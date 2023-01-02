San Jose State running back Kairee Robinson (32) fumbles the ball while being tackled by Utah State defensive end Byron Vaughns on Nov. 19 at Maverik Stadium. Vaughns entered the transfer portal last week.
The final few days of December were a bit rough for Utah State’s football program, which lost three starters and one backup to the transfer portal.
However, the Aggies received some good news on the first day of the new year as standout safety Ike Larsen announced on social media that he will be back for the 2023 season. The former Sky View and Logan high star earned second-team all-Mountain West honors despite spending a good portion of the 2022 campaign as a second-stringer. No. 19 missed the final two games of the season with a knee injury, but still contributed with 33 tackles, 2.0 sacks, a team-high four interceptions—including one he returned for a touchdown against Hawaii—and a conference-leading three blocked punts.
As of early last week, the Aggies were potentially on track to return 10 of their 11 starters on defense, but starting defensive ends Byron Vaughns and Daniel Grzesiak entered the transfer portal. Both athletes have already tweeted out several scholarship offers from Power 5 Conference programs.
Vaughns, who spent the previous two seasons at USU, has tweeted out offers from Virginia Tech, USC, California, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Houston and Arizona State. In his second season in Logan, the native of Fort Worth, Texas, finished with 56 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss, 2.0 sacks, a team-high nine quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Vaughns ranked third on the team in TFLs, fourth in tackles per game and fifth in tackles.
No. 11 played in 11 games in ’22 and in 14 for the Aggies the previous season. Vaughns was selected as the Defensive MVP in the 2021 Mountain West Championship game and came through with 43 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 4.0 sacks, six passes broken up and one forced fumble during Year 1 at USU.
Vaughns, who spent his first three games at the University of Texas, has one year of eligibility remaining.
Grzesiak made a big impact in his lone season in Logan as he was USU’s leader in TFLs (13.0) and sacks (8.5) and ranked second in QB hurries (eight). No. 9, a honorable mention all-MW selection, also contributed with 52 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
The Los Angeles native spent his first four seasons at Nevada, where he was originally a walk-on. Since entering the portal, Grzesiak, who ranked sixth in the Mountain West this season in sacks an outing (.65) has tweeted out offers from Kansas, San Jose State, Hawaii, SMU, Houston, Indiana, Cincinnati, Missouri and West Virginia. Like Vaughns, Grzesiak has one year of eligibility left.
Another defensive lineman the Aggies lost to the portal last week was second-string defensive tackle Tavian Coleman, who chipped in with 26 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and 1.0 sacks in 13 games in his lone season at Utah State.
Coleman took on a larger role in ’22 after the Aggies lost fellow defensive tackles Phillip Paea and Seni Tuiaki to season-ending injuries. No. 94 transferred to USU from Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College.
The native of Humble, Texas, has tweeted out offers from Old Dominion and Kent State, plus a handful of FCS programs. Coleman has two years of eligibility remaining, but he can also redshirt without losing one of those.
The fourth former Aggie who entered the portal last week was true freshman offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho, who has already announced his next destination. The former Bingham High star has verbally committed to BYU.
Lapuaho and Grzesiak were two of only eight players who started all 13 games for the Aggies in ’22. Left guard Wade Meacham is now Utah State’s lone returning starter in the offensive trenches, although right tackle Cole Motes has been in the starting lineup several times the past two seasons.
As of right now, USU has three returning starting on offense—four counting wide receiver Kyle Van Leeuwen, who sustained a season-ending knee injury against Weber State. In addition to Van Leeuwen and Meacham, the other returning starters on offense are quarterback Cooper Legas and slot receiver Terrell Vaughn, a honorable mention all-conference selection who took over for Van Leeuwen after he was injured.
As of right now, the Aggies will welcome back eight starters on defense in tackles Hale Motu’apuaka and Poukesi Vakauta, linebackers AJ Vonphanchanh and MJ Tafisi—a honorable mention all-MW honoree who missed the final five-plus games with an injury—striker Kaleo Neves, cornerbacks Ajani Carter and Michael Anyanwu and Larsen. Additionally, Anthony Switzer, the projected starter at striker before he blew out his knee during spring camp, will also be back.
