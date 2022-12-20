Editor's note: All statistics used in this story are extracted from maxpreps, unless specified otherwise.
The day many future Utah State football players have been anxiously awaiting is nearly here.
The early signing period for college football starts Wednesday and at least 13 athletes are expected to sign their letters of intent with the Aggies on that day. The Herald Journal was able to confirm with several future Aggies that plan on signing Wednesday. Some of athletes listed below have been confirmed by Brian Phillips of Big Blue USU Aggie News.
Here are capsules on those players expected to finalize their commitment to the Aggies on Wednesday:
ISAIAH ALONZO, 6-5, 250, TE, ORANGE COAST (Calif.) COLLEGE
Alonzo was one of two scholarship athletes that pledged their commitment to the Aggies on Monday on Twitter.
The native of Southern California was offered a scholarship by USU in November and went on his official recruiting visit the second weekend of December. Alonzo has two years of eligibility remaining and, like USU's other junior college commits, plans on enrolling for the upcoming spring semester.
"This has been my goal for the longest time and overcame a lot to get here, so it means a lot," Alonzo told the Herald Journal when asked about much a FBS scholarship means to him.
As a sophomore for the Pirates, No. 0 caught 21 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. His best game statistically was against Santa Barbara Community College as he hauled in five receptions for 64 yards. Alonzo caught at least one pass in all 10 games for Orange Coast, which went 3-7 this past fall.
Alonzo played his high school ball at renowned California program Mater Dei, which went 15-0 during his senior season.
What about USU seemed like the right fit for the junior college product?
"Everyone seemed very genuine," said Alonzo, who also grew up playing basketball. "The transition from Orange Coast College should be the same because they all want what is best for you as an individual, whether it’s in or outside of football."
DAVON BOOTH: 5-10, 200, RB, CERRITOS (Calif.) COLLEGE
Booth had a big sophomore season for the Falcons as he rushed for 1,442 yards in 10 games on his way to garnering first-team all-conference and All-America honors. Booth averaged 6.5 yards per carry and scored eight times, plus chipped in with 286 yards and two touchdowns on 39 receptions, for Cerritos (California), which went 8-3.
Booth eclipsed the 100-yard rushing barrier eight times as a sophomore and never gained fewer than 73. He went off for 286 yards on 39 carries in wild 52-45 loss to Riverside Community College.
No. 6 rushed for 564 yards and seven TDs as a freshman for the Falcons. Booth was a two-time all-state performer as a prep standout for El Monte (California) High School as he amassed an eye-popping 3,632 yards and found paydirt a whopping 48 times as a senior.
RON FUSELIER: 6-1, 170, CB, ALLAN HANCOCK (CALIF.) COLLEGE
Like Booth, Fuselier recently wrapped up his sophomore season. No. 4 was credited with 22 tackles and 12 passes broken up, which ranked first on the team, in 11 games for the Bulldogs.
Fuselier also blocked a kick for Allan Hancock, which went 6-5. The native of Georgia contributed with 40 tackles, three interceptions and nine passes broken up in nine games for the Bulldogs as a freshman.
Fuselier was a first-team all-conference selection as a freshman and garnered second-team all-league honors as a sophomore.
CLIFTON MOSLEY: 6-2, 340, DT, NAVARRO (Texas) COLLEGE
Mosley will provide the Aggies with some much-needed size in the defensive trenches.
No. 96 finished with 31 tackles — 27 of the solo variety — including 2.0 for a loss, in seven games for the Bulldogs, who went 6-4. Mosley also returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 38-7 victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, and came through with 12 tackles vs. Cisco College.
USU was one of the first FBS programs to offer Mosley. Among Mosley’s other offers, per his Twitter account, are Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Hawaii, Western Kentucky and Kent State.
CIAN SLONE: 6-3, 222, EDGE, AMERICAN RIVER (Calif.) COLLEGE
Slone recently wrapped up a stellar sophomore season at American River as he helped propel the Beavers to the Northern California Football Conference championship game. American River lost that Dec. 3 contest against San Mateo by a 30-5 scoreline to cap off a 8-4 campaign.
The native of Rocklin, California, ranked first on his team in both sacks (12.0) and tackles for loss (22.0) by a wide variety, plus was American River’s second-leading tackler with 84. Slone, the NorCal Conference Defensive MVP, contributed with at least 1.0 tackle for loss in his team’s first 11 games, including 4.5 in a win over Laney College to advance to the NCFC title tilt.
The first-team All-American chose USU over fellow FBS programs Hawaii and Toledo. Slone also had scholarship offers from a handful of FCS programs, most of which are in the Big Sky Conference.
MAKA TUAKOI: 6-6, 220, EDGE, INDEPENDENCE (Kansas) CC
This native Utahn contributed with 26 tackles, including 6.0 for a loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in eight games as a redshirt freshman for the Pirates this fall.
No. 11 had 3.0 tackles for loss in a game against Garden City Community College, plus tallied a season-high eight tackles against JUCO power Iowa Western Community College.
