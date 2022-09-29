Hall throws 4 TDs, No. 19 BYU beats Wyoming 38-24

BYU quarterback Jaren Hall looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Wyoming on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Provo, Utah.

 Rick Bowmer

Injuries have started to mount up for the Cougars in one of their most anticipated college football seasons in recent memory.

Fortunately for BYU, standout quarterback Jaren Hall has been able to avoid the injury bug, unlike each of the previous three seasons, and that’s bad news for the opposition. Simply put, the redshirt junior is a big reason why the Cougars have won three of their first four games and are currently ranked 19th in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll.

