usu wyoming football 02

Wyoming running back Titus Swen runs for a touchdown in the Cowboys' victory against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt/UW Media-Athletics

The chance to control their own destiny in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference is now over for the defending champions.

Not only that, Utah State’s football program will need to win three of its final four games to achieve bowl eligibility for the 10th time in the last 12 years. Capturing a second straight MW title is likely out of the picture after the short-handed Aggies fell on the road to Wyoming by a 28-14 scoreline last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

