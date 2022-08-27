Support Local Journalism

Double-digit deficits didn't seem to deter the Aggies a year ago, and that was again the case in their 2022 home- and season-opener.

Utah State got roughed up in the first quarter, but came storming back from a 14-0 deficit by scoring 24 unanswered points in the second quarter and overcame a shaky second half on offense en route to a 31-20 victory over Connecticut in a non-conference football game in front of an announced crowd of 19,553 Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

