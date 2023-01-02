Bryon Vaughns

San Jose State running back Kairee Robinson (32) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Utah State defensive end Byron Vaughns on Nov. 19 at Maverik Stadium. Vaughns entered the transfer portal last week.

The final few days of December were a bit rough for Utah State’s football program, which lost three starters and one backup to the transfer portal.

However, the Aggies received some good news on the first day of the new year as standout safety Ike Larsen announced on social media that he will be back for the 2023 season. The former Sky View and Logan high star earned second-team all-Mountain West honors despite spending a good portion of the 2022 campaign as a second-stringer. No. 19 missed the final two games of the season with a knee injury, but still contributed with 33 tackles, 2.0 sacks, a team-high four interceptions—including one he returned for a touchdown against Hawaii—and a conference-leading three blocked punts.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

