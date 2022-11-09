To say the 2022 college football season is a rebuilding one for the Rainbow Warriors might be a bit of an understatement.
After all, this is a Hawaii team that only returned four starters on offense and two on defense from last year’s 6-7 squad, which was coached by Todd Graham. Graham resigned last winter in the midst of some heavy controversy on his alleged mistreatment of players. The Rainbow Warriors lost several key contributions to the transfer portal, including starting quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who is now the starter at Mountain West divisional rival San Jose State.
Indeed, new head coach Timmy Chang inherited a rebuilding project during his first season at the Hawaii helm and the results can be seen. A lot of athletes have seen action for the 2-8 Rainbow Warriors, who have used 40 different starters this season. Only six of 131 FBS programs rank higher in that department than Hawaii in ’22.
As a result, USU head coach Blake Anderson isn’t quite sure what to expect from Hawaii, which will host his Aggies on Saturday at 9 p.m. MST.
“They’re playing a lot of guys,” Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “Obviously, Year 1 (for Chang and he’s) trying to get a feel for his roster. You know, they look different offensively right now than they did early in the year. I think they were trying a lot of things early and little by little they’ve become a little bit more simplistic in the sense that it’s Year 1 and we want to built a foundation. We’ve seen a ton of different defense from them as well, so I think (it’s about) trying to find what their personnel is, what (scheme) fits the bodies that they have. I think it’s typical Year 1. I think Tim does a good job, No. 1. I think he’s a really good ball coach.”
This is Chang’s first head coaching job, although he does have nearly 10 years of experience as an assistant at the Division I level. The 41-year-old spent the previous five seasons as an assistant at Nevada. Chang was a legendary four-year starting quarterback for Hawaii, where he shattered the NCAA all-time passing record with 17,072 yards from 2000-04. The native of Honolulu helped propel the Rainbow Warriors to three bowl games and 29 wins during his time as a starting signal caller.
Chang’s base offense has principles of the air raid and run and shoot, and Anderson isn’t certain what he’ll see from Hawaii on that side of the ball come Saturday.
“We’ll try to get a bead on their basic stuff that we think we (will) see, but I don’t know that we could nail it in on anything really, really specifically because (we’ve) seen a lot of offense and (we’ve) seen a lot of defense as this point, and their personnel has changed from week to week,” he said.
Hawaii’s starting quarterback is Brayden Schager, who has completed 55.7 percent of has passes for 1,610 yards and seven touchdowns, vs. seven interceptions. Schager appeared in six games and started three a year ago as a true freshman when Cordeiro was injured.
Schager competed 20 of 40 passes for 204 yards and a TD, plus rushed for a career-high 49 yards, in last Saturday’s 55-13 road loss to Fresno State. That was a frustrating game for the Rainbow Warriors, who narrowly lost to Colorado State (17-13) and Wyoming (27-20) the two previous weeks. Schager threw a pick-six against the Bulldogs, who racked up 572 yards of total offense and led 55-0 midway through the fourth quarter.
Schager has completed passes to 19 different targets this season and seven Hawaii players have hauled in between 15 and 25 receptions, led by Dior Scott’s 25. Zion Bowens ranks second on the team in receptions (22) and first in receiving yards (289), and he has missed four games this season. The senior did play against Fresno State.
Tight end Caleb Phillips, a transfer from Stanford, has also been a weapon for Schager and Hawaii, as was evidenced by his 138 receiving yards against New Mexico State. Phillips is one of a whopping 19 Hawaii transfers that started their collegiate careers at Power 5 Conference programs. Other P5 conference transfers that are currently listed atop the depth chart for the Rainbow Warriors are cornerbacks Hugh Nelson (Georgia) and Virdell Edwards (Iowa State), nickelback Malik Hausman (Arizona) and safety Meki Pei (Washington.
Hawaii has a veteran offensive line, headlined by left tackle Ilm Manning and right guard Micah Vanterpool, who have started 57 and 26 games, respectively, during their time with the program. Senior Solo Vaipulu has 43 career starts for the Rainbow Warriors — who have only given up 14 sacks in 10 games — but he has been the primary backup at two different positions in the offensive trenches in ’22.
The Rainbow Warriors have two pretty productive running backs in senior Dedrick Parson and freshman Tylan Hines. Parson has rushed for 586 yards and 10 TDs this season, while Hines has chipped in with 461 yards and is averaging a team-leading 7.6 yards per carry. Parson led the way with 79 yards on 11 carries last weekend.
Hawaii is averaging 17.8 points, 133.9 yards rushing, 193.4 yards passing and 327.3 total yards an outing this season. It’s also been a struggle for the Rainbow Warriors defensively in ’22 as they have allowed 35.8 points, 230.7 yards rushing and 218.9 yards passing (for a total of 449.6 total yards) an outing.
The Rainbow Warriors have two very experienced performers on defense in nose tackle Blessman Ta’ala and linebacker Penei Pavihi, who have teamed up for 87 career starts. Otherwise, this is a pretty green Hawaii defense. Four of their five starters in the secondary are P5 transfers.
“A lot, you see a lot — man coverage, zone coverage, four-down front, three-down front,” Anderson said when asked about Hawaii’s defense. “… We don’t know what to expect. It’s been a progression throughout the course of the year I think based off of available bodies and also who they’re playing. What will they perceive us as and how will they try to defend us? They haven’t seen our system. They haven’t seen our spacing and our splits, either. So, we don’t really have a great clue and it’s going to be part of the challenge is being able to kind of identify how they’re going to play us early and make adjustments as needed because in game film you see a different personality show up several different times and with different opponents throughout the course of the year. So, a lot of guess work for us in knowing what to expect.”
Pavihi is Hawaii’s leading tackler this season with 61, followed by fellow senior linebacker Logan Taylor and freshman safety Peter Manuma with 48 each. Taylor has amassed 40 of those tackles over the last three games. Nelson has chipped in with 42 tackles, plus he paces the team in passes broken up with six.
The Rainbow Warriors have struggled applying pressure on opposing QBs as they only have nine sacks on the season. They have intercepted eight passes, though, including three by Hausman. Pavihi has a pick-six this fall.
Hawaii has a proven placekicker in Matthew Shipley, who has been successful on 11 of his 14 field goal attempts in ’22. The junior had a PAT blocked against Fresno State. Shipley is also Hawaii’s starting punter and he is averaging 41.4 yards on 50 punts in ’22.
The Rainbow Warriors are averaging 17.3 yards per kickoff return and 4.9 yards per punt return, and are allowing 17.0 and 9.1 yards, respectively, in those two special teams categories. Hawaii’s lone explosive special teams play this season was a 58-yard kickoff return by Jalen Purdue in a 24-14 victory over FCS program Duquesne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.