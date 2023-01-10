Ephraim Banda, who coaches the safeties and is the defensive coordinator at Utah State, surely caught the attention of some Aggie football fans with a post he made Sunday on Twitter.
"Absolutely CLEANING UP in the JCs as everyone chases the (transfer) portal," Banda posted.
A couple of hours later, junior college safety Devin Dye pledged his commitment to the Aggies on Twitter. The following day USU received a verbal commitment from a JUCO defensive tackle Vaughn Mamea.
Mamea has already moved to Logan after graduating from the College of San Mateo (California). Mamea has two years of eligibility remaining, plus he can still redshirt without losing a year if needs be.
"I really liked the environment and how they’re really big on family, and (also) the culture here," Mamea told the Herald Journal when asked what about USU appealed to him.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder is the second JUCO defensive tackle Utah State has secured as part of their 2023 recruiting class. The other is Navarro (Texas) Community College product Clifton Mosley, who finalized his commitment during the early signing period.
The Aggies have endeavored to recruit more size in the defensive trenches during this past recruiting cycle and have succeeded in the form of Mamea and the 6-4, 325-pound Mosley.
Mamea is eager to help shore up a USU rush defense that allowed 194.2 yards rushing an outing this past season, including 4.8 yards per attempt.
"I'm a interior defensive lineman and I could definitely help Utah State with the run game and pluggin' in the holes," Mamea said when asked about his strengths as a player.
Mamea spent two memorable seasons at San Mateo, which has developed into one of the top junior college programs in the country. The Bulldogs went 22-3 with Mamea helping to anchor the defensive trenches, including 12-1 during the 2022 campaign. San Mateo capped off its season by absolutely dominating Riverside Community College by a 55-0 scoreline in the state championship game.
Mamea, who is of Samoan descent, was credited with 13 tackles, including 3.0 for a loss, and 1.0 sack in seven games this past season. He matched his season high of three tackles in the aforementioned drubbing of Riverside CC.
The former Independence (California) High School star was a key cog in San Mateo's stingy defense. The Bulldogs only allowed 258.1 yards of total offense --- 113.5 on the ground and 144.6 through the air --- and 11.8 points per game in '22.
"Being at San Mateo, I learned a lot of things," Mamea said. (I learned) how to be accountable and take responsibility. I learned how to be about others and what you do always affects the team. I learned how to be a man."
Mamea tweeted out his scholarship offer from USU on Dec. 31. He also had a FBS offer from New Mexico State, plus from a handful of FCS and other four-year programs.
"I was considering New Mexico State until I just got the offer to Utah State and I made my decision right there," Mamea said. "I was happy."
In addition to football, Mamea grew up playing baseball, basketball, soccer and volleyball, and added "I'm really fond of volleyball because everyone in my family plays it."
Like Mamea, Dye recently received an offer from USU and didn't take long to commit to the 2021 Mountain West champions. The 6-1, 185-pounder tweeted out his offer from the Aggies on Jan. 2. Dye caught the attention of several other FBS programs this past season as he tweeted out offers from UNLV, Akron, UTEP and Old Dominion in mid-to-late December. Vaughn also tweeted out offers from several FCS programs.
Dye still has three years of eligibility remaining after contributing with 59 tackles and two interceptions in 10 games as a freshman for Polomar (California) College this past season. Dye came through with 13 tackles, including 11 of the solo variety, against Riverside CC, and also 11 tackles, including nine solo stops, against El Camino College. The Comets went 5-5 during the '22 campaign.
Dye was a 3-star recruit as a linebacker coming out of Cathedral Catholic (California) High School and, according to 247sports.com, had a handful of offers from FCS programs. The Dons went 8-3 during Dye's senior season as he finished with 56 tackles, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during those 11 games, according to statistics compiled on maxpreps.
Dye's father, Jermaine, was a standout baseball player who played in the major leagues from 1996-2009. Jermaine Dye helped propel the Chicago White Sox to the World Series title in 2005 as he was selected as the MVP of the World Series. Dye was a two-time All-Star, plus he was also a Gold Glove Award recipient in 2000 and a Silver Slugger Award recipient in 2006.
Dye is one of five scholarship safeties as part of USU's '23 recruiting class, joining University of Utah graduate transfer Malone Mataele, JUCO product Javar Strong --- who started his collegiate career at Arkansas State --- and current high school seniors Kadiyon Sweat (Lehi) and Chase Davis (Little Elm, Texas).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.