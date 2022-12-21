Editor's Note: This story will be updated.
The day many future Utah State football players have been anxiously awaiting is here.
The early signing period for college football started Wednesday and 13 athletes have already finalized their commitment to the Aggies.
Here are capsules on those 13 scholarship players that signed with the Aggies on Wednesday:
GAVIN BARTHIEL: 6-1, 225, LB, WASHINGTON STATE
This Florida native has three years of eligibility remaining after playing sparingly in five games for the Cougars this past fall.
Barthiel was highly recruited out of Lake Gibson High School as he had Power 5 Conference offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia, in addition to WSU.
As a prep senior at Lake Gibson, Barthiel finished with 72 tackles, including 14 for a loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recovered and a 99-yard pick-six.
MALONE MATAELE: S, UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Mataele is a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining after playing for the Utes from 2018-22.
No. 15 started played in 23 games and started in 11 of them at nickel back for Utah during the past three seasons. Mataele's best season was in 2021 as he contributed with 28 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, two passes broken up and one interception. He broke up three passes for the Utes during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020.
Mataele was highly recruited out of high school in California as, in addition to an offer from Utah, he also held offers from fellow Pac-12 Conference programs California, Colorado, UCLA, Stanford and Washington State, plus Mountain West offers from Colorado State, Hawaii and San Jose State. Virigina and BYU also offered him.
In addition to USU, Mataele tweeted out transfer portal offers from Cal and Akron.
RON FUSELIER: 6-1, 170, CB, ALLAN HANCOCK (CALIF.) COLLEGE
Like Booth, Fuselier recently wrapped up his sophomore season. No. 4 was credited with 22 tackles and 12 passes broken up, which ranked first on the team, in 11 games for the Bulldogs.
Fuselier also blocked a kick for Allan Hancock, which went 6-5. The native of Georgia contributed with 40 tackles, three interceptions and nine passes broken up in nine games for the Bulldogs as a freshman.
Fuselier was a first-team all-conference selection as a freshman and garnered second-team all-league honors as a sophomore.
CLIFTON MOSLEY: 6-2, 340, DT, NAVARRO (Texas) COLLEGE
Mosley will provide the Aggies with some much-needed size in the defensive trenches.
No. 96 finished with 31 tackles — 27 of the solo variety — including 2.0 for a loss, in seven games for the Bulldogs, who went 6-4. Mosley also returned a fumble for a touchdown in a 38-7 victory over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, and came through with 12 tackles vs. Cisco College.
USU was one of the first FBS programs to offer Mosley. Among Mosley’s other offers, per his Twitter account, are Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Hawaii, Western Kentucky and Kent State.
CIAN SLONE: 6-3, 222, EDGE, AMERICAN RIVER (Calif.) COLLEGE
Slone recently wrapped up a stellar sophomore season at American River as he helped propel the Beavers to the Northern California Football Conference championship game. American River lost that Dec. 3 contest against San Mateo by a 30-5 scoreline to cap off a 8-4 campaign.
The native of Rocklin, California, ranked first on his team in both sacks (12.0) and tackles for loss (22.0) by a wide variety, plus was American River’s second-leading tackler with 84. Slone, the NorCal Conference Defensive MVP, contributed with at least 1.0 tackle for loss in his team’s first 11 games, including 4.5 in a win over Laney College to advance to the NCFC title tilt.
The first-team All-American chose USU over fellow FBS programs Hawaii and Toledo. Slone also had scholarship offers from a handful of FCS programs, most of which are in the Big Sky Conference.
JAVAR STRONG, S, HUTCHINSON (Kansas) CC
This safety originally signed with Arkansas State and was on the Red Wolves' roster in 2020.
Strong spent the 2022 season at Hutchinson and contributed with 48 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recover and one INT in 11 games for the Blue Dragons. He made a season-high 10 tackles against Coffeyville for Hutchinson, which went 11-1 and lost to Iowa Western Community College in the NJCAA national title game.
In addition to USU, Strong tweeted out offers from several other Group of 5 conference programs, including Kent State, Louisiana Tech, UTEO, South Alabama, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion and New Mexico State.
The native of Alabama was listed as a freshman on Hutchinson's roster this past season.
MICAH DAVIS, WR, 5-11, 185, IOWA WESTERN CC
Davis was an impact performer at Air Force before entering the transfer portal following the 2021 season. Davis played for the Falcons from 2020-21 and accounted for eight touchdowns in eight games before suffering an injury during the '21 campaign.
In those eight games for the Falcons, Davis rushed for 360 yards and four TDs on 47 carries, plus caught 10 passes for 221 yards and two scores.
