Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) looks to pass the football during a game earlier this season.

 Tyler Tate/Associated Press

A short-handed Utah State defense hung tough for a while, but ultimately Wyoming imposed its will on the visitors.

Titus Swen rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys amassed 330 yards on the ground on their way to a 28-14 victory over the Aggies in a pivotal Mountain West football game in front of an announced crowd of 21,420 on late Saturday evening at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.

