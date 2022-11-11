Utah State’s journey toward bowl eligibility will continue with its longest road trip of the season.
The Aggies must win two of their final three games to qualify for their 10th postseason appearance in the last 12 years, and it starts with a matchup against Mountain West foe Hawaii on late Saturday night in Honolulu. The opening kickoff from the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex is slated for 9 o’clock MST and the football game will be streamed live on Spectrum Sports, via the Team1 Sports app.
“We have a tough trip this week to go to Hawaii,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “It’s not easy to do. I think they’ve proven to be really, really difficult to beat at home … and we have a lot of young guys going over there for the first time. We’ll have to block out the distractions of the trip and just how long in takes to get there, how we’ll adjust our week and how we prep during the week and be focused on the task at hand, and find a way to get to .500. This is, as a said last week, it’s a must-win (game). We want to be bowl eligible, (so) we can’t let this one slip. We have to find a way to go win and I think they’ll make that very, very difficult.”
Indeed, the lion’s share of the players on USU’s roster has yet to play a game in the Aloha State. The last time the Aggies (4-5, 3-2 MW) squared off against the Rainbow Warriors (2-8, 1-4) on the road was in 2018.
“Nah, I’ve never been to Hawaii, (but) always have wanted to go, though,” USU true freshman running back Robert Briggs said. “But then I found out how long the flight is. I’m not ready for the flight, but I’m ready to land in Hawaii and have fun.”
Briggs, who rushed for 82 yards during last Saturday’s triumph at home over New Mexico, is one of several freshmen the Aggies have turned to as injuries have mounted during the 2022 campaign. The Aggies currently have nine offensive or defensive freshmen listed as starters or primary backups on their depth chart.
Briggs will surely start at tailback Saturday should graduate senior Calvin Tyler Jr. not be cleared from concussion protocol. No. 22 is looking forward to showcasing his talents against a Hawaii defense that has allowed 230.7 yards rushing an outing this season. Additionally, the Rainbow Warriors have given up a whopping 6.2 yards per carry.
“Very hungry,” Briggs said. “I’m just ready to play and get a lot of yards, try to hit 100.”
Running the ball at will likely be a much bigger challenge for USU on Hawaii’s home field. The Rainbow Warriors have yet to prevail on the road in ’22 as they are 0-5, but they are 2-3 at home and could easily be 3-2 as they tested a bowl eligible Wyoming squad a couple of weeks ago before falling by a 27-20 scoreline. Hawaii has averaged 20.4 points per game at home, as opposed to 15.2 on the road.
And while the Rainbow Warriors are 1-4 in Mountain West action, they are conceivably only a handful of plays away from being 4-1. In addition to being edged by Wyoming, Hawaii lost one-possession games to San Diego State (16-14) and Colorado State (17-13). The Aztecs needed a field goal in the waning seconds of the game to prevail, and the Rams scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. Both of those setbacks were on the road, to boot.
“They’re record may not show that they’re good, but, you know, every team in the Mountain West is good, so we’ve got to game plan as if we’re game planning for Alabama,” USU true freshman linebacker Max Alford said. “They’re going to be a good team. … It’s a big week. We’re (aiming to go) 1-0 every week, so we’ve just got to prepare for Hawaii and play the best we can.”
This is the final homestead of the season for the Rainbow Warriors, who will host UNLV next Saturday. Indeed, Hawaii will be extra motivated to send its seniors out with a bang.
“You know, we want to win these games and we want to win them for these seniors,” said Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang, whose team only returned six offensive and two defensive starters from last year's 6-7 Todd Graham-coached squad.. “I’ll always remember this senior class — you know, the commitment to stay, the commitment to fight for this program, their school, their state. It says a lot to me and I love them for that, and I want these guys to go play for the rest of those seniors on this team.”
Like the Aggies, the Rainbow Warriors have been injury riddled this season. As a result, 40 different players have been in the starting lineup at least once for Hawaii, which is the seventh-most among the 131 FBS programs in ’22.
The Rainbow Warriors will be getting a key cog to their passing attack back this week in junior wide receiver Jonah Panoke, who missed the previous six games while recovering from a broken collar bone. The 6-foot-2 wideout caught 15 passes in Hawaii’s first four contests and broke the century mark in receiving yards against Vanderbilt.
“It’s just great to be out there with the boys again, being able to run routes,” said Panoke, who was also a key contributor for Hawaii in 2020 and 2021. “It was a rough eight weeks mentally to have to stay strong and stay in it, stay in the playbook, so when my (number) was called I was able to go in there, hopefully go in there and make a difference.”
Panoke and the Rainbow Warriors are aiming to end a pair of losing streaks Saturday — a three-game skid overall and a six-game skid against the Aggies. USU has yet to lose to Hawaii since joining the Mountain West prior to the 2013-14 academic year. USU has won the last five showdowns in the series by at least 20 points — the last of which was a 51-31 triumph a year ago at Maverik Stadium. The Aggies racked up 564 yards of total offense in that game.
USU has beaten Hawaii three straight times on the road and that streak started back in 2011, when the Aggies came storming back from a 28-7 halftime deficit on their way to a wild 35-31 victory. It was, quite frankly, a program-changing win for USU, which was 2-5 on the season at the time. The Aggies ended up reigning supreme in their next four games and went bowling for the first time since 1997.
That win, along with USU’s victories in 2014 and 2018, took place in the spacious Aloha Stadium. The Rainbow Warriors have been playing at their new complex, which currently only has a seating capacity of 9,300, since last fall.
“It’s smaller that what you normally see,” Anderson said. “Our guys will have to be prepared for that. They’re very good at home. You can see it. They’ve been really close against teams that probably physically match up better. I think being able to stay focused on the job and going and playing your best, you need to kind of be prepared for the environment and you’ve got to deal with the travel. I mean, they deal with it all of the time coming here (to the continental U.S.)."
