A short-handed Utah State defense hung tough for a while, but ultimately Wyoming imposed its will on the visitors.
Titus Swen rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys amassed 330 yards on the ground on their way to a 28-14 victory over the Aggies in a pivotal Mountain West football game in front of an announced crowd of 21,420 on late Saturday evening at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.
“Proud of the fight, disappointed in the execution and the outcome,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. “I felt like we played these guys much better than we did a year ago defensively, kept the score down and put ourselves in a position in the second half to have opportunities to drive down and go ahead. (We) just couldn’t make enough plays to get it done.”
USU was already missing talented defensive starters Byron Vaughns (defensive end) and Ajani Carter (cornerback), plus standout linebacker MJ Tafisi was injured in the second quarter and did not return. Tafisi entered the contest as the second-leading tackler in the Mountain West.
“We struggled with throwing enough bodies at the problem,” Anderson said of contending with Wyoming’s physical rushing attack. “ ... We were down a lot of bodies that we needed.”
Simply put, a beaten up Aggie defense needed some more help from their offense, but the Cowboys limited the visitors to 217 yards of total offense. True freshman quarterback Bishop Davenport completed 17 of 26 passes for 104 yards and one interception in his first career start for USU, which only averaged 3.1 yards on 36 rushing attempts.
Davenport, Utah State’s fourth-string QB heading into the 2022 campaign, was sacked six times by a Wyoming defense that entered the game with a Mountain West-leading 19 sacks this season. The Aggies only gave up eight sacks in their first seven games.
“I feel like we missed a lot of opportunities on the field and that’s something that as we watch (film) we’ll be frustrated with,” Anderson said. “We did not protect the quarterback extremely well. We needed to keep him cleaner than we did and that’s just something that we struggled to do most of the night. We did not make a ton of competitive catches. They did a good job in coverage, but we’ve got to fight through some of that and make it a little bit easier on Bishop, and he missed some guys that were open. There’s some throws he’s going to want to have back.”
Meanwhile, Wyoming (5-3, 3-1 MW) finished with 529 total yards and won the time of possession battle by a comfortable 35:09 to 24:51 margin. Cowboy signal caller Andrew Peasley threw for 199 yards on 13 of 26 passing against his former team.
The Cowboys, who gashed the Aggies to the tune of 362 yards on the ground in last year’s 44-17 triumph at Maverik Stadium, averaged 6.6 yards per carry Saturday. Speedster D.Q. James chipped in with 120 yards on 10 carries. James had only rushed for 23 yards this season heading into Saturday’s showdown.
Despite their struggles in execution and on both sides of the trenches, the Aggies (3-5, 2-2) still managed to be within striking distance of the Cowboys in the fourth quarter. USU’s only sustained one drive throughout the evening and it culminated with a 31-yard touchdown run by Calvin Tyler Jr. midway through the third quarter. Tyler Jr. picked up a nice block from center Chandler Dolphin, broke a tackle and cut outside on his way to the end zone, which pared the Aggies’ deficit to 17-14.
The Cowboys promptly marched the ball down the field on their ensuing possession, but had to settle for a 51-yard field goal by John Hoyland, who missed wide right from 55 yards out earlier in the third quarter. Unfortunately for the Aggies, safety Gurvan Hall Jr. narrowly missed picking off Peasley on the play prior to the field goal. It could have been a pick-six for the Miami graduate transfer as he read the play very well and had plenty of green grass in front of him.
Nevertheless, USU still only trailed by six points, 20-14, heading into the final quarter. The Aggies had two opportunities to cut into that deficit, but both possessions stalled close to midfield.
Wyoming then proceeded to slam the door on a 6-yard scoring scamper by Swen with 4:11 remaining in the contest. The Cowboys gained 83 yards on eight rushing plays on that march to paydirt.
“(We) had a burst right there in the middle where he ran the ball well and got it in the end zone and made a game of it,” Anderson said. “But when you’ve got it (at) 20-14 and you’ve got several opportunities to go down and score, you’ve got to find a way to finish a drive, and we just couldn’t do that. And eventually the defense (ran) out of juice and out of bodies as well. We’ve got to heal up and find a way to put as many guys on the field as we can moving forward.”
