Edwards

Utah State left tackle Alfred Edwards blocks a Weber State player earlier this season at Maverik Stadium. Edwards garnered first-team all-Mountain West honors, it was announced Tuesday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Alfred Edwards has been a mainstay on Utah State’s offensive line under three different coaching staffs, and his durability and skill did not go unnoticed by the coaches and media that vote on the all-conference teams.

Edwards, a five-year starter, was the lone Aggie that garnered first-team All-Mountain West accolades as the all-conference teams were released Tuesday. The Redlands, California, native was one of nine Aggies that were honored.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

