Injuries have started to mount up for the Cougars in one of their most anticipated college football seasons in recent memory.
Fortunately for BYU, standout quarterback Jaren Hall has been able to avoid the injury bug, unlike each of the previous three seasons, and that’s bad news for the opposition. Simply put, the redshirt junior is a big reason why the Cougars have won three of their first four games and are currently ranked 19th in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll.
Hall and the Cougars will look to improve to 18-1 over their last 19 home games when they welcome Utah State to LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday evening. Opening kickoff from Provo is scheduled for 6 o’clock.
“I would say he has been somewhat flawless,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said of Hall during Monday’s press conference. “I know they’ve got a loss on their record and he may be frustrated about his play, but what he’s done in terms of accuracy, the ability to move the pocket and extend plays and then really to reach the wide side of the field so effectively, that’s not something that everybody can do.
“They run the ball extremely well and that takes a tremendous amount of pressure (off him). I mean, it doesn’t really matter what running back they put on the field, they’re effective at running the ball. But he can reach every area of the field and he can hurt you with his feet. He’s a total package. We didn’t see him a year ago. We’re seeing him up close and personal this year and he’s playing at a very, very high level.”
Hall is widely considered to be the second-best signal caller the Aggies will face this season, behind only reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young of Alabama. The former BYU baseball player has gotten off to an outstanding start in 2022 as he has completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 291.0 yards an outing and nine touchdowns, vs. only one interception. As Anderson mentioned, the athletic Hall is also a threat with his feet.
Hall is coming off a memorable performance in last Saturday’s 38-24 triumph over visiting Wyoming as he completed 26 of 32 passes for 337 yards and four TDs. The Cougars nearly doubled up the Cowboys in total offense (525 yards to 278), but the visitors still managed to keep it close.
The Cougars were missing four starting defensive players against the Cowboys in cornerback Kaleb Hayes, linebacker Max Tooley and defensive linemen Gabe Summers and Earl Tuitoti-Mariner, plus starting free safety Malik Moore sat out the second half with a hand injury. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said Tooley, Summer and Tuioti-Mariner should be available to play against the Aggies in his Monday press conference. Sitake didn’t provide an update for Hayes’ availability, although he did say Moore “is still wait and see” for Thursday’s game.
Another BYU starter who should play Thursday is wide receiver Gunner Romney, who lacerated his kidney during fall camp. Romney’s mother, Jeni, posted on Twitter that her son would make his season debut against the Aggies. Gunner Romney contributed with 1,900 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during his first four seasons with the program.
Once again, the Cougars have plenty of height in their wide receiver room. Case in point: Five of the six wideouts on BYU’s two-deep stand 6-foot-2 or taller. Redshirt sophomore Keanu Hill and redshirt freshman Chase Roberts are both listed at 6-4.
Hill currently paces the Cougars in receiving yards this season with 283, while Roberts ranks second on the team in that category (223 yards) and first in receptions (15). Roberts was banged up against Wyoming, as was fellow wideout Puka Nacua. Nacua, a Washington transfer, has been injured for much of the season. The junior led BYU in receiving yards (805) and TD catches (six) a year ago.
BYU has two veteran tight ends in Isaac Rex and Masen Wake. Those two athletes have teamed up for 36 career starts.
Gone is star running back Tyler Allgeier, who rushed for 218 yards and a trio of TDs in last year’s 34-20 victory over USU. The Aggies gained a measly 22 yards on the ground in that game. Allgeier was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
The Cougars have turned to three tailbacks to help replace the production of Allgeier in veteran Lopini Katoa, California transfer Chris Brooks and redshirt freshman Miles Davis. Brooks, a 230-pound bruiser, is currently BYU’s leading rusher with 204 yards — he’s averaging 5.4 yards per carry — but Davis is coming off a breakthrough performance against Wyoming, where he amassed 131 yards on 13 carries, which included a 70-yarder.
Once again, BYU is talented in the offensive trenches, anchored by four-year starters Blake Freeland and Clark Barrington. Both offensive linemen were selected as preseason All-Americans by at least one notable publication. The Cougars have a lot of size up front as their starting O-linemen are listed as 6-8, 6-5, 6-5, 6-8 and 6-5.
BYU has averaged 5.2 yards per rushing attempt so far this season — an area of the game Sitake hasn’t been entirely pleased with. The Cougars did struggle to establish their rushing attack in a double overtime home victory over Baylor and a lopsided road loss to Oregon.
“We need to block better and make sure we get bodies on bodies because when we do that, the running backs will find the seam and be able to puncture through,” Sitake said. “Sometimes the defense can load the box and take away all the gaps, but when there's penetration, that's on the O-line. There are moments for the running backs to create space and set up their blocks as well. So, that needs to work cohesively and needs to work better.”
With the exception of the Oregon game, BYU has been stingy defensively this season. The Cougars returned all 11 starters on that side of the ball — a big reason they are only allowing 324.8 yards of total offense an outing.
BYU’s leading tacklers this season are both linebackers in Ben Bywater and Tooley. Bywater has contributed with 28 tackles, including a team-leading 2.5 for a loss, while Tooley has amassed 26 tackles in just three games. Tooley came through with a pick-six against South Florida, while Bywater has the team’s other interception this season. The Cougars also have another starting linebacker, Payton Willgar, who is a four-year starter.
Cornerback Jakob Robinson is currently tied for fourth place on the team in tackles with 15. Robinson played in four games as a true freshman for USU during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020, which included one start.
Five different Cougars have teamed up for 7.0 sacks. Hall has only been sacked five times this season.
“They’re built really well up front,” Anderson said of BYU’s defense. “They’re big. They play a lot of guys. I’m not sure what the total number is, but it is definitely (a lot. They’re) playing a lot of people, keeping guys fresh. They’ve got length out on the edges to play man coverage, which they will. They played a ton of man against us last year. But their ability to play the run and slow the run down, obviously with the exception of two really good rushing teams in Baylor and Oregon, they’re still able to play the box with few numbers and commit guys out in space, which makes (passing) windows really hard to get into.
“We struggled to effectively run the ball against them last year at any point, only sparingly. We got going in the second half by hitting some windows in the back end and a couple of explosive throws, but running the ball is very, very difficult because they are so big up front, so powerful and so long. They shed blocks well, they’re able to play man coverage with that length. I mean, there’s a challenge everywhere you look (with that defense).”
BYU’s kicker is veteran Jacob Oldroyd, who has been a big weapon in previous years, but has struggled in ’22. OIdroyd has missed three of his six field goals attempts between 30-39 yards this season.
Ryan Rehkow has averaged 42.5 yards on 11 punts this season for the Cougars.
BYU did give up a kickoff return for a touchdown against South Florida. The Cougars have shined defending punt returns, though, as they have allowed minus-1 yard on three returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.