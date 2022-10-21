Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

One college football team will be in control of its own destiny, while the other will need major help to remain in the Mountain West Conference championship picture.

Indeed, there’s a lot on the line when Wyoming hosts Utah State in a pivotal Mountain Division showdown on Saturday night. Opening kickoff from War Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 2.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.