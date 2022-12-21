The Aggies were in southern California preparing for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl when Day 1 of last year’s early signing period took place.
Because the Aggies’ bowl game is after Christmas, they didn’t have to split their focus quite as much in 2022. As a result, Utah State’s coaching staff has been conducting a myriad of official recruiting visits throughout the month of December and that diligence paid off Wednesday as more than 20 athletes have already singed their national letters of intent.
In fact, 23 USU signees were officially announced on Day 1 of the early signing period, and it’s a balanced mix of transfers and current high school seniors. Of Utah State’s 23 current members of the 2023 recruiting class, 11 come from the high school ranks and 10 from the junior college ranks, plus two are transfers from Power 5 conference programs.
“For today, everybody we that we had anticipated getting … we got,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Wednesday’s press conference. “I felt like we had a good class, put together needs that were important to us. I feel like it’s a solid class. We have this conversation every year. You don’t really know until you get them out on the field and develop them, but we felt like the guys that signed with us, they fit this place, what we were looking for on and off the field, positions of need — high school and veteran players both. It’s about 50-50 in terms of how we organized the class at this point and that’s something that’s important to us.”
Of the 23 athletes that inked with the Aggies on Wednesday, nine are from Utah, while six are from California, two from Florida, two from Georgia, one from Alabama, one from Hawaii, one from Louisiana and one from Texas. Sixteen of these players will enroll for the upcoming spring semester and participate in spring camp, much to the delight of Anderson.
“I said this when I got the job and I meant it. I know every year’s going to be different, but we are going to start at home,” Anderson said. “We made a ton of offers last year early in the process (to Utah kids). We did not sign all of the guys. There’s no way to do that where we’re chasing guys that have Power 5 offers, we’re battling BYU and Utah head to head, the Pac-12, the Big 12 and, honestly, nationally at this point. Utah has players that are traveling from coast to coast, which is scary because we’d love to keep them all here, here at home.”
Among the highest profile commits the Aggies were able to sign were a pair of offensive linemen from the Beehive State. Alta High product Taliafi Taala and Mountain Ridge High product Jr Sia were four-year starters for their respective high schools and both had scholarship offers from at least three Power 5 conference programs. The 6-foot-7 Taala, who held offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Utah, USC, Oregon State, BYU, Arizona and Arizona State, is the second-highest rated high school athlete USU has ever initially signed, according to 247sports.com. Taala was rated as a 4-star recruit by ESPN.com.
“In-state kids that stay at home that have been recruited by Power 5s outside of the state, that’s a huge win for us,” Anderson said. “We know that the strength of our recruiting base honestly starts with the offensive and defensive lines. You look at what are historically the best players in the state, the guys that have made the biggest impact and have gone on and played in the NFL, (it’s) a lot of big guys up front on both sides, and then the linebacker and tight end position as well. We’ve got to win some of those (recruiting) battles, keep those guys at home and keep building our fronts here as best we can. So, those were huge gets, you know, a lot of Power 5 offers between the two of them. And they will be, obviously, developmental guys, but you’d like to think a couple of years down the road they can factor in, in a big, big way.”
Three future Aggies who finalized their commitment Wednesday started out at Power 5 programs in University of Utah graduate transfer Malone Mataele (safety), Washington State transfer Gavin Barthiel (linebacker) and junior college transfer Jaylen Martin (cornerback), who played his first three seasons at California.
Of the 23 players who finalized their commitment Wednesday, 22 have multiple years of eligibility left. Mataele, who started 11 games for the Utes from 2020-22, is the lone exception.
“He is a one-year guy, but with the experience that he’s got on the field and really his versatility (makes him a valuable recruit),” Anderson said. “He can play field (safety), he can play boundary (safety), he can play nickel and honestly he can play corner if he needed to. He’s very, very versatile. We thought he was a guy we would be crazy not to take.”
Barthiel has three years of eligibility remaining and he will join a linebacker corps that will return veterans MJ Tafisi and AJ Vongphachanh. However, the Aggies did lose a valuable backup at that position as Sione Moa entered the transfer portal earlier this week.
