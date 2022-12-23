Utah State’s football program has signed another high school product as part of its 2023 recruiting class.
The Aggies were able to ink a highly sought after safety from Texas on Thursday evening in Chase Davis.
The Little Elm High School star is the third-highest rated high school recruit to ever initially sign with the Aggies, according to 247sports.com. The high 3-star recruit verbally committed to Pac-12 Conference program Arizona State in June, but recently decommited and will ultimately end up in Logan.
Davis, who was offered a scholarship by the Aggies this past spring, also had a bevy of other FBS offers, including from Colorado, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis — USU’s opponent for next week’s First Responder Bowl — New Mexico State and Texas State, plus several more FCS offers.
Ironically enough, USU lost a commit to Arizona State earlier this week when cornerback Keith Abney II flipped to the Sun Devils and finalized his commitment Wednesday. Abney, who is ironically from Texas — a city only separated by 53-or-so miles from Davis’ home town — had originally verbally committed to the Aggies back in August.
There were no statistics available for the Little Elm on maxpreps or its athletics website. The Lobos went 2-8 during the 2022 campaign.
Davis is the 12th high school player to be announced as part of USU’s recruiting class and the fourth safety, joining University of Utah graduate transfer Malone Mataele, junior college transfer Javar Strong — who started his collegiate career at Arkansas State — and former Lehi High School standout Kadiyon Sweat.
The Aggies needed to reload at the safety position, inasmuch as two-starter Hunter Reynolds has exhausted his eligibility, former starter Gurvan Hall Jr. was indefinitely suspended from the team earlier this season — this was the Miami transfer’s final year of eligibility anyway — and Luke Marion has entered the transfer portal.
Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.
