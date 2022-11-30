Alfred Edwards has been a mainstay on Utah State’s offensive line under three different coaching staffs, and his durability and skill did not go unnoticed by the coaches and media that vote on the all-conference teams.
Edwards, a five-year starter, was the lone Aggie that garnered first-team All-Mountain West accolades as the all-conference teams were released Tuesday. The Redlands, California, native was one of nine Aggies that were honored.
Wide receiver Brian Cobbs, running back Calvin Tyler Jr. and safety Ike Larsen received second-team all-MW honors, while fellow Aggies Hunter Reynolds (safety), Chandler Dolphin (center), Daniel Grzesiak (defensive end), MJ Tafisi (linebacker) and Terrell Vaughn (receiver/kickoff returner) were selected to the honorable mention squad.
USU’s nine all-league honorees ranks sixth in the conference. San Diego State led the way with 16, followed by Fresno State (13), Boise State (12), Air Force (10), San Jose State (10), USU, Colorado State (8), Hawaii (8), New Mexico (8), Nevada (7) and Wyoming (7).
This is the second time Edwards has secured all-conference recognition as he was a honorable mention pick a year ago. No. 72 has been in the starting lineup 52 times throughout his time in Logan, which puts him in a tie for first place with fellow offensive linemen and former Aggie great Tyler Larsen in the program record books. Only three other USU O-linemen have garnered first-team accolades in the program’s 10 seasons in the Mountain West.
Edwards is the lone Aggie O-lineman to grade out at 84 percent or better in every game he has played in this season. Edwards, who missed the BYU game with an injury, ranks second on the team in offensive snaps with 800.
Cobbs ranks fourth in the conference in receiving yards with 844 and his 70 receptions are tied for the ninth most in a single season in program history. The Maryland graduate transfer racked up more than 100 yards in games against UConn, Air Force and San Jose State, plus contributed with 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 10 catches against BYU.
Tyler Jr., a two-year starter, ranks fourth in the Mountain West in rushing (1,043) and fifth in rushing yards per game (86.9). The Oregon State graduate transfer is only the 16th different Aggie to eclipse the 1,000-yard barrier in a single season. No. 4 gained more than 100 yards on the ground against UConn, BYU, Air Force, Colorado State, Hawaii and SJSU.
Larsen, a redshirt freshman, is the only player at the FBS level to contribute with four interceptions, three blocked kicks and a defensive touchdown during the 2022 campaign. The former Sky View and Logan high star occupies the top spot in the conference in blocked punts and is tied for second place with his four INTs — one of which is returned to the house against Hawaii.’
No. 19 is the first Aggie freshman to secure first- or second-team all-league honors since linebacker Kyler Fackrell in 2012 and just the 12th in the history of the program. Larsen, who was a backup for the lion’s share of the season, is also one of just three freshman this season selected to the all-MW first or second team. Larsen has contributed with 33 tackles, 2.0 sacks and two pass breakups, to boot.
Reynolds, a two-year starter, ranks 12th in the Mountain West in tackles with 88, which is the second-most among all safeties. The Michigan graduate transfer is currently in an 11-way tie for third place among his MW counterparts in INTs with three, plus he also ranks second on his team in pass breakups (seven) — just like his does in tackles and INTs.
No. 27 received better news Tuesday when he was named to the Pro Football Focus (PFF) honorable mention All-America team. Reynolds, who came through with a fumble return for a TD against New Mexico, is the first Aggie to garner PFF All-America honors since cornerback Jalen Davis in 2017.
Dolphin has put together a very consistent senior campaign as he has graded out at 81 percent or better in all 12 games. The Sandy native has not allowed a sack in a team-leading 904 offensive snaps, plus he paces the squad in knockdowns with 29.0. Dolphin graded out at 98 percent against UNM.
Like Reynolds, Grzesiak has been in the starting lineup all 12 times in ’22 — two of just three Aggies to accomplish this feat on their injury-riddled defense. The Nevada graduate transfer is USU’s leader in sacks (6.5) and tackles for loss (10.5), plus he ranks second among all defensive linemen with 48 tackles. The junior is tied for eighth in the Mountain West with his 6.5 sacks. No. 9 wreaked havoc in USU’s nailbiting road win against Colorado State as he finished with a career-high 3.0 sacks.
Tafisi was on track to vie for first-team all-conference honors until suffering an injury early in the second quarter against Wyoming. The Washington transfer has not played since. Despite missing more than four games, the junior still ranks third on the team in tackles (69) and second in TFLs (9.0). Additionally, Tafisi — who recorded double-digit tackles against UConn, Weber State, UNLV, AFA and CSU — is fifth on the conference leaderboard in tackles per game (8.6) and TFLs an outing (1.13).
Vaughn is coming off the best performance of his first season with the Aggies as he established career-high tallies in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (148) last Friday against Boise State. The former junior college All-American ranks sixth in the Mountain West in receptions (50) and eighth in receiving yards (590), plus he is the team leader in TD catches with five.
Vaughn, who is a threat running the ball and throwing it on trick plays, has also made his presence felt as a kickoff return as he is one of only three players in the conference with a kickoff return for a TD — a 100-yarder against Weber State. The speedy junior’s kickoff return average of 25.5 is good enough for third place in the MW.
The Mountain West players that received the specialty awards were Air Force running back Brad Roberts (Offensive MVP), SJSU defensive end Viliami Fehoko (Defensive MVP), SDSU kicker/punter Jack Browning (Special Teams MVP) and BSU quarterback Taylen Green (Top Freshman), plus BSU head coach Andy Avalos was tabbed the Coach of the Year.
Roberts ranks first in the MW and third nationally with his single-single program record of 1,612 rushing yards; Fehoko leads the league in TFLs (18.5) and is second in sacks (9.0); Browning ranks first in the MW in punting average (46.0) and net punting (42.7), plus he he been successful on 17 of 21 field goal attempts; Green ranks fifth in the MW in passing yards per game (157.4), has tossed 14 TDs, vs. four INTs, plus has rushed for 437 yards and eight scores; Avalos helped propel the Broncos to a 7-1 record after making the decision to fire his offensive coordinator after the team’s 2-2 start.
