To say the second bye week of the 2022 college football season came at a perfect time for the Aggies might be a bit of an understatement.
Utah State was already without starters Cooper Legas (quarterback), Byron Vaughns (defensive end) and Ajani Carter (cornerback) in its previous outing, a 28-14 loss to Wyoming on Oct. 22 in Laramie, and had two other starters exit that game due to injuries in linebacker MJ Tafisi and defensive end Daniel Grzesiak.
The good news for the Aggies is a few of those guys should be ready to go for Saturday afternoon’s home game against New Mexico, including Legas, who looked very sharp on his last two outings. Legas completed 9 of 12 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, plus added 27 yards on four rushing attempts, before suffering a concussion late in the first quarter of USU’s 17-13 road victory over Colorado State on Oct. 15. The former Orem High star threw for 215 yards and a pair of TDs, plus gained 76 yards and scored once with his feet, the previous week in a big win at Maverik Stadium over Air Force.
"I expect Coop to be the guy,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “He had a great practice last night in a non-contact environment. All indications are is he will move forward without problems and be the guy. He obviously can't have a setback, but he is on track and past that part of the (concussion) protocol and should be the starting quarterback and ready to go on Saturday.”
Vaughns, one of the top pass rushers in the Mountain West when healthy, will also likely be back in action against the Lobos, and same with tight end Broc Lane and offensive lineman Falepule Alo, who also didn’t play against Wyoming due to injuries. Lane and Alo aren’t starters, but both typically see a lot of playing time and Alo is listed on the depth chart as the primary backup at three different positions in the offensive trenches.
"Broc Lane is good, had a great practice last night,” Anderson said. “Byron Vaughn, Pule, those are guys that are trending in the right direction (and) I would expect to be ready. MJ Tafisi is day to day. ... He would not have been able to play yesterday. Now, we've still got a week ahead of us and he is moving in the right direction.”
Tafisi suffered a head, neck and arm injury (stinger) early in the second quarter against Wyoming as his presence was sorely missed. Despite missing essentially three quarters of that game, the Washington transfer still ranks fourth in the Mountain West in tackles (8.6 per game) and seventh in tackles per loss (9.0).
Should Tafisi not be cleared to play, the Aggies will turn to turn freshman Max Alford or redshirt freshman Sione Moa to start alongside veteran AJ Vongphanchanh at middle linebacker. Alford and Moa teamed up for nine tackles and a sack against Wyoming, but also make some mistakes. Having plenty of practice reps during the bye week and this week will surely be a big benefit for the two freshmen.
“I believe both have great futures ahead of them and have all of the athletic ability to be phenomenal players for us,” Anderson said of Alford and Moa. “They just weren't quite ready. That's why we took MJ (from the transfer portal) in the first place. We wanted to give those guys time to grow up a little bit and it's happening kind of right in front of our eyes at that point. I don't know if we're going to get MJ back this week or at all depending on how he just progresses, so both Max and Sione are going to have to step in and really just continue to grow up.”
Moa and Alford were two of 17 Aggie freshmen who saw playing time against the Cowboys. Indeed, injuries have taken their toll on USU, which has had 19 different athletes make their first career start at some point this season.
STERZER’S DAUGHTER
The past two months have been a whirlwind for USU tight end Josh Sterzer as he as his wife, Sarah, welcomed a baby girl into the world last month. Sarah Sterzer gave berth to Ruby Sarah Sterzer a couple hours before USU squared off against UNLV on Sept. 24 at Maverik Stadium. Sterzer missed that game, inasmuch as he was with his wife and daughter.
How’s the first five weeks of being a father been like for the former Taylorsville High star?
"It's been pretty great,” Sterzer said. “My wife is amazing and she's honestly had to take on the brunt of the work with (me) traveling and just being here at the stadium. But our daughter is perfect, what can I say. She's amazing and she doesn't try and keep us up too late at night. She's a perfect little angel. I can't take too much of the credit for that, tough. If any, it's all thanks to be wife."
ANDERSON’S RELATIONSHIP WITH UNM COACHES
USU’s intra-division games against New Mexico are always going to be meaningful as long as Anderson is the head coach. That’s because New Mexico was Anderson’s first FBS coaching stop as an assistant. Anderson was in Albuquerque from 1999-2001.
New Mexico’s head coach back then was Rocky Long, who is currently serving as the program’s defensive coordinator.
"I was the offensive coordinator at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas, when Rocky hired me and he, I mean, gave me a huge break in the profession,” Anderson said. “I did not have a pedigree, didn't have some fancy name or any trophies on the shelf, just a hard-working guy coming up in the profession. And he put some trust and faith in me and hired me to come coach running backs and eventually moved to coach wideouts before moving on as a coordinator at Middle Tennessee. So I would tell you I owe a tremendous amount of credit for my career to Rocky Long and his faith and what he saw in me as a young coach. I've referred to him as kind of one of my football dads. ... I really do believe that without his trust in giving me that opportunity, I'm not sure that I'd be the head coach (at USU) sitting in front of you today. And I just have an unreal amount of respect for him and his wife, Debbie."
Anderson also has a close personal relationship with current UNM head coach Danny Gonzales, who was a graduate assistant for the Lobos, his alma mater, when Anderson was part of Long’s staff.
"I thought immediately that he had something very special about him,” Anderson said. “I thought he had a great career ahead of him and it's proven to be true."
Gonzales’s wife, Sandra, has developed a budding friendship with Anderson’s wife, Brittany. Indeed, this will always be a special game for Anderson as long as he’s at USU, and as long as Long and/or Gonzales are at UNM.
"I want to beat (Long and Gonzales) on game day, but pull for them every possible chance I can,” Anderson said.
