday’s press conference and said “everything is day to day at this point. Clearly, they were pretty obvious injuries and with protocols in place, it’s really going to depend on what happens in the next 24, 48 hours, what kind of progress those guys make.” USU starting defensive end Byron Vaughns was also part of this conversation as he is also currently going through concussion protocol.
Legas will likely not be cleared to play in Saturday’s road game against Wyoming, while Williams will likely be questionable. Indeed, there’s a good chance Davenport will be counted on against the Cowboys.
“It is safe to say he will get plenty of reps this week with Levi beat up and Coop beat up, and all of them being day to day,” Anderson said. “Yeah, we’ll get him reps and get him ready. You could see very clearly that the moment was not too big for him. He is a very calm, competitive individual. He’s played in stadiums full of 40,000 and 50,000 people in the playoffs in Texas, so it’s not something that really took him back. ... With reps, you’d like to think we could put together a very sound game plan that allows him to utilize his skill set, but also will be day to day in terms of what the other guys can and cannot do.”
For his efforts, Davenports was selected as the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. No. 7 completed 3 of 9 passes for 41 yards, and rushed for 29 yards on 11 attempts. He was sacked once.
Another Aggie that was honored was punter Stephen Kotsanlee, who was named the conference’s Special Teams POTW. The junior averaged 47.2 yards on five punts, had three punts of 55 or more yards and pinned the Rams on their own 3-yard line on one of his punts.
The Rams (1-5, 1-1) were able to block one of Kotsanlee’s punts in the second quarter and, as a result, took over at the Aggie 20-yard line, but lost two yards on their next three plays and hooked a 39-yard field goal wide left.
“Yeah, he does a phenomenal job at putting the ball where we need him do,” Anderson said of Kotsanlee. “You know, the block had nothing to do with him. It was just a pure bust (in protection) up front, but his ability to place the ball in different areas of the field out of the same look is unique. He’s got a tremendous amount of control. The hang time we get from him to allow us to cover (is a big deal) and, when needed, I mean, he can send it down there and really flip the field. ... He’s extremely versatile and very consistent, and takes a tremendous amount of pride in the job that he does, so he’s a weapon, he really can be and we’re fortunate to have him.”
The blocked field goal was one of three big mistakes the Aggies made. The other two were an interception that was returned to the USU 29-yard line early in the first quarter, and a fumble the Rams recovered at the Aggie 11 late in the third quarter. Utah State’s defense was up to the challenge, though, it is limited CSU to field goals on both of the ensuing series.
“Luckily, as you mentioned, our defense stood up,” Anderson said. “To have three possessions inside the scoring area and down in field goal range for sure, and to only give up six points, honestly that’s the game right there. ... (Our defense) played lights out when we had to have them and those three drives are what changed the game for us.”
The Rams struggled to move the ball, with the exception of a run-heavy 68-yard march to paydirt spanning the first and two quarters. However, the hosts didn’t turn the ball over until USU safety Gurvan Hall Jr. picked off a pass and brought it back 68 yards to the house with 5:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Aggies, the TD was negated by a holding penalty on the return.
However, the Aggies never allowed the Rams to get the ball back as they converted on a pair of third-and-short runs and bled the final 5:16 off the clock.
USU’s strong defensive performance was spearheaded by defensive end Daniel Grezesiak, who harassed CSU quarterback Giles Pooler — the Rams’ third different starting QB this season — throughout the evening and finished with career-high tallies in sacks (3.0) and tackles for loss (3.5). The Nevada graduate transfer also forced a fumble and deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage.
“He showed up in every phrase,” Anderson said. “He played on special teams, but he hit the quarterback and got to the quarterback in some of the most needed downs of the game and was a physical presence on the line. He’s been that (physical presence) all year, but this game particularly stood out because of what they do offensively and it allowed him to do what he loves to do, which is get to the quarterback.”
Linebacker MJ Tafisi had another big game for the Aggies as he contributed with 12 tackles — his fifth straight contest of eight or more tackles — and cornerback Michael Anyanwu also sparkled as he finished with three of his team’s season-high seven passes broken up.
USU limited CSU to 262 yards of total offense, plus the Rams only converted on 2 of 15 third downs.
The Aggies finished with 390 yards of total offense, with 160 of those taking place on the three possessions Legas was in the game. Tailback Calvin Tyler Jr. came through with 129 yards on 24 carries and is he is now the first Aggie to rush for 100-plus yards in three straight games since Kerwynn Williams in 2012.
USU amassed 252 yards on the ground and averaged 5.1 yards per rushing attempt against CSU. USU’s offensive line has excelled in the run blocking department the past three weeks as the team rushed for 204 yards against BYU and 199 against Air Force.
“Coach (Micah) James has been phenomenal working with us and just helping us push to the next level,” USU starting left guard Wade Meacham said Monday. “You know, we emphasize a lot of just effort and execution, just making sure that we do whatever is takes to make sure that our guy isn’t the one that makes the tackle. And, you know, that starts in practices and it starts in the film room in making sure we are locked in on our assignments and also in our personnel in what we’re expecting from each of the defenders, and just making sure that we’re ready to go. And then when the game hits, it’s the easy part.”
