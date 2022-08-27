Double-digit deficits didn't seem to deter the Aggies a year ago, and that was again the case in their 2022 home- and season-opener.
Utah State got roughed up in the first quarter, but came storming back from a 14-0 deficit by scoring 24 unanswered points in the second quarter and overcame a shaky second half on offense en route to a 31-20 victory over Connecticut in a non-conference football game in front of an announced crowd of 19,553 Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
It's the seventh time since the beginning of the 2021 campaign the Aggies have prevailed after trailing by at least 10 points. It was also USU's 13th win in its last 14 home openers.
"It's a win. That's the best thing I can say," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "Definitely not a polished win by any means. We have a lot of things to work on. We found a way to start from behind yet again. I guess that's just going to be my tenure as we find a way to dig a hole and then fight our way back. I am proud that the guys didn't panic. Very similar to last season. We found our way behind 14 and guys kept working and playing."
The Huskies, who only won one game last year, took it to the defending Mountain West champions in the first quarter as they racked up 180 yards of total offense, including 152 on 15 rushing attempts. Poor tackling and edge contain loomed large for the Aggies early on, but they cleaned things up and limited the visitors to a pair of long field goals and 184 total yards during the final three quarters.
"I do think the staff and the players did a good job of making adjustments in-game," Anderson said. "We got better as the game went on as we got a better idea of what to expect. It's not what we thought we were going to see in terms of our defense and their offense. It was not what we thought we'd see. That took a little while."
USU also did a solid job of making UConn making one-dimensional on offense. The Huskies finished with 245 yards on the ground, but only completed 13 of 33 passes for 119 yards and zero touchdowns, vs. two interceptions. UConn used three different quarterbacks Saturday, with freshman Zion Turner getting the most of the snaps after starter Ta'Quan Roberson left with what appeared to be a serious injury in the first quarter.
"I hate that they had their quarterback go down," Anderson said. "I hope that's not a season-ending injury. That did not look good. Prayers go up for him. You hate to see that for a competitor like him. You could tell he was going to impact their team in a big, big way. I hope that's something he can get well and healthy and still play for those guys.
Aggie senior Hunter Reynolds timed his run well and picked off a Turner pass in the first quarter, and fellow safety Ike Larsen came through with an outstanding, acrobatic INT in the fourth quarter to terminate any chance of a UConn comeback.
"We don't win the game without the turnovers (our defense) created," Anderson said. "Ike Larsen's play there at the end was huge. We needed that. We did not want to see that game get any tighter than it was already was. We can build off of it. I would rather be sitting here talking with you about a victory that was ugly than the other (alternative)."
Meanwhile, it was an uneven performance by the Aggies offensively, even though they accumulated 542 total yards to the Huskies' 364. The fact that USU scored all by seven of its points in one quarter would attest to this. The hosts also fumbled the ball twice and lost both of them, much to the chagrin of Anderson.
"We just couldn't get the rhythm on track offensively," Anderson said. "A lot of yards, but too many turnovers. We have to protect the ball better."
Nevertheless, there were a lot of encouraging things for the Aggies on the offensive side of the ball. Standout quarterback Logan Bonner, only eight months removed from a serious knee injury, was pretty sharp as he completed 20 of 29 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns, vs. zero INTs. Additionally, the hosts had a lot of success running the ball as they amassed 261 yards on 54 attempts.
Calvin Tyler Jr. continues to show why he is a all-Mountain West-caliber tailback as he churned out a career-high 161 yards on a career-high 33 carries. The Huskies had a difficult time of tackling Tyler Jr., who routinely picked up yards after contact.
"I didn't know I had 30 carries until after the game," Tyler Jr. said. "It felt good, but I was a little winded coming into the fourth quarter, but I'm ready to get back to practice and get back in shape."