“We knew that Sione was probably going to put his name in the portal and just felt like he was kind of getting passed up athletically and wanted to find a place where he could (make an) impact," Anderson said. "You know, Gavin’s got three years of eligibility and so he’s not a guy that’s got to come in and play immediately, although he has the ability to do so. We had good conversations with the guys at Washington State. We watched all of his tape, both high school and anything that we saw from the games that he was on the field (at WSU) and thought he was a super, super natural fit. Once we got to know him, we felt even better about it.”
Of the 11 high school athletes that signed with the Aggies, two are Cache Valley products in wide receiver Jackson Olsen and lineman Justice Ena. Olsen helped propel undefeated Ridgeline to a 4A state title in 2021, while Ena was a two-way starter on Sky View’s 4A championship squad of 2019. The son of former USU defensive coordinator Justin Ena initially inked with USU before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“Well, you love to have kids that want to stay at home,” Anderson said. “Everybody’s seeing that success that Ike (Larsen) is having on the field and that’s awesome to have a local kid that’s playing at that high level. We think that both of those guys have the same opportunity. … We’ve got (Ena) listed as a D-lineman. We really don’t know if he’s an offensive or defensive lineman. He’s played both, but (coaches on) both sides of the ball really like him. And then Jackson is one of those kids we got a chance to see play basketball, see him in camps and absolutely fell in love with from Day 1, and recruited him early, he committed early. We were really, really close to being able to get him in January, which would have been awesome, but I just think it’s great for the (USU) brand and great for the valley to have some local guys that we think have really bright futures.”
Olsen is one of three receivers who signed Wednesday, with the other two being JUCO transfers Kahanu Davis and Micah Davis, who spent his first two seasons at Air Force and scored a touchdown against USU a year ago. The third O-linemen who finalized his commitment to the Aggies was Florida native Hyrum Dewsnup.
In addition to offensive line and receiver, three other position groups that had a trio of signees were defensive end, safety and running back. Mataele was joined by fellow safeties Javar Strong, a junior college transfer, and two-time first-team all-state performer Kadiyon Sweat of Lehi. Strong started out his collegiate career at Arkansas State.
The three running backs that joined the program are high school products Zakkarii Black and Jaydon Bailey, and junior college All-American Davon Booth. Persistence paid off in the recruitment of Bailey, who committed to the Aggies in August, decommitted in November and ultimately signed Wednesday.
“Yeah, I thought (running backs coach) Chuckie (Keeton) did a great job with him — probably a much better job than I did,” Anderson said. “When (Bailey) decommitted, I got a little frustrated with the process, but we tried to take our emotions out of it and look at it really from just a skill standpoint. (He’s a) great kid, great family. I think there were some thoughts in his mind (about), ‘do I want to go that far away from home, being from San Antonio.’ But having come out here on a visit with his family and really feeling like this was home, he ultimately came back to us. He had some really good offers and had a phenomenal year. (He was the) MVP of the league that he played in at the highest level there in Texas. We all know that 6A football in Texas is really, really solid and he had a great year. … I think he’s got a great future ahead of him.”
The three edge rushers the Aggies inked are former East High standout Zion Andreasen and JUCO products Maka Tu’akoi, a native Utahn, and Cian Slone. Slone, like Booth, was a first-team All-American this past season.
USU was also able to sign a pair of tight ends in Springville's Will Monney and JUCO transfer Isaiah Alonzo, plus a pair of cornerbacks in the 6-2 Martin and fellow JUCO transfer Ronald Fuselier. The Aggies signed a big, physical defensive tackle in 325-pound Navarro (Texas) College transfer Clifton Mosley Jr., and a 6A state title-winning quarterback in Skyridge’s McCae Hillstread, who is also a standout sprinter.
“He committed to us and then took a visit to Washington State with an offer,” Anderson said of Hillstead. “I can promise you that whole weekend I didn’t get a lot of sleep, but he came back and he said, ‘coach, Utah State’s where I want to be, it’s where I feel at home.’ He’s never wavered since, went on to … win a state championship (while coming) off of an ankle injury. (He’s) competitive, fast, mobile, can make every throw. He’s a great guy to build around."
