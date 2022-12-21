Utah Arizona St Football

Utah cornerback Malone Mataele started in 11 games and played in 24 others for the Utes from 2019-22. Mataele has signed with Utah State as a graduate transfer.

 Rick Scuteri

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Aggies were in southern California preparing for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl when Day 1 of last year’s early signing period took place.

Because the Aggies’ bowl game is after Christmas, they didn’t have to split their focus quite as much in 2022. As a result, Utah State’s coaching staff has been conducting a myriad of official recruiting visits throughout the month of December and that diligence paid off Wednesday as more than 20 athletes have already singed their national letters of intent.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.