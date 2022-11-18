To say the final home game of the 2022 college football season is an important one for Utah State might be a bit of an understatement.
For starters, USU would achieve bowl eligibility for the 10th time in a 12-year span by defeating an already bowl eligible San Jose State squad on Saturday night at Maverik Stadium. Additionally, a victory over the Spartans would ensure a winning season at home for the Aggies, who are 3-2 on Merlin Olsen Field heading into Saturday’s showdown.
Beyond winning, one of USU’s primary objectives will be giving a proper send-off to its small but impactful senior class. The Aggies will honor 10 seniors prior to the game in quarterback Logan Bonner, wide receivers Brian Cobbs and Justin McGriff, offensive linemen Alfred Edwards, Chandler Dolphin and Jacob South, kicker Connor Coles, safety Hunter Reynolds, running back Calvin Tyler Jr. and cornerback Andre Grayson.
“I’ve just been really pleased,” said USU head coach Blake Anderson when asked about his senior class during Monday’s press conference. “This is a class that six guys were left from other recruiting classes with either Matt (Wells) or Gary (Andersen). I don’t know exactly how they all got here. We brought five transfers (including currently suspended safety Gurvan Hall Jr.) in to fill in the class and to create 11. We want to double that number at a minimum. You want 20-plus seniors in each (class) if you can, so it’s a little unique that it’s a small class and a blended class, but they’ve been phenomenal. They helped us win a (Mountain West) championship a year ago. They fought through (a) 1-4 (start) to put us in a position here down the stretch to be bowl eligible. They’ve been through a lot. Some of these guys have been through two other head coaches, including myself. To have three head coaches in your collegiate career, that’s not easy. … (But) they’ve just continued to come to work every day, so I'm really pleased with them. … Just a really good group of dudes that bring a ton of positive to the room and have bought into what we have asked them to do.”
All 10 of these seniors are currently starters or have been at some point in ’22. USU lost Bonner to a season-ending foot injury on the final play of the team’s game against visiting UNLV on Sept. 24. The Arkansas State transfer had a memorable first season in Logan as he helped propel the program to its first-ever Mountain West championship a year ago, plus broke single-season school records in passing yards (3,628) and touchdown passes (36).
Even though No. 1 hasn’t played in nearly two full months, he still continues to make an impact for the Aggies on the sidelines on game day, plus on a daily basis at practice or in meetings.
“(I’m) really good friends with Logan on and off the field, in meetings,” said current Aggie starting signal caller Cooper Legas during Monday’s press conference. “I’m around him all day every day and in quarterback meetings just giving his input. He’s sort of turned into like a GA (graduate assistant) at this point since he can’t be on the field. It’s like having another coach in the room or just being around, and he has experience and has been around college football a long time. So, just when he feels like he can help, he’s right there to help any of us out with whoever’s in or whoever’s playing. So, it’s been good having him around even though he’s not on the field.”
Bonner is one of four graduate transfers Anderson and his coaching staff have brought to USU. The others are Cobbs, Tyler Jr. and Reynolds. Tyler Jr. and Reynolds have started during both of their seasons in Logan, while Cobbs has emerged as one of the top receivers in the Mountain West in his lone season at Utah State.
Cobbs ranks tied for third in the conference in total receptions with 53 and fourth in receiving yards an outing with 64.7. The Maryland transfer has tallied 647 yards and four TDs on those 53 catches.
“I think since the day he got here, he’s led by example, just working hard every day and he really dove into the offense when he got here and learned everything really fast,” Legas said of Cobbs. “And obviously this season he’s helped our team out a lot making a bunch of big plays and really being there whenever the offense needs him, so it’s been awesome for me and the offense as a whole, just to have him out there making big plays every week.”
Four of these seniors have been at USU since the summer of 2017 in Grayson, Edwards, Coles and Dolphin, and South has been with the program since 2018. All four of these athletes have already earned their bachelor’s degrees, as have Bonner, Tyler Jr., Cobbs and Reynolds. Indeed, this senior class has excelled in the classroom as nearly all of them have garnered academic all-conference honors at some point in their collegiate careers.
Additionally, this has been a resilient senior class — one that could have sulked after the team got off to a 1-4 start. Instead, these seniors have stayed the course and have been instrumental in the Aggies winning four of their last five contests.
