Mother Nature made it difficult for Utah State and New Mexico to establish their passing attacks in a Mountain West Conference football game last Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
"We didn't do anything very consistently offensively the other night,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “With the exception of not turning the ball over, it was a struggle. We knew that was going to be the case. It was frustrating. The weather did not cooperate. We really needed to be able to push the ball down field better than we did and it just wasn't possible with the wind blowing like it did. It even affected vertical throws with the wind. The ball just sailed on you.”
Indeed, both teams struggled to move the ball through the air as the Lobos (2-7, 0-5 MW) completed 7 of 18 passes for a measly 42 yards, while the Aggies (4-5, 3-2) mustered up 149 yards on 13 of 27 attempts. Additionally, both teams finished with fewer than 300 yards of total offense — 258 yards for UNM and 280 for USU.
As a result, it was the special teams units that determined a victor on Merlin Olsen Field, and the hosts won that facet of the game in a resounding manner. USU scored a touchdown on a fake field goal, was successful on a fake punt, plus took advantage of a pair of special teams mistakes by UNM, which USU ultimately turned into 10 points. The end result was a 27-10 Aggie victory, which they sorely needed in their quest to become bowl eligible for the 10th time in the last 12 years.
"Pulled out every bullet we had in the chamber to try to get that (win),” Anderson said. “The weather did not want to cooperate and I thought New Mexico did a good job with their scheme to create problems for us all night defensively and, honestly, offensively with some things we struggled with not knowing a whole lot about what we were going to see. It took a while to adjust."
“… To get a fake field goal and a fake punt both in the same game, and then to create a turnover on special teams and get a defensive score, it really took everything we had to get it done. I think it's kind of the nature of our team right now, of whatever it takes, whoever it takes to step up.”
The fake field goal was especially memorable, not only because it was very well-executed, but because it gave the Aggies a gigantic momentum boost and the lead for good at 14-10 with 10:51 remaining in the third quarter. Kicker Connor Coles took a pitch from holder/standout punter Stephen Kotsanlee, picked up nice blocks from Alfred Edwards and Calvin Knapp, and easily scored from 6 yards out.
Coles was also successful on field goals attempts of 49 and 27 yards — he did miss a 41-yarder wide right in the first quarter — and booted a trio of PATs on his way to scoring a career-high-tying 15 points. For his efforts, the Bozeman, Montana, native was selected as the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week. This is the third time since 2020 Coles has received this award.
The Aggies actually received two of the conference’s four weekly awards as inside linebacker Max Alford garnered MW Freshman of the Week honors. The true freshman came through with a career-high eight tackles, including a team-best 1.5 for a loss. The former Park City High School star was also whistled for a pair of personal foul penalties — two of 12 on the evening for USU, which racked up 113 penalty yards, much to the dismay of Anderson.
"We just had some poor decisions and those are the ones that frustrate you,” said Anderson, whose team currently ranks dead last out of 131 FBS teams in penalty yards per game (79.22). “I know Max is the (MW) Freshman Player of the Week this week, but he had two personal fouls that are just careless — one of which I thought probably was a poor flag. The other one he absolutely earned. (Tight end Josh) Sterzer being kicked out, he earned that one as well. We did well for a couple of weeks (with penalties) and we've kind of slipped back into it, and it's something we have to get away from. We were lucky to win.
“We've got to be more disciplined than that. We talk about it, preach it and show film of it every single week. At some point, we've got to grow up, but that is a frustrating part of what we're doing right now is those inexperienced mistakes, and it's going to cost us a game somewhere; it already has throughout the early part of the year. We can't afford for it to cost us one down the stretch.”
In addition to dominating on special teams, the Aggies won the turnover battle as they played turnover-free football and came up with a pair of takeaways — turnovers they turned into 10 points. A muffed punt by New Mexico was converted into a 49-yard field goal by Coles in the third quarter, and standout safety Hunter Reynolds scooped up a fumble and returned it 55 yards to the house with three minutes remaining in the contest to slam the door.
Reynolds finished with a game-best 10 tackles for the Aggies, who limited the Lobos to 71 yards of total offense in the second half. The graduate senior ranks third on the team in tackles (64.0), in addition to ranking second in passes broken up (six) and tied for first with fellow safety Ike Larsen with two interceptions.
Larsen started at safety and performed well as he contributed with eight tackles. The Cache Valley native started in place of Miami graduate transfer Gurvan Hall Jr., who served a one-game suspension. Hall Jr. will be available to play this Saturday on the road against Hawaii.
"He came to my office this morning with a great attitude ready to move forward,” Anderson said when asked about Hall’s suspension in Monday’s press conference. “It's just part of the process. I don't like dealing with it, but those are things that you do deal with through the course of a year. I actually love the way he handled it. He handled it like a man and we've moved forward.”
TYLER JR. UPDATE
Starting running back Calvin Tyler Jr. was injured during the second quarter against the Lobos and did not return. The Oregon State graduate transfer is currently in concussion protocol and “he will be day to day,” Anderson said Monday.
However, there is a decent chance No. 3 will be cleared to play Saturday.
"He can't afford to have a setback,” Anderson said. “As long as he stays on schedule, he should be ready to go."
True freshman Robert Briggs received the bulk of the carries after Tyler Jr. exited the game and he finished with 82 yards on 19 attempts. Briggs busted off a 24-yarder to set up the fake field goal for a TD in the third quarter.
TAFISI UPDATE
The Aggies were without starting linebacker MJ Tafisi last Saturday as he is still recovering from a stinger he suffered during the second quarter in a 28-14 loss to Wyoming on Oct. 22. Tafisi was one of the Mountain West leaders in tackles and tackles for loss prior to his injury.
The Washington transfer’s status is still “day to day,” Anderson answered when asked Monday.
"When you're dealing with stingers and neck and shoulder issues, you can't afford to be careless,” Anderson said. “He wanted to play Saturday and we made the decision not to allow that to happen. We're going to keep watching him. He was in here again this morning and said, 'coach, I'm ready.' We will see. I hope he is. He makes us better. We just have to be smart and safe. We're not going to put a guy out and in harm’s way."
SJSU KICKOFF TIME
USU’s final home game of the season will start at 7:45 p.m., it was announced Monday by the Mountain West. The Aggies will host San Jose State on Saturday, Nov. 19, and the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
REMEMBERING CASON
Anderson’s son, Cason, would have celebrated his 22nd birthday Monday. Anderson lost his son to suicide last winter and spoke publicly about the family tragedy for the first time six weeks ago, which was in conjunction with Suicide Prevent Awareness Month.
"We haven't talked a lot about mental health since the mental health awareness week, but it's just a reminder (that) if there are those that are listening that are hurting, please reach out and speak out to folks,” Anderson said at the close of his portion of Monday’s press conference. “There's a 988 crisis hotline that is available that can be utilized as well. I'll just encourage people that mental health is something that we've got to think about and we've got to attack every day, and today is a reminder to me of the cost if we don't."
