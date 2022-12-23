The start to the Ryan Silverfield era was a very encouraging one for the Tigers, who went 8-3 during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020.
Silverfield’s next two years in charge of the Memphis football program have been average, though, as the Tigers went 6-6 during each of the regular seasons. However, one could contend the Tigers’ record is a bit misleading in 2022. After all, Memphis, which is averaging nearly eight more points an outing than its opponents, have lost games by one, two, four and seven points. The two-point setback was a four overtime marathon.
Finishing the ’22 campaign with a winning record is now the Tigers’ objective, as is their opponent’s in next Tuesday’s Servpro First Responder Bowl. Memphis will square off against a 6-6 Utah State squad at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
“I think records can be deceiving,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Wednesday’s press conference. “I think we’re a better team than our record indicates, just a lot of things that kind of hindered us early in the year from being who we needed to be. We’ve played much better down the stretch. They played a tough schedule, they play good people. You never know what kind of injuries and stuff they had to overcome, but they’re a good football team. It’s a great challenge. They’re always competitive week to week, even with the best teams in their league.”
This is a pretty experienced Memphis squad as it has nine players that have made at least 19 starts during their time with the program. One of those starters is sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan, who has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,275 yards and 19 touchdowns, vs. eight interceptions, plus he has rushed for 313 yards and four scores. The two-year starting signal caller already ranks fifth all-time in program history in TD passes (44) and passing yards (6,597). The Tigers rank 22nd among the 131 FBS programs this season in passing offense (278.8 yards per game) and scoring offense (35.1 points an outing).
“He’s one of those kind of scrappy, competitive football players and it shows,” Anderson said of Henigan. “I had a chance to watch him play several times this year and he always seemed to make the play when he needed to, when things were most critical.”
Henigan has a bevy of options to throw the ball to as five Memphis players have caught between 36 and 46 passes this season, with junior tight end Caden Prieskorn and junior wide receiver Javon Ivory leading the way with 46 apiece. Prieskorn ranks first on the team with 593 receiving yards, immediately followed by Ivory with 586. The 6-foot-5 Prieskorn, a second-team all-American Athletic Conference selection, has hauled in a team-high six TD receptions.
“(They’re balanced) so you get spread thin and you’re not really focused on a jersey number as much as you are playing them honestly across the board,” Anderson said. “That’s one of the best things they do. They commit to running the ball, they run it physically, but then they spread the ball out to everybody. It makes them a big challenge, there’s no doubt. ... When you spread the ball to that many people it’s hard to get a bead on where it’s going to go next.”
The Tigers, who average 141.9 yards rushing an outing, are only averaging 3.8 yards per attempt, but that’s a bit misleading because they have given up 32 sacks. Jevyon Ducker and Asa Martin, Memphis’ top two leading rushers, have averaged 4.8 and 5.2 yards per carry, respectively. Ducker has rushed for 461 yards and five TDs, and Martin 392 yards and seven scores. The Tigers, who have been bowl eligible for nine straight seasons, have an impressive 28 rushing TDs this year, including a team-leading nine by Brandon Thomas.
Matt Dale, Memphis’ 6-foot-5, 330-pound right tackle, has 30 career starts under his belt, while center Jacob Likes has been in the starting lineup 24 times.
Meanwhile, the Tigers have been pretty solid on defense this season as they have allowed 371.9 total yards and 27.3 points an outing. Memphis is plus-four in turnover margin as seven players have teamed up to intercept 13 passes, plus the defense has recovered six fumbles. Three of those INTs have been pick-sixes.
The defense is headlined by first-team all-conference safety Quindell Johnson and second-team all-AAC linebacker Xavier Cullen, who ranks second nationally in fumble recoveries with four. Cullens paces the team in tackles (104) and ranks second with three interceptions, while Johnson is the team leader in INTs (four) and is second in tackles (73). Johnson leads the team with 37 career starts.
“He always seems to be in the right place and the right time to me,” Anderson said of Cullens. “You know, some guys just have a knack for that (and) it seems to be his thing. (He’s) very disruptive. You know, I think they play in a good league, play a competitive style of defense. They’re not afraid to mix it up and they play against a physical offense every day.”
Memphis has two other all-conference performers on the defensive side of the ball in defensive end Jaylon Allen and cornerback Davion Ross, who were both honorable mention honorees. Allen ranks second on the team in sacks with 4.0, which is just 0.5 behind fellow D-end Cormontae Hamilton.
Linebackers Geoffrey Cantin-Arku and Tyler Murray have teamed up for 126 tackles this season for the Tigers, who have a massive nose tackle in the 6-6, 340-pound Cam’Ron Jackson.
“They’re very physical,” USU running back Calvin Tyler Jr. said of the Memphis defense. “Their D-line is good. That’s probably like, besides San Jose (State), that’s probably going to be one of the best D-lines that we’ve faced this season. I’m excited for the challenge. I know those guys that will be playing on the O-line (for us) are going to be ready to play. The team’s going to be ready to play, so we’re excited for the challenge and this opportunity that we’re facing.”
Like the Aggies, the Tigers have, for the most part, been solid on special teams, although they have allowed one kickoff and punt return to the house. Memphis has a weapon at the placekicker position in first-team all-AAC selection Chris Howard, who has been successful on 20 of his 23 field goal attempts this season, including 7 of 8 from 40-49 yards.
Memphis’ Joe Doyle ranks fifth among all FBS punters with an impressive average of 46.7 yards. Eddie Lewis has brought back a punt return for a touchdown for the Tigers, who have averaged 9.9 yards per punt return and 23.1 yards per kickoff return in ’22.
“They play well on special teams,” Anderson said.
