The only bye week of the 2022 college football season certainly came at a good time for New Mexico.
Not only have the Lobos suffered their fair share of injuries this fall, they have seemingly moved on to a new quarterback. Sophomore signal caller Justin Holaday made his first start as a Lobo in their last game, a 41-9 loss at home to Fresno State on Oct. 22. The junior college transfer struggled as he completed 8 of 16 passes for 37 yards for New Mexico, which only mustered up 149 yards of total offense.
Indeed, two full weeks of preparation will surely benefit Holaday, who will likely be the Lobos’ starting QB Saturday afternoon when they square off against Utah State at Maverik Stadium. New Mexico interim offensive coordinator Heath Ridenour has been pleased with Holaday’s progress and leadership.
“I think your quarterback has to lead or he’s probably not the best guy to be playing quarterback,” Ridenour was quoted in a story by Rick Wright of the Albuquerque Journal. “I think (Holaday) has natural leadership characteristics, and when you’re on a losing streak like we are, it reveals your character.
“And it’s really showing us who Justin is. I like who he is as a leader. I like who he is as a team player who engages his teammates and continues to work on the progress to get better every day.”
This will only be Ridenour’s third game calling plays for the Lobos, inasmuch as the quarterbacks coach was promoted to the interim OC role after Derek Warehime was fired on Oct. 9 — a day after New Mexico went scoreless in the final three quarters of a 27-14 loss to Wyoming. New Mexico is one of three Mountain West programs that have fired their offensive coordinator within the past two months, alongside Boise State and San Diego State.
The Lobos racked up a mere 374 total yards and booted six field goals in Ridenour’s first two games in his new role. Being less predictable is something Ridenour and the UNM offense has been focused on during the bye week.
“We’ve got to be difficult to defend,” Ridenour was quoted in the Albuquerque Journal. “We can’t give a still picture on every play. The further I get into this, the more opportunities I get to do this, I’m gonna be able to put my own identity into it.”
It’s been another challenging season for the Lobos’ offense, regardless of who their OC has been. New Mexico ranked dead last among all FBS programs in total offense a year ago, and is second to last in ’22 — less than a yard ahead of UMass. The Lobos are only averaging 16.8 points an outing and 245.6 total yards an outing.
Kansas transfer Miles Kendrick was UNM’s starting quarterback for the first seven games this season and helped the team get off to a 2-1 start. However, the Lobos are currently mired in a five-game losing streak and must win out just to become bowl eligible. Kendrick has completed 58.7 percent of his passes for the Lobos, but has just three touchdowns, compared to seven interceptions.
USU head coach Blake Anderson is anticipating Holaday being UNM’s starting signal caller come Saturday, “but I think we have to take the approach that we could see either.’
‘One is big and physical, one is faster and shows a little bit more speed and elusiveness, but it appears as if — and I’m going to call (UNM head coach) Danny (Gonzales) and see if he’ll tell me. I don’t think he’s going to accommodate me — but we would anticipate the young, big, physical downhill runner in there and we would expect a good dose of triple (option) and play action off of that,” Anderson continued. But we could be completely wrong and have to adjust mid-game.”
New Mexico’s top running back this season has been sophomore Nate Jones, who has rushed for 309 yards and is averaging 3.7 yards per carry. Three other Lobos have contributed with between 127 and 180 yards on the ground.
Luke Wysong has hauled in a team-high 23 passes for 204 yards, while fellow wide receiver Gordon Porter paces the Lobos in receiving yards with 263. The Arizona State transfer has averaged 17.3 yards on his 16 catches — two of which were touchdowns.
New Mexico only brought back one returning starter in the offensive trenches in right guard Isaak Gutierrez. That’s surely a big reason why the Lobos have allowed 28 sacks, which ranks second to last in the Mountain West.
Despite their offensive woes, the Lobos have still been competitive in three of their six setbacks because they are rock solid defensively and always have been under veteran defensive coordinator Rocky Long, the former UNM and SDSU head coach. New Mexico is fourth in the Mountain West and 41st nationally in total defense (351.9 ypg) this season.
Long was well known for his 3-3-5 base defense, which Anderson talked about at length during Monday’s press conference.
“Well, it’s a 3-3 stacked defense, which is just very unique,” Anderson explained. “We see a lot of odd fronts that are more 3-4 based, we see a lot of four-down (linemen) with the middle of the field open. What Rocky does is very unique in that there’s only a handful of coaches and defenses in the country that line down and attack you the way (the Lobos) do. It’s all moving parts. It’s very much built around disguise and movement and chaos, to some degree. And nobody does it better than him, in my opinion. He is able to get more out of less in terms of you look on their roster and they don’t have a ton of guys that are highly rated. We didn’t when I was there with the exception of (former UNM and NFL great linebacker Brian) Urlacher, and honestly nobody recruited Urlacher out of high school but Rocky and New Mexico State, so it wasn’t like Urlacher was some 4-star, 5-star guy. He was a guy that built himself and Rocky and the defense built into what everybody saw.
“… The system is phenomenal at utilizing what they have. They get as many guys that play hard that can run around and really just chase the ball at a high level. And they do a great job of putting them in position to make plays. And they’re doing it again this year. And their Lobo safety position is making play after play after play, and lost yardage plays, tackles for loss, getting you off schedule, they do it as good as anybody.”
That Lobo safety position is manned by A.J. Haulcy, who made an astounding 24 tackles in his team’s game against Fresno State, which is the most by an FBS player this season. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound freshman is currently tied with sophomore linebacker Cody Moon for the team lead with 61 tackles. Haulcy has also intercepted a pair of passes and forced a pair of fumbles in ’22.
Moon, a former walk-on, paces the Lobos in tackles for loss (6.5) and is tied with defensive end Justin Harris, a Baylor transfer, for the top spot in sacks (3.5). All-Mountain West safety Jerrick Reed II has chipped in with 60 tackles, plus he ranks first in the conference in passes broken up with nine.
New Mexico is traditionally adept at applying pressure on opposing QBs and forcing turnovers, and this year is no different. Case in point: UNM’s defense has come through with 15 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and eight interceptions. The Lobos are plus-four in turnover margin this season, even with their offensive struggles.
It’s been a mixed bag for New Mexico on special teams this season. The Lobos have one of the best punters in the conference in Aaron Rodriguez, plus freshman Christian Washington returned a kickoff 100 yards to the house against Boise State. However, UNM also gave up a blocked punt for a TD against the Broncos, plus has missed its fair share of field goals — six to be exact — in ’22.
In all fairness, freshman Luke Drzwiecki has been solid after seemingly winning the field goal kicking job as he has been successful on 7 of 9 attempts. Rodriguez has averaged 45.6 yards on his 52 punts.