USU also received a huge boost from true freshman Robert Briggs, who was very patient and dynamic on his way to contributing with 85 yards on 10 carries. Briggs, who is very physical for a 5-foot-6, 175-pound athlete, made a sublime cut on a 23-yard sprint to paydirt to pull the Aggies even at 14-14 in the second quarter.
The Aggies were ultimately able to turn things around following a crucial play by standout cornerback Ajani Carter early in the second quarter. USU had just failed on a fourth-down play in UConn territory, but got the ball back one play later when Carter ripped the ball away from stellar Huskie tailback Nate Carter, and defensive end Daniel Grzesiak recovered.
USU then proceeded to quickly advance the pigskin 45 yards on five plays --- a possession that was capped off by a 11-yard scoring strike from Bonner to Kyle Van Leeuwen over the middle of the field. That trimmed the Aggies' deficit to 14-7 with 12:28 remaining in the second quarter and they dominated the remainder of the opening half.
"We emphasize on tackling," Carter said when asked if he was trying to strip the ball away from Carter, who finished with 190 yards rushing. "We want to get them on the ground first, but if I have the chance to get the ball out, I'm going to try and get the ball out and be play changer. Give the offense a chance to go and score again."
The Aggies had no problem scoring more points the rest of the half and driving up and down the field, for that matter, as they outgained the Huskies by a whopping 227-54 margin in quarter No. 2. Briggs knotted the score at 14-all on his aforementioned TD run and then USU took the lead for good when Justin McGriff snared a 14-yard TD pass from Bonner in the west corner of the south end zone, despite getting interfered with.
Connor Coles booted a 45-yard field goal with one second remaining in the quarter as the hosts took a 24-14 advantage into the locker room at half.
Neither team enjoyed much success offensively in a scoreless third quarter. The Huskies did get impressive field goals of 47 and 54 yards, respectively, from Noe Ruelas within the first five minutes of the final quarter.
All of a sudden, UConn was a touchdown away from taking the lead, but USU's response was decisive. A 13-play, 75-yard march to paydirt was punctuated by Bonner's third touchdown pass of the afternoon --- this one a dart of a 11-yarder to Brian Cobbs in the west corner of the south end zone. The Maryland graduate transfer contributed with a career-high seven receptions for 78 yards in his first game as an Aggie. Bonner completed passes to eight different teammates.
The Aggies were led defensively by linebacker AJ Tafisi, a Washington transfer who came through with a career-high 10 tackles, including 2.0 for a loss. USU racked up 11.0 tackles for loss, compared to just 3.0 for UConn. Carter, linebacker AJ Vongphachanh and striker Kaleo Neves each chipped in with seven tackles for the Aggies, who finished with zero sacks, but 11 quarterback hurries. Neves had 1.5 TFLs.
Linebacker Jackson Mitchell fared well for the Huskies as he wreaked havoc with a game-high 16 tackles, plus he had a sack and forced a fumble. Mitchell led UConn with 120 tackles a year ago.
USU NOTES
* The Aggies are now 7-3 with Anderson at the helm after trailing in the first quarter.
* Weylin Lapuaho started the game at right tackle. The Bingham High product is the first true freshman to start on the offensive line for the Aggies since 2005.
* In addition to Lapuaho, six other players made their first career starts as Aggies in graduate senior O-lineman Wade Meacham, graduate senior defensive tackle Phillip Paea, Carter, Grezesiak, Tafisi and Van Leeuwen, who caught his first collegiate TD. Grezesiak, Tafisi and Van Leeuwen are all juniors, while Carter is a senior, but still has another year of eligibility after this one due to the free COVID-19 season of 2020.
* USU's Game 1 captains were Bonner, Vongphachanh, cornerback Jamie Nance, left tackle Alfred Edwards and Reynolds.
* USU improved to 2-0 all-time against UConn. The two teams played in 2001, with the Aggies prevailing by a 38-31 scoreline on the road.
* The Aggies received a big performance from three-year starting punter Stephen Kotsanlee, who averaged 48.2 yards on his five punts.