The Aggies were solid defensively in the early going as the Cowboys only managed to score once on their first four possessions. However, USU mustered up a measly 60 total yards on its first five series.
The visitors did catch a huge break late in the second quarter when Wyoming’s Wyatt Wieland muffed a punt and USU’s Jamie Nance pounced on it at the Cowboy 17-yard line. A clutch 15-yard pass from Davenport to Tyler Jr. on a third-and-13 play set the stage for the freshman signal caller, who kept the ball and scored from 5 yards out to pare USU’s deficit in half at 14-7.
USU got the ball back with 1:34 remaining in the half, but went 3 and out. Peasley then proceeded to find Wieland for a 39-yard pass to move Wyoming into field goal range in the waning seconds of the quarter. Hoyland was successful from 43 yards out and the hosts took a 17-7 advantage into the locker room.
AJ Vongphachanh led the way defensively for the Aggies in tackles (10) and tackles for loss (1.5). The senior also contributed with one of his team’s two sacks.
Tafisi was replaced in the lineup by true freshman Max Alford, who finished with a career-high six tackles. Fellow freshman Sione Moa also saw a lot of playing time at the inside linebacker position and came through with USU’s other sack, to go along with two more tackles.
“It is tough to throw a freshman, a true freshman, out there to play,” Anderson said. “That’s asking a lot of Max. MJ wanted to go back. We just couldn’t get strength in that arm and it was a neck and arm and nerve issue, and you just don’t play with that. As much as he wanted to play, he’s going to have to show consistent strength without any issues before we can throw him back out there. That’s the nature of playing defense and stingers and things that come with it. Yeah, it was a big loss. We’ve got to get healthy. This (bye) week comes at a really good time.”
Indeed, this is an ideal time for USU’s second and final bye week of the season. The Aggies will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 5, at home against New Mexico. USU must win three of its final four games to achieve bowl eligibility.
“I just told the team I definitely want to get this team bowl eligible and that’s going to be a challenge,” Anderson said. “We’ve got to find a way to win the next three to get that done and, you know, maybe you get some help and you go into that last game (at Boise State) and it’s worth something. But right now, healing up and continuing the process is all we can do, and if it means we’re playing with a bunch of freshman to get it done with where we’re at, then so be it. They’ve got to grow up quick. Hopefully, we’ll get some guys back and we can look a little bit more like ourselves.”
INJURY UPDATE
Vaughns and now USU starting QB Cooper Legas are still on concussion protocol. Backup signal caller Levi Williams did warm up before the game, but is still recovering from a right ankle injury he suffered last week against Colorado State.
“It would have been extremely careless to put him out there,” Anderson said of Williams, who was Wyoming’s starting QB a year ago.
Meanwhile, Carter missed his first game of the season and it was because of a foot injury. It’s one that, unfortunately, may take a considerable amount of time for the senior to recover from, Anderson said during his postgame press conference. Xavion Steele started in place of Carter.
USU NOTES
• Captaining the Aggies in their fourth road game of the season were offensive linemen Jacob South and Wade Meacham, long snapper Jacob Garcia, an defensive ends Patrick Joyner and Daniel Grzesiak.
• This is the third straight Homecoming game the USU has competed in. The Aggies beat Air Force in their Homecoming game, and put a damper on CSU’s Homecoming a week ago.
• Davenport is the first true freshman to start for the Aggies at quarterback since Kent Myers in 2014.
• USU still leads the all-time series against Wyoming, 40-28-4.
• The Aggies had won five consecutive Mountain West road games — six if you count their 46-13 drubbing of San Diego State in last year’s Mountain West championship tilt — prior to Saturday.
• Aggie punter Stephen Kotsanlee matched his career high with four punts of 50 or more yards. The junior averaged an impressive 50.6 yards on his eight punts and placed three of them inside the Wyoming 20-yard line.