“Just the ability to go out and stay focused and continue to work every day is not a given,” Anderson said. “There’s a lot of teams that, when they’re 1-4, they don’t recover, so I think just the resiliency and the willingness to work is maybe the best thing about this (team) and it’s not necessarily something we’ve improved upon. It’s something we never gave up on and maybe is just as important.”
Here are capsules on the 10 seniors that will be recognized Saturday:
BONNER
The Rowlett, Texas, native has been playing college football since 2016, when he redshirted his freshman year at Arkansas State. Bonner played in 42 collegiate games, made 32 starts and completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 7,547 yards and 72 TDs, vs. 29 interceptions.
Bonner, the Offensive MVP of last year’s Mountain West championship tilt, is working on a master’s degree in sports management.
TYLER JR.
The Beaumont, Texas, native has made his presence felt since transferring from Oregon State in the winter of 2021. In his two seasons in Logan, Tyler Jr. has rushed for 1,737 yards and 10 TDs on 385 carries. No. 4 has also chipped in with 169 yards and a TD on 23 receptions.
Tyler Jr., who currently ranks fifth in the conference in rushing yards per game (85.3), is working on a master’s degree in sports management. Tyler Jr. was an academic all-MW honoree a year ago.
COBBS
The native of Alexandria, Virginia, arrived in Cache Valley in January and immediately established himself as a leader. Cobbs finished with 108 yards and a TD on eight receptions in USU’s home- and season-opening win over UConn, and also made a huge impact against BYU (10 catches, 96 yards, 2 TDs) and Air Force (eighth catches, 136 yards, 1 TD).
Cobbs, who graduated from Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in communications, is working on a second bachelor’s degree in kinesiology.
MCGRIFF
The native of Tampa, Florida, has started all 30 games for the Aggies over the past three seasons and has contributed with 919 yards and 11 TDs on 72 catches. McGriff ranks third on the team in catches (22), receiving yards (320) and TD catches (three) in ’22.
The Nebraska transfer is finishing up his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.
GRAYSON
The native of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has appeared in 52 games in five seasons for the Aggies, with 15 career starts. Grayson has contributed with 115 tackles, including 5.0 for a loss, 2.0 sacks, one INT, 13 passes broken up, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery — a monumental one this season in a big win over Air Force — during his time in Logan.
Grayson, an academic all-MW selection a year ago, is working on a master’s degree in sports management. He has recorded 24 tackles and broken up a pair of passes this season.
REYNOLDS
The South Orange, New Jersey, native has developed into one of the top safeties in the Mountain West and has recorded 156 tackles, four INTs, nine PBUs and two fumble recoveries during his two seasons at USU. Reynolds currently ranks second on the team in tackles (73), INTs (three) and PBUs (seven) in ’22, plus he is tied for third place in the conference in INTs.
The Michigan transfer is working on a master’s degree in sports management.
COLES
The native of Bozeman, Montana, has been an impact performer for the Aggies since 2020 as he has been successful on 33 of 46 field goal attempts, including 10 of 14 in ’22. The two-time academic all-MW honoree has yet to miss a PAT this season and came through with a memorable fake field goal for a TD against visiting New Mexico.
Coles, a three-time Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week, is working on a master’s degree in business administration.
EDWARDS
The Redland, California, native is a five-year starter for the Aggies as he has been in the starting lineup an impressive 50 times. Edwards, a three-time academic all-MW selection, garnered honorable mention all-league honors a year ago and has graded out at 87 percent in the seven games USU has recorded this season.
No. 72 is working on a master’s degree in business administration.
DOLPHIN
The native of Sandy walked on at USU in 2017 and was awarded a scholarship at the end of last year’s fall camp. Dolphin has been a two-year starting center for the Aggies and occupies the top spot on the team this season in knockdowns (25) in the seven games USU has recorded, which includes six vs. UConn, five vs. UNLV and four vs. BYU.
No. 74, a two-time academic all-MW selection, is working on a master’s degree in business administration.
SOUTH
The native of Anacortes, Washington, has been a three-year starter for the Aggies, plus he was in the starting lineup three times in 2019. South has battled through some injuries in each of his last three seasons, but has still managed to grade out as USU’s top O-linemen in each of his final two seasons. No. 78 graded out at 91 percent in ’21 and has graded out at 89 percent in the seven games recorded in ’22.
South, a two-time academic all-MW honoree who graded out at 97 percent against UConn and Colorado State this season, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in journalist this past summer.
