It wasn’t flawless, but the first collegiate start for Aggie quarterback Cooper Legas was certainly an encouraging one.
The former Orem High three-sport star made some memorable plays with his arm and feet in Utah State’s 38-26 loss to No. 19 BYU on Thursday night in Provo.
Legas completed 19 of 31 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, vs. two interceptions, plus rushed for an additional 52 yards and a score. No. 5 only grew up a few miles away from LaVell Edwards Stadium, so this was a special night for him.
The junior was thrust into action after starter Logan Bonner broke his foot in the final seconds of USU’s 34-24 loss to UNLV last Saturday at Maverik Stadium. Bonner will have surgery next week to repair the same injury he suffered prior to the 2021 campaign — his first with the Aggies.
“This is Coop’s team,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Thursday’s post-game press conference. “As I said a couple of weeks ago, I had and have no doubt about what he can do and he played like it tonight.”
If Legas was feeling any pressure playing in front of 59,000-plus mostly BYU-clad fans, it didn’t show. The Aggies (1-4) received the opening kickoff of the game and put together arguably their best drive of the season — a 12-play, 75-yarder that culminated with a 7-yard TD run by Legas. Legas, who completed 3 of 3 passes for 30 yards on the possession, broke a tackle at the 7-yard line on his scoring scamper.
“Just how poised he was,” Anderson said when asked what stood out about Legas in his first career start. “He did a great job. (Poised) is exactly what he is. That's why he came in, in the bowl game and won that game. He prepared the right way, as I mentioned. He's waited his opportunity and he showed up and did a phenomenal job. I'm sure like any quarterback there's a couple of plays he'd love to have back, but man he gave us a chance to win and he's going to continue to get better every week he goes out.”
Legas was a big reason why the Aggies racked up 246 on their 394 yards of total offense in the first half. The Orem native kept the Cougars (4-1) off balance with his ability to move the chains with his feet as 44 of his 54 rushing yards were accumulated before halftime. Legas ended up with 20 rushing attempts.
“(Legas) moves the ball really well with his feet,” Anderson said. “One of the issues we had with Logan was him not being as mobile as he was a year ago. This opened things up and we clearly used his legs a lot.”
Legas was a bit unlucky in the first quarter when one of his passes was tipped by a defensive lineman and intercepted by BYU linebacker Max Tooley, who returned it 34 yards to the house. Additionally, Legas fumbled the ball at the BYU 12-yard line on the first play of the second quarter to terminate another promising possession. It was one of three times in the opening half the Aggies marched into Cougar territory and didn’t score any points — a big reason why the hosts were able to go into halftime tied at 17-17, despite being outgained by 135 yards.
“Obviously, we would have liked to win but, I mean, it's cool to finally play in a full game,” Legas said. “And, as fun as it is to be the guy, it hurts that much worse to lose.”
Legas is fiercely competitive, USU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Anthony Tucker asserted in a fall camp interview with the Herald Journal. It’s that kind of competitive spirit that allowed No. 5 to amass 12,780 yards of total offense in high school, where he quarterbacked the Tigers to back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018. That competitive spirit also helped Legas capture two state titles in wrestling — both at the 195-pound weight class — and two state championships in track & field — both in the javelin.
Therefore, it’s no surprise Legas was critical of himself when asked what one play he would like back following Thursday’s game.
“I can't remember how much we were down (in the fourth quarter), but I threw a deep ball to Terrell Vaughn,” said Legas, who replaced an injured Bonner early in the second quarter in last year’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl and promptly unleashed a 62-yard dime for a TD to Deven Thompkins on his first collegiate pass. “He jumped up (and it was) incomplete. It could have been a PI (pass interference), but I saw him beat the guy, didn’t want to overthrow him and just threw a terrible ball, so he had to slow down and jump up. If I had just put it out there, that's a touchdown and it's a whole different game.”
Indeed, Legas did underthrow Vaughn on that shot down the field, but it was also a catchable ball. On the flip side, Legas made a few nice passes on intermediate to deep routes, which included a 27-yard TD to Brian Cobbs late in the fourth quarter. A well-placed 36-yard throw to tight end Broc Lane was wiped away by a penalty, as was what would have been a 18-yard TD strike to wide receiver Justin McGriff in stride in the back of the end zone. Both of those plays took place in the second quarter, and the illegal touching penalty McGriff was whistled for bothered Anderson, as he felt it was the wrong call.