Tuakoi is a 2021 graduate of Alta High School and contributed with 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four passes defended in 12 games as an outside linebacker/defensive end for the Hawks in the fall of 2020. The West Jordan native also had a scholarship offer from Idaho State University.
ZION ANDREASEN: 6-4, 230, EDGE, EAST HIGH
Andreasen wreaked havoc defensively for the Leopards on his way to garnering first-team all-state accolades.
No. 51 came through with 93 tackles and 18.5 sacks, plus broke up 11 passes, for East, which went 7-5. Andreasen finished with 4.0 sacks in a game against Region 6 champion Brighton, and had 3.0 sacks against Olympus.
Andreasen also had scholarships offers from San Diego State and FCS programs Montana and Idaho.
MCCAE HILLSTEAD: 5-11, 175, QB, SKYRIDGE HIGH:
Hillstead's final game at Skyridge was a memorable game as he completed 19 of 28 passes for 182 yards and two TDs, vs. one interceptions, in a 17-7 victory over Corner Canyon in the 6A state championship game.
No. 7 battled injuries throughout his senior season and shared quarterbacking duties with Trent Call. The 3-star recruit completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,327 yards and 14 TDs, vs. three INTs, plus was the Falcons' third-leading rusher with 291 yards and tied for second on the team with seven rushing TDs.
Hillstead, a second-team all-state selection as a senior, has all-state sprinter type speed as he has completed the 100-meter dash in less than 11 seconds. Hillstead, who accounted for 3,308 yards of total offense and 37 TDs as a junior, also had FBS scholarship offers from Washington State, Nevada and FIU.
WILL MONNEY, 6-4, 205, TE, SPRINGVILLE
This 3-star recruit had a solid senior season at Springville as he ranked first on the team in receptions (31), second in receiving yards (443) and second in TD catches (three).
Monney averaged 49.2 yards receiving an outing in nine games for the Red Devils, who went 8-2. No. 3 had arguably his best game against Maple Mountain as he gained 110 yards on eight receptions.
Monney also had a scholarship offer from Idaho.
JACKSON OLSEN, 6-3, 175, WR, RIDGELINE HIGH
A broken collarbone limited this local product to six games during the 2022 campaign. Olsen was Ridgeline's starting quarterback the first two games of the season before switching back to his natural position of wide receiver.
In those six games, No. 1 caught 25 passes for 328 yards and three TDs, plus added 136 yards and a long TD on 13 carries. Olsen burned Snow Canyon to the tune of 137 yards on nine receptions during a 4A state quarterfinal contest.
Olsen, a standout sprinter and high jumper, earned first-team all-state honors as a junior and helped propel the Riverhawks to an undefeated season. He finished with 1,125 yards and 17 TDs on 63 catches, plus returned a pair of kickoffs to the house.
The 3-star recruit also had a scholarship offer from Idaho.
KADIYON SWEAT, 6-0, 185, S, LEHI HIGH
This four-year starter helped led Lehi to back-to-back 5A state championships to cap off a memorable high school career. Sweat, a first-team all-state honoree as a junior and senior, came through with 14 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in undefeated Lehi's thrilling 29-23 triple overtime triumph over Timpview to the 5A title game.
As a senior, No. 21 contributed with 57 tackles, 10 INTs, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble. Sweat, a very dangerous return specialist, also racked up 321 kickoff and 374 punt return yards. The three-star recruit came through with pick-sixes against Jordan and Orem, and also returned a kickoff to the house against the Tigers.
As a junior, Sweat finished with 73 tackles, nine INTs, 10 PBUs and a whopping 1,231 combined kickoff and punt return yards for the Pioneers.
The 3-star recruit also garnered scholarship offers from fellow Mountain West programs Air Force and Colorado State, plus a handful of FCS programs, including Weber State.
JR SIA, 6-6, 335, OT, MOUNTAIN RIDGE HIGH
The Aggies received some great news on Monday of this week when Sia announced his intention of joining the program.
This 3-star recruit also had scholarship offers from a trio of Power 5 conference programs in Utah, Nebraska and Virginia. Sia has been on USU's radar for a while as he was offered by the Aggies last October.
Sia was a four-year starter for the Sentinels, who went 7-5 this past season. Sia, who played basketball for the Sentinels a season ago, was a first-team all-state selection. Mountain Ridge averaged 158.5 yards passing and 213.5 yards rushing an outing --- 6.4 yards per carry --- in 2022.
ZAKKARII BLACK, 5-9, 150, WR, CHARTER OAK (Calif.) HIGH
Black pledged his commitment to the Aggies this past Sunday on Twitter. Like Sia and Alonzo, Black went on his official visit the second weekend of December.
No. 13 made an impact as a wide receiver and running back as a senior for the Chargers, who went 10-1. Black rushed for 685 yards and seven TDs on 110 carries and led Charter Oak in all three statistical categories, plus he hauled in 33 catches for 438 yards and five scores. Black paced his team in receptions.
Black has tweeted out scholarship offers from FCS programs Montana State and Grambling State and, according to rivals.com, has an offer from Power 5 Conference program Penn State.
