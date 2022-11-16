Glimpses of Ike Larsen’s potential as a Division I college football player were definitely noticeable during fall camp as the Utah State safety showcased his athleticism in both scrimmages, which included a spectacular interception during the final one on Aug. 13 at Maverik Stadium.
Nevertheless, Larsen was still an unknown quantity heading into the 2022 season as he only played sparingly in two games as a true freshman the previous year. Any doubts about No. 19’s ability to make an impact at this level were essentially put to rest two weeks after the second fall camp scrimmage as he came through with a sensational diving interception in the fourth quarter to seal USU’s home- and season-opening 31-20 win over Connecticut.
Fast forward to 11 weeks later and Larsen has emerged as one of the standouts on USU's defense. Despite only starting three games this season, the redshirt freshman ranks second in the Mountain West Conference in interceptions with four. Larsen is also the only player in the conference to block a pair of punts so far in ’22.
“We joke about him either being just super calm in the moment and just having a poise that most young guys don’t, or maybe he’s so young he doesn’t even realize he should be nervous,” said USU head coach Blake Anderson of Larsen during Monday’s press conference. “I don’t know which it is, but he’s a very gifted player, he’s gaining confidence by the play (and) the moment does not seem to be too big for him. … I keep saying this, he’s got a very bright future ahead of him here. I love the fact that he’s from the valley and loves being here, loves being a part of (this program). It was never in question that this is what he wanted to do and you see it on the field, in my opinion.”
Indeed, Larsen is a local product, having starred at both Logan and Sky View high schools. The son of Bret and JoAnn Larsen was a first-team all-state honoree and was selected as the team MVP for a 13-0 Sky View squad in the fall of 2020, plus he was a starter for Logan as a sophomore and junior, and garnered second-team all-state accolades in 2019. Additionally, Larsen also played basketball and competed in track & field for the Bobcats and Grizzlies, and was a 4A state finalist in the 100-meter dash, 200, 300 hurdles and 4x100 relay as a senior.
No. 19 is now a permanent starter for the Aggies on the gridiron after Miami transfer Gurvan Hall Jr. was indefinitely suspended from the team prior to a 27-10 win over visiting New Mexico on Nov. 5.
Larsen contributed with eight tackles against the Lobos in his second collegiate start and then followed that up with the best performance of his burgeoning career. No. 19 finished with six tackles, including a career-high 2.0 for a loss, two INTs and 1.0 sack in last Saturday’s 41-34 triumph over host Hawaii. The second of those two INTs was a 39-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter.
"I've been prepared,” Larsen said during Monday’s press conference. “I don't want to say I knew this was going to happen, but I knew it's like the next man up mentality, so you've just got to be prepared and when your time comes, you've got to take advantage of it and do the best you can.”
Larsen’s pick-six — USU’s first one since Shaq Bond against San Diego State in September of 2019 — was the product of being prepared. The Smithfield native read an out route to Hawaii wide receiver Koali Nishigaya, snared it and returned to the house. The bulk of USU’s fans at the game were situated behind the end zone, so Larsen was able to celebrate with them, which included about 20 family members.
“Really, like I said after the game, we studied the (wide receiver) splits,” Larsen said when asked about his pick-six. “Coach (Ephraim) Banda is really hard on us for that and I saw that they were split outside, so we knew what routes could come off that. And so I just knew he was going to run the out route, so I just jumped the route.”
For his efforts, Larsen was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week and the Freshman of the Year. No. 19 was also selected as the Freshman of the Week after making seven tackles, blocking a punt and picking off a pass on the road against national power Alabama.
As Anderson said, the moment never appears to be too big for Larsen, even on the road against a team like the Crimson Tide. The safety blocked a punt two weeks later against UNLV.
Ever since then, teams have been well aware of Larsen’s ability to make big plays on special teams, which is something he excelled at in high school. Case in point: Larsen blocked an astounding nine punts or kicks as a prep senior. Larsen excelled on offense, defense and special teams his final two seasons at the high school level.
“I was talking to somebody from Hawaii after the game and he was just like, ‘we’ve keyed you on every special teams (unit),’” Larsen said. “So, yeah, teams have definitely picked up that we’re trying to get a block.”
Opponents will now surely be more aware of Larsen as a defensive playmaker, starting Saturday night in a Senior Night showdown against visiting San Jose State.
“It’s pretty cool being, I guess, noticed, like you said,” Larsen said. “I don’t know, it’s just cool to be able to have that type of impact on the game.”
In addition to making game-changing defensive plays, Larsen is also starting to develop some chemistry with fellow starting safety Hunter Reynolds, which is bad news for future Aggie opponents. Reynolds has arguably been USU’s most consistent defensive performer in his second season with the program. The Michigan graduate transfer ranks second on the team in tackles (73), INTs (three) and passes broken up (seven), and he also came through with an interception against Hawaii.
“We (Reynolds and I) have really good chemistry,” Larsen said during last Saturday’s postgame press conference. “It has been building since even last year. It’s nice to know that he trusts me and we can have each other’s back.”
Unfortunately for the Aggies, this is Reynolds’ final year of eligibility. However, Larsen still has three seasons left and, as he continues to fine-tune his craft, who knows what his ceiling is.
“I’ve still got a lot to learn, of course, but I feel like from last year to this year I definitely know the playbook a lot better,” said Larsen, who intercepted 16 passes during his final three seasons in high school. “I feel like any play call that (coach Banda) calls I can go out there and execute it, and just be who I am and try to make plays.”
Indeed, the future appears to be extremely bright for Larsen, who has endeared himself to Aggie fans by routinely interacting with them on social media. His immediate focus, though, is helping his team achieve bowl eligibility for the 10th time in a 12-year span. USU must win one of its final two games to be eligible for the postseason.
“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to go last year (to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl), so this would be my first bowl game, but … that’s our goal,” said Larsen, who has contributed with 33 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks, four INTs, two blocked punts and two PBUs so far this season. “We all want it, so we’ve just got to put in the work and if we don’t put in the work, then of course we’re not going to be able to get there. But it will be cool if we can go to a bowl game."