Legas’ other touchdown a well-executed back-shoulder throw to Cobbs from 14 yards out in quarter No. 2, which gave the Aggies a 17-14 lead. It was a free play, inasmuch as a Cougar jumped offside. Cobbs finished with a career-high 10 catches for USU, which got 104 rushing yards from Calvin Tyler Jr., nine tackles apiece from linebacker AJ Vongphachanh and safety Hunter Reynolds, and sacks from linebacker MJ Tafisi and safety Ike Larsen.
Another reason why Thursday’s game was extra meaningful for Legas is he was able to compete against two of his former high school teammates in defensive backs Ethan Slade and Jakob Robinson, a USU transfer who played for the Aggies as a true freshman in 2020. Slade and Robinson teamed up for nine tackles, plus broke up three of Legas’ passes. Additionally, injured BYU standout receiver Puka Nacua was one of Legas’ go-to weapons in high school.
“I love all of those dudes,” said Legas, who threw for 171 yards and two TDs in the LA Bowl. “... It sucks not having Puka out there (because of his) injury, but it's cool to compete against your friends. I still talk to Ethan and Puka every week, so it's cool to be out there playing against them and it's cool to just be on the field at the same time as Ethan and Jakob. I've thought about being in this moment like my whole life, playing here and then for it to actually happen is cool.”
END OF MINI ERA
It was the end of a mini era when Bonner competed in his late collegiate game a week ago. The Rowlett, Texas, native was well known for his toughness, leadership and ability to sling the ball over the field. Bonner will forever be an Aggie legend after breaking single-season school records in touchdown passes (36) and passing yards (3,628) a year ago.
Perhaps Bonner’s greatest single-game performance as an Aggie was carving up San Diego State’s much decorated secondary to the tune of 318 yards passing and four touchdowns in a 46-13 drubbing of the then-No. 19 Aztecs in the 2021 Mountain West championship tilt. In a six-game stretch prior to the LA Bowl, Bonner came through with 23 TD passes, vs. just three INTs.
Bonner was on the sidelines for Thursday’s game and garnered the praise of Anderson for his leadership throughout the week.
“He stayed right there and has been with (Legas) all week,” Anderson said. “He wanted Coop to have a huge game. They pull for each other. I don’t know if people understand just how tight knit this group is. ... (Bonner) did a great job. He certainly helped us win a championship. I hate this is how his career came to an end for us.”
The former Arkansas State signal caller crafted a heartfelt post, which he released Friday on Twitter.
“Aggie Nation, I want to say thank you for giving this Texas boy a chance to represent this university and welcoming me into your city with open arms,” posted Bonner, who is working on his master’s degree in sports management. “Sadly my time at USU has come to an end with a season ending injury. I have given my heart and soul into this program, but now it's time to give that energy to the program in a different way. To my teammates, coaches, the entire football staff, from strength (and conditioning) to trainers to equipment, and to everyone I talk to every day, I love each and every one of you. I am so sorry for how things have ended but I truly have no regrets. Love, LB.”
Bonner gamely battled through several injuries during his two seasons at USU. No. 1 started the first four games in 2022 and threw for 753 yards and six TDs, vs. eight INTs.
The former honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference selection played in 42 games and made 33 starts from 2017-22, where he completed 59.1 percent of his passes for 7,547 yards and 72 TDs, compared to 29 INTs.
UP NEXT
USU will now turn its attention to one of the top teams in the Mountain West in Air Force. The Aggies will host the Falcons next Saturday at 5 p.m. It’s Homecoming for USU, which will two more valuable days than normal to prepare for AFA’s vaunted triple option base offense.
“I don't know who's listening, (but) we need you,” Anderson said. “We need the place packed. We still can control our destiny in this league and the team that I saw tonight can beat anybody in our league if we play like that every week. So, Aggie Nation, I don't know what you're thinking about doing next week(end), but we need you there loud and helping our guys; we need you now more than ever.”
