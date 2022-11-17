One Mountain West football team is fighting to achieve bowl eligibility, while the other is fighting to keep its slim hopes of advancing to the conference championship game alive.
Simply put, both Utah State and San Jose State should be plenty motivated to prevail in their second-to-last game of the regular season. The Aggies and Spartans will square off on what’s certain to be a frigid Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium. The opening kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
USU must either beat SJSU or Boise State on the road next week to become bowl eligible for the 10th time in a 12-year stretch, while the Spartans must emerge victorious to stay in the mix for a West Division title. Even if they win their final two contests, the Spartans will need some help to punch their ticket the MW championship tilt. The Aggies still have an outside shot of sharing the Mountain Division crown, but no path to their second straight MW title game.
“This is a big game for us,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. “We’ve talked, have been very open about our desire to get this team to a bowl, to become bowl eligible. … And it’s something that we know is on the table this week and (also we want) to stay relevant in the league, just trying to be in the mix … even if it’s just a share of something. I think any of those goals are things that we want to continue to strive for, so we’ll work hard this week and prepare to have a great night on Senior Night.
“We’ve got a really good class, (10) guys that have done a great job battling for us, and we’re proud of them. We want to make sure we have a night that they remember and that’s going to be difficult. Again, San Jose’s a really good football team. This will be a big challenge for us.”
The odds of competing in the postseason weren’t looking too promising for the Aggies a month ago, but they’ve won four of their last five games to get back to .500. Conversely, the Spartans have faltered a bit since getting off to a 4-1 start. SJSU has lost two of its last four contests, with the two victories being closely contested affairs against 2-8 Colorado State and 2-8 Nevada.
SJSU (6-3, 4-2 MW) is coming off arguably its worst performance of the season in last Saturday’s 43-27 loss to San Diego State. The Spartans jumped out to a 14-0 lead before giving up 38 unanswered points en route to falling to 1-3 on the road. SJSU, which was outgained by SDSU by 202 yards (425-223), is 5-0 at home in ’22.
“Well, I think they’re a team that’s really absolutely surging right now,” SJSU head coach Brent Brennan said of USU (5-5, 4-2). “You watch them play and just how much better they’ve gotten over the last couple of weeks, I think they’re a really good team. We know how good they are because they got after us a year ago. We’re going to their place, so it’s one of those things that when I looked at the schedule and I knew that we had road trips in November at San Diego State and at Utah State, I knew it was going to be a challenging two weeks. And so we’ve got to get ready to go.”
San Diego State was able to come storming back against San Jose State thanks in large part to, ironically enough, its passing attack. SDSU quarterback Jalen Mayden completed 17 of 22 passes for 268 yards and touchdown tosses of 66, 20 and 17 yards. The Aztecs also got a 95-yard kickoff return to the house from special teams standout Jordan Byrd.
The Spartans have allowed 204.4 yards passing per game, as opposed to just 123.8 on the ground. Teams have only averaged 3.3 yards a carry against a SJSU defense that welcomed back all 11 of its starters from a year ago.
“You’re right, San Diego State does typically pound the ball at you, but that was not easy for them (against SJSU),” Anderson said. “They did a really good job of winning in one-on-one situations in the back end and creating explosive throws. So, we’re going to have to be balanced, protect the ball, protect the quarterback and take our shots where we can. I don’t think we can abandon the run. It may not be pretty, but we have to stay balanced.”
With the exception of a couple of games, the Spartans have been stingy on defense this season. They rank third in the Mountain West in scoring (19.3 ppg) and total (328.3 yards an outing) defense, and have racked up a conference-leading 32 sacks. USU signal caller Cooper Legas was sacked four times by a Hawaii defense that only recorded nine sacks in its first 10 games. Indeed, SJSU’s vaunted pass rush will be a concern for USU on Senior Night.
"I think probably more than half of the sacks from Hawaii were my fault, just holding the ball too long or pulling it when it shouldn't have (on the RPO),” Legas said Monday. “I think a lot of the sacks from Hawaii were on me, not really the O-line or anything else like that, so I think it was a good learning opportunity for me just knowing when I need to hit the check down or when I have to hit the hot route, so just being more aware of the pressure. I feel like San Jose's going to see that (on film) and they'll try to do the same thing (as Hawaii), so I'll be ready for it.”
Meanwhile, USU’s defensive line should be hungry to square off against a SJSU offensive line that has given up 34 sacks in nine contests, which is the second worst per-game average in the Mountain West. The Spartans allowed seven sacks against Portland State and five apiece against Fresno State, Nevada and SDSU, plus four against UNLV.
SJSU does have a very mobile quarterback in Hawaii transfer Chevan Cordeiro, who is averaging 268.9 yards passing an outing and has accounted for 22 touchdowns — 14 through the air and eight with his feet. USU’s secondary will surely be challenged by a good SJSU receiving corps led by Nevada transfers Elijah Cooks and Justin Lockhart. The 6-foot-4 Cooks is especially difficult to match up against.
“They’re good offensively,” USU safety Ike Larsen said Monday. “They’ve got a lot of weapons. Their receivers are pretty good, so we’ve just got to come out and really just play lockdown defense and have minimal mistakes and just keep the quarterback contained, and I think we’ll be good.”
USU NOTES
* The Aggies will finish with a 4-2 home record should they prevail Saturday.
* SJSU leads the all-time series against USU, 20-19-1, but the Aggies have won the last nine showdowns and have outscored the Spartans by a huge margin of 397-173 during that winning streak, including 301-79 during the last six contests. Additionally, USU has scored at least 40 points in six consecutive games against SJSU.
* The Aggies are 70-41-3 all-time on Senior Day.
* Fourteen USU starters have missed a combined 41 games in '22 due to a various injuries.
* Second-string running back Robert Briggs will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury, Anderson said earlier this week on his coach's show.
