The chance to control their own destiny in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference is now over for the defending champions.
Not only that, Utah State’s football program will need to win three of its final four games to achieve bowl eligibility for the 10th time in the last 12 years. Capturing a second straight MW title is likely out of the picture after the short-handed Aggies fell on the road to Wyoming by a 28-14 scoreline last Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
USU entered last weekend’s showdown without a few key starters in quarterback Cooper Legas, defensive end Byron Vaughns and cornerback Ajani Carter, plus inside linebacker MJ Tafisi was injured pretty early in the second quarter and did not return. The Washington transfer entered the game as the second-leading tackler in the Mountain West.
Indeed, it was a big blow for an Aggie defense that had already lost backup tackles Phillip Paea and Seni Tuiaki to season-ending injuries. USU struggled to contend with Wyoming’s big, physical offensive line and talented running backs a year ago, and that trend continued last Saturday. The Cowboys (5-3, 3-1 MW) racked up 330 yards on the ground and averaged 6.6 yards per carry. Wyoming accumulated 604 yards of total offense, including 362 on the ground, in last year’s 44-17 drubbing of USU at Maverik Stadium.
“We struggled with throwing enough bodies at the problem and they’re physical and we’re just not as big, we’re just not built as big right now,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said in his postgame press conference. “We’re working on that in recruiting and development. We played them a lot better than we did a year ago. We did (run) out of bodies and you could see it down the stretch — young guys on the field who just hadn’t played much, some mistakes and some just physical play. But I was really proud of how the guys battled and I thought the plan was solid. We’ve just got to execute better.”
Despite their defensive struggles, the Aggies managed to keep the Cowboys out of the end zone on eight of their 11 full possessions. Wyoming gained 33 or more yards on eight of those series, but USU made a handful of timely plays defensively.
Unfortunately for the Aggies, they were never able to get things going offensively, with the exception of a seven-play, 62-yard drive midway through the third quarter that culminated in a 31-yard touchdown scamper by Calvin Tyler Jr. All seven of those plays were rushes, but USU only mustered up 51 yards on 29 rushing attempts outside of that possession. It was a rough outing for the Aggie offensive line as true freshman quarterback Bishop Davenport was sacked six times, in addition to the struggles in run blocking.
Utah State’s other touchdown only required 17 yards as Wyoming muffed a punt and Aggie Jamie Nance pounced on it. A clutch 15-yard pass from Davenport to Tyler Jr. — a great third-down play call with the Cowboys bringing a blitz — loomed large on that TD, which pared USU’s deficit to 14-7 in the second quarter.
The Cowboys limited the Aggies to 217 yards and a measly 3.5 yards per play. Meanwhile, Wyoming gained 529 total yards and averaged 7.0 yards a play. Indeed, the hosts looked sharp on both sides of the ball, but the visitors somehow still had chances to escape the Equality State with a victory.
“We had a couple of real opportunities to make a game of it, we just missed them,” Anderson said. “... We had a couple of wide-open guys that Bishop missed. You just can’t do that on the road against a good football team and these (Wyoming) guys don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
Anderson pointed out a few other missed opportunities, including a dropped interception by safety Gurvan Hall Jr., a Stephen Kotsanlee punt the Aggies narrowly missed downing at the Wyoming 1-yard line and a third-quarter deep ball from Davenport that NyNy Davis wasn’t able to haul in. Hall Jr. did a great job of reading former Aggie quarterback Andrew Peasley on a third-quarter pass and had nothing but green grass in front of him. The Cowboys booted a long field goal one play later, so that missed INT ended up potentially being a 10-point swing.
In all fairness to Davis, it appeared he was interfered with by Wyoming safety Wyett Ekeler. The ball was also slightly underthrown, otherwise it could have been a 61-yard touchdown, inasmuch as Davis had beaten Ekeler by at least a full step.
USU’s wide receivers struggled to make contested catches against the Cowboys, which is something they excelled at two weeks ago in a big 34-27 victory over Air Force.
“We were just a little off,” Anderson said. “I don’t know if it was a step back. We did some really positive things and lost a competitive game against a good football team on the road. A week ago we made plays that we had to and the same thing against Air Force. ... Wyoming deserves credit, but we had several opportunities to go down and score.”
Losing Tafisi to a stinger was a big blow for the Aggies as the junior has been one of the top defensive performers in the Mountain West in 2022. Tafisi had contributed with 10, 10, eight, 13 and 12 tackles during USU’s previous five games, plus he ranks first on the team in tackles for loss with 9.5. True freshman Max Alford and redshirt freshman Sione Moa filled in for Tafisi the rest of the way. Alford finished with a career-high six tackles, while Moa chipped in with three tackles and one of the team’s two sacks.
“Some really good play, some freshman play,” Anderson said when asked about Alford. “We got breached, we got out-of-gapped in some areas, we struggled with some of the shifts and motions, which you would expect. ... but at times played really, really well. You know, (we) shouldn’t be in that situation, it’s just where we’re at. But as we watch tape, I think he’ll learn from it. He’s like Bishop. I mean, they’re both going to be great players down the road, just going into action a lot earlier than we wanted them to.”
One area in which the Aggies excelled was in the penalty department as they were only whistled for one for a loss of 10 yards. USU was the second-most penalized team at the FBS level (84.3 yards an outing) heading into the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.