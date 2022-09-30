UTAH ST BYU FOOTBALL LEGAS

Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) looks to throw the ball as BYU defensive back Micah Harper (1) defends Thursday in Provo.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It wasn’t flawless, but the first collegiate start for Aggie quarterback Cooper Legas was certainly an encouraging one.

The former Orem High three-sport star made some memorable plays with his arm and feet in Utah State’s 38-26 loss to No. 19 BYU on Thursday night in Provo.