Davis transferred to JUCO power Iowa Western and helped led the 10-2 Reivers to a national title this past fall. In 12 games as a sophomore, No. 10 gained 117 yards on 10 rushes, caught 33 passes for 289 yards and two TDs, returned 29 punts and 11 kickoffs, with a long kickoff return of 49 yards and a long punt return of 47.
JAYDON BAILEY, RB, 5-10, 185, CIBOLO STEELE (Texas) HIGH
This standout running back verbally committed to the Aggies in late July, decommited in early November and ultimately signed after having a good official visit the second weekend of December.
Bailey had a few other scholarship offers, including one from Arizona State. Whether Bailey was possibily headed to ASU is unknown, but the Sun Devils fired head coach Herm Edwards earlier this season and there's a new coaching staff in place.
No. 28 had a memorable senior season at Cibolo Steele High School as he rackedup 1,778 rushing yards and scored 31 touchdowns. The Knights went 11-2 and Bailey eclipsed the 100-yard rushing barrier in 10 of those games, including 200-plus yards three times. He also found paydirt at least twice in 10 of those games, including five in a 38-36 victory over Judson.
ZION ANDREASEN: 6-4, 230, EDGE, EAST HIGH
Andreasen wreaked havoc defensively for the Leopards on his way to garnering first-team all-state accolades.
No. 51 came through with 93 tackles and 18.5 sacks, plus broken up 11 passes, for East, which went 7-5. Andreasen finished with 4.0 sacks in a game against Region 6 champion Brighton, and had 3.0 sacks against Olympus.
Andreasen also had scholarships offers from San Diego State and FCS programs Montana and Idaho.
MCCAE HILLSTEAD: 5-11, 175, QB, SKYRIDGE HIGH
Hillstead's final game at Skyridge was a memorable game as he completed 19 of 28 passes for 182 yards and two TDs, vs. one interceptions, in a 17-7 victory over Corner Canyon in the 6A state championship game.
No. 7 battled injuries throughout his senior season and shared quarterbacking duties with Trent Call. The 3-star recruit completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 1,327 yards and 14 TDs, vs. three INTs, plus was the Falcons' third-leading rusher with 291 yards and tied for second on the team with seven rushing TDs.
Hillstead, a second-team all-state selection as a senior, has all-state sprinter type speed as he has completed the 100-meter dash in less than 11 seconds. Hillstead, who accounted for 3,308 yards of total offense and 37 TDs as a junior, also had FBS scholarship offers from Washington State, Nevada and FIU.
JACKSON OLSEN, 6-3, 175, WR, RIDGELINE HIGH
A broken collarbone limited this local product to six games during the 2022 campaign. Olsen was Ridgeline's starting quarterback the first two games of the season before switching back to his natural position of wide receiver.
In those six games, No. 1 caught 25 passes for 328 yards and three TDs, plus added 136 yards and a long TD on 13 carries. Olsen burned Snow Canyon to the tune of 137 yards on nine receptions during a 4A state quarterfinal contest.
Olsen, a standout sprinter and high jumper, earned first-team all-state honors as a junior and helped propel the Riverhawks to an undefeated season. He finished with 1,125 yards and 17 TDs on 63 catches, plus returned a pair of kickoffs to the house.
The 3-star recruit also had a scholarship offer from Idaho.
KADIYON SWEAT, 6-0, 185, S, LEHI HIGH
This four-year starter helped led Lehi to back-to-back 5A state championships to cap off a memorable high school career. Sweat, a first-team all-state honoree as a junior and senior, came through with 14 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in undefeated Lehi's thrilling 29-23 triple overtime triumph over Timpview to the 5A title game.
As a senior, No. 21 contributed with 57 tackles, 10 INTs, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble. Sweat, a very dangerous return specialist, also racked up 321 kickoff and 374 punt return yards. The three-star recruit came through with pick-sixes against Jordan and Orem, and also returned a kickoff to the house against the Tigers.
As a junior, Sweat finished with 73 tackles, nine INTs, 10 PBUs and a whopping 1,231 combined kickoff and punt return yards for the Pioneers.
The 3-star recruit also garnered scholarship offers from fellow Mountain West programs Air Force and Colorado State, plus a handful of FCS program, including Weber State.
JR SIA, 6-6, 335, OT, MOUNTAIN RIDGE HIGH
The Aggies received some great news on Monday of this week when Sia announced his intention of joining the program.
This 3-star recruit also had scholarship offers from a trio of Power 5 conference programs in Utah, Nebraska and Virigina. Sia has been on USU's radar for a while as he was offered by the Aggies last October.
Sia was a four-year starter for the Sentinels, who went 7-5 this past season. Sia, who played basketball for the Sentinels a season ago, was a first-team all-state selection. Mountain Ridge averaged 158.5 yards passing and 213.5 yards rushing an outing --- 6.4 yards per carry --- in 2022.
