PROVO - With the exception of a few plays, it was a first half to remember for the Aggies in their first game with Cooper Legas as the starting quarterback.
Nevertheless, BYU, ranked 19th in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, was able to get to halftime tied at 17-17 and dominated the second half on its way to a 38-26 victory over Utah State in a non-conference football game on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 59,417 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
It was the Cougars' third straight win over the Aggies and the Old Wagon Wheel will stay in Provo for the foreseeable future, inasmuch as the next four games in the series have been canceled. Meanwhile, USU dropped its fourth game in a row this season, but positive strides were definitely made.
"This is the best we have played all year," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "The encouraging part is that the guys aren't giving up on the process, and we're getting better. I thought we played as good as you can play in the first half, and clearly the game started getting away from us in the third quarter because their offense got going and took over the game. But these kids never quit. We played our best game of the season at the right time and gave ourselves the chance to be competitive."
Legas did a lot of good things in his first career start as he completed 19 of 31 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, vs. two interceptions, plus rushed for an additional 52 yards and a score. The former Orem High star only grew up a few miles away from LaVell Edwards Stadium.
"He did a great job and prepared the right way," Anderson said of Legas. "I'm sure, like any quarterback, there are a few plays he would love to take back, but he gave us the chance to win tonight, and he will continue to get better."
The junior was thrust into action Thursday after starter Logan Bonner broke his foot in the final seconds of USU's 34-24 loss to UNLV last Saturday at Maverik Stadium. Legas said he knew he would be starting against BYU immediately after the UNLV game.
The Aggies were a bit unlucky they didn't go into halftime with a lead in enemy territory. After all, USU finished with a big 246-107 edge in total offense in the opening half. Two potential game-changing plays went BYU's way in the early going as a deflected pass by Legas went right to linebacker Max Tooley for a 34-yard pick-six in the first quarter. The second game-changer was a run by Legas inside the BYU 15-yard line on the first play of the second quarter, but he fumbled and it was recovered by the hosts. No. 5 was originally ruled down by contact, but the play was overturned after a review.
USU received the opening kickoff of the game and promptly marched 75 yards on 12 plays, which culminated with a 7-yard scoring run by Legas, who shed a tackle at the 7-yard line.
"It felt awesome to score the first touchdown, but we've got to find a way to keep it going the whole game," Legas said. "Usually, we're a strong second-half team, but we kind of flipped it this week. We need to find a way to put both halves together and we'll be solid."
BYU immediately bounced back as it only needed two plays to cover 65 yards. The Cougars pulled even at 7-7 on a 31-yard catch and run by wide receiver Keanu Hill.
The Cougars only needed 81 seconds to take a 14-7 lead on the aforementioned interception return to the house by Tooley --- his second pick-six of the season.
The Aggies pared their deficit to 14-10 at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter on a clutch 50-yard field goal by Connor Coles. It was the second-longest field goal of Coles' collegiate career. USU then retook the lead at 17-14 on a 14-yard scoring strike from Legas to Brian Cobbs less than five minutes later. It was a free play, inasmuch as the Cougars were offside.
A 40-yard reception by Brayden Cosper set the stage for BYU kicker Jake Oldroyd, who booted a 45-yard field goak with 2:32 remaining in the second quarter. Oldroyd missed a pair of field goal after halftime.
The Aggies crossed midfield in the final minute of the opening half, but the drive stalled. A well-executed 36-yard pass from Legas to Broc Lane was wiped away by an ineligible man downfield penalty, otherwise the Aggies likely would have been in Coles' field goal range with plenty of time to spare. It was USU's third foray of the half into BYU territory without scoring any points.
The Cougars set the tone on the opening possession of the third quarter as they advanced the pigskin 70 yards on just six plays to paydirt. Ethan Erickson gave BYU the lead for good on a well-executed 14-yard pass from Jaren Hall. The Cougars went on a 21-3 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to seize control of the game.
BYU outgained USU by a 289-148 margin after halftime and finished with 396 yards of total offense to the Aggies' 394. Hall threw for 273 yards and a trio of TDs on 17 of 27 attempts. The Cougars won the turnover battle by a 3-0 margin and that arguably was the biggest difference in the contest.
"They came out with two tight ends and tried to match them with smaller guys on our defense," USU defensive end Byron Vaughns' said of BYU's second-half adjustments. "They brought out a lot of zone schemes and run-pass option plays that we didn't practice over the week. They came out with the tempo that we didn't see all first half and plays we didn't see all first half. That was a good adjustment by their OC (offensive coordinator). They saw that they couldn't run the ball, so they passed, passed again and ran it a few times after."
Legas found Cobbs over the middle of the field for a 27-yard catch and run to paydirt with 1:09 remaining in the final quarter. The Aggies went for the 2-point conversion and were unsuccessful. Cobbs came through with game-high tallies in catches (10), receiving yards (96) and touchdown receptions (two).
Tailback Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for a game-high 104 yards on 18 carries for the Aggies, who gained 147 of their 188 yards on the ground in the opening half. Robert Briggs chipped in with 46 yards on 10 carries, but was "dinged up," Anderson said, and played sparingly in the second half.
BYU gained negative 21 yards on seven rushing attempts in the first half, but got going after halftime with 138 yards on 25 carries.
Lineacker AJ Vongphanchanh and safety Hunter Reynolds contributed with nine tackles apiece for the Aggies, who got eight stops from linebacker MJ Tafisi. Tafisi and Ike Larsen each came through with a first-half sacks for the visitors. Both teams finished with 5.0 tackles for loss.
USU NOTES
* Captaining the Aggies for their second road game of the season were wide receiver Justin McGriff, right tackle Jacob South, linebacker Max Alford, defensive tackle Poukesi Vakauta and Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.