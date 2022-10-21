One college football team will be in control of its own destiny, while the other will need major help to remain in the Mountain West Conference championship picture.
Indeed, there’s a lot on the line when Wyoming hosts Utah State in a pivotal Mountain Division showdown on Saturday night. Opening kickoff from War Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 2.
The two teams are currently tied for second place in the Mountain Division with 2-1 records in conference action. Boise State is in sole possession of first place with a 3-0 Mountain West record. The Broncos will square off against the Cowboys and Aggies in back-to-back weeks in November.
“This is a big, big ball game,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “(It’s) a meaningful game. Utah State has flipped the script and really turned into a good football team. The win over Air Force was really impressive and they came through a lot of adversity to beat Colorado State. I think that is a testament to coach (Blake) Anderson and the leadership in their program. ... I really admire coach Anderson.”
The Aggies are still smarting a bit after getting blown out by the Cowboys by a 44-17 scoreline last November at Maverik Stadium. It was the eventual Mountain West champion’s lone loss during the second half of the season.
USU is hungry to regain possession of “Bridger’s Rifle,” a traveling trophy which has been awarded annually to the victor of this series since 2013. Several Wyoming players celebrated with the rifle a year ago, which is something Aggie head coach Blake Anderson definitely remembers.
“I’ll be truthful, I don’t know a lot about (the rifle),” Anderson said. “I know I watched those guys carry it off the field last year and that was enough to piss me off. I just want to play good ball. It’s a conference game and it matters, so it really wouldn’t matter who was on the other sideline. It’s going to be Wyoming, which brings about one of the best coaches in college ball, brings about a physical, nasty style of football. And if we get to carry the rifle away, so be it, but we just need a win.
“We need to stay in control of our own destiny and the only way to do that is keep winning, and that means going on the road. The wind will be blowing 30 MPH or (it will) probably be pretty cold and who knows who will be playing for us. We’ve got to find a way. The trophy would be a great consolation prize, but it has nothing to do with our conversation this week.”
Instead, the conversation this week will surely focus on how the Aggies (3-4, 2-1) can win the battle at the line of scrimmage — something they failed to do against the Cowboys (4-3, 2-1) a year ago. Wyoming finished with a whopping 604-362 advantage in total offense last November, plus a 34:01 to 25:59 edge in time of possession. The visitors torched the hosts to the tune of 362 yards rushing.
The good news for the Aggies is they have made considerable strides running the ball and defending the run over the past three weeks. Case in point: USU averaged 218.3 yards on the ground and 4.8 yards per carry during those three games, and certainly held its own in the defensive trenches in those games. Colorado State only managed 99 yards on the ground a week ago against USU, and 44 those yards were gained on one possession.
“I heard about the game last year and we can’t let that happen again,” said USU defensive end Daniel Grzesiak, who played at Nevada last season. “... So just like the last two weeks, everyone’s got to do their job — gap responsibility. D-line, we have to create knock back and I think we’re going to go out there and do a good job.”
USU’s offensive line struggled against Wyoming’s pass rush last season, but the Aggies have fared pretty in that department this season as they have only allowed eight sacks in seven games. The Aggies gave up eight sacks to the Rams a year ago, but only one last week.
Wyoming’s defense has come through with 19.0 sacks this season, which ranks first in the Mountain West and is among the national leaders. The Cowboys have given up a fair amount of passing yards, though, as opponents are averaging 240.4 yards through the air an outing and 387.9 yards total. USU has allowed 380.3 total yards per game.
“I think it did a good job of preparing us for this upcoming game,” USU left guard Wade Meacham said. “I mean, all week, this last week, coach was telling us that this was going to be one of the tougher defenses in the conference that we see in Colorado State, and it was a tough defense. You know, our offensive line in weeks past has struggled with picking up twists and that was a big challenge for us this week. And we started off a little rusty with it in the game, but were able to make some adjustments and cleaned it up a lot. So, that’s similar to what we’re expecting from Wyoming and hopefully that does a good job of preparing us again this weekend.”
As is typically the case with Bohl-coached teams, the Cowboys haven’t racked up yards left and right this season. They only average 297.3 ypg — the Aggies average 368.3 — but they continue to play physical, disciplined football, plus they rarely turn the ball over. Wyoming ranks ninth out of 131 FBS teams in fewest penalty yardage (37.4 per game) and has only turned the ball over six times.
Conversely, USU has been the second-most penalized team nationally, plus has coughed the ball up a whopping 18 times — 13 interceptions and five fumbles. As a result, the Aggies are minus eight in turnover margin, while the Cowboys are plus two.
And while the Cowboys are a run-first team, quarterback Andrew Peasley — yes, the former Aggie signal caller — has completed 19 passes of 15-plus yards this season. Wyoming will use two tight end sets quite frequently and even three tight end sets on occasion.
“You gotta commit extra guys to the run and now you’re exposed in one-on-one throws down the field,” Anderson said. “You add the dimension of Peasley’s feet and how well he runs, (and) it’s extremely difficult (to defend). And it’s not something you see every week.”
USU NOTES
• The Aggies lead the all-time series against the Cowboys 40-27-4, although Wyoming has prevailed in three of the last five matchups. This is the fourth-most played series in program history for USU, behind only Utah, BYU and Colorado State. Additionally, the Aggies have defeated the Cowboys more than any other opponent in school history.
• USU had lost 28 straight games when scoring fewer than 20 points prior to last week’s 17-13 triumph over Colorado State.
• The Aggies will be aiming for their fifth consecutive Mountain West road victory — sixth counting the MW Championship game against San Diego State last year.
• USU is the only FBS program to use four different quarterbacks this season due to injuries.
• All three Aggie wins this season have been secured in come-from-behind fashion.
• USU safety Hunter Reynolds was named a Midseason second-team All-American earlier this week by Pro Football Focus. The two-year starter ranks third on the team this season in tackles, plus is tied for the top spot in interceptions (two) and passes broken up (six). The Michigan graduate transfer contributed with 83 tackles during his first season as an Aggie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.