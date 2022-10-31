Cooper Legas

Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) runs down the field as Air Force defensive back Jamari Bellamy (25) defends on Oct. 8, 2022, in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

To say the second bye week of the 2022 college football season came at a perfect time for the Aggies might be a bit of an understatement.

Utah State was already without starters Cooper Legas (quarterback), Byron Vaughns (defensive end) and Ajani Carter (cornerback) in its previous outing, a 28-14 loss to Wyoming on Oct. 22 in Laramie, and had two other starters exit that game due to injuries in linebacker MJ Tafisi and defensive end Daniel Grzesiak.


Jason Turner

