Editor’s note: This is the third of a nine-part series breaking down USU’s football team position by position.
For the most part, a lack of experience won’t be a big concern for Utah State in the offensive trenches heading into the 2022 college football season.
After all, the Aggies do welcome back five offensive linemen who have started at least seven games during their time in Logan in Alfred Edwards, Chandler Dolphin, Jacob South, Cole Motes and Falepule Alo. Edwards, Dolphin and South are seniors, as is Wade Meacham, who is currently in a three-way battle for two of the starting guard positions.
The bigger concern for the Aggies in the offensive trenches is being more consistent than they were a year ago. The offensive line performed well enough last season to help the team win 11 games, capture its first Mountain West championship and average 446.5 yards of total offense an outing. However, the Aggies also gave up 32 sacks and only averaged 3.6 yards per rushing attempt.
“I thought at times in the beginning of the year, we ran the ball well, (but) I thought the protection was where we needed to grow,” said Micah James, who is entering his second season as USU’s offensive line coach. “And then towards the end of the year, we started to protect better and the run game started kind of taking a hit as we were losing guys from practice because of injuries and things of that nature. You know, so for us, our main focus is making sure that we do a great job of playing from start to finish through the season — first game, first quarter. That’s kind of been our focus.”
Fortunately for the Aggies, nearly all of their projected impact performers on the O-line were part of the program last fall, which means they know the scheme pretty well. That means better execution will be the focus heading into year No. 2 of the Blake Anderson era.
“The biggest thing I’ve challenged our guys this year is that we need to execute at a high level,” James said. “To me, the O-line has to be the most consistent group on the team, bar none. We’ve got to make sure that we’re the most consistent group, so our execution needs to go up. And the second thing ... is I want my guys to be playing with an effort level that is unparalleled to anyone that we play and, in that effort, the physicality will come. If you’re playing hard, you’re not going to be soft, so those are the two things I’ve talked to our guys about over and over and over again.”
The good news is USU has some anchors in the offensive trenches and it starts with Alfred Edwards, who has been the team’s starting left tackle since 2018. The 6-foot-7, 325-pounder was a honorable mention all-Mountain West selection a year ago and only gave up two sacks, while grading out at 88 percent, which ranked second on the team.
The durable Edwards has only missed three games over the past four seasons and has been in the starting lineup 42 times. No. 72 is on track to shatter the program record for career starts. Additionally, Edwards has represented the Aggies well in the classroom as he has garnered academic all-conference accolades for three straight years.
“It’s rare to have a guy who, like you said, has all of the talent, does everything right, is always where he needs to be and also handles everything he needs to on and off the field,” James said. “He’s a great leader by example. I’ve really challenged him to start using his voice because he’s a rare guy. He’s been a five-year starter, (but) he’s starting to (be more of a vocal leader) and guys really respond to him. And I’m extremely fortunate to have him as a guy on our room. ... Going against (our defensive ends) DG (Daniel Grzesiak), Byron (Vaughns), Patrick (Joyner Jr.), all of those guys, I think that has just made him a better player.”
Indeed, USU has three proven weapons at defensive end this season in returners Vaughns and Joyner Jr., plus Grzesiak, who is a graduate transfer from Nevada. The Aggie defense generated a menacing pass rush in both fall camp scrimmages although, in all fairness to the offense, Motes sat out of both scrimmages, and South and Alo the second.
The more pressing issue is how well has the offensive line has fared on a daily basis in practice? James’ response?
“I think we’ve been matching up pretty good,” he said. “I mean, I ain’t going to lie, those boys challenge us early single day. I think playing against a good defense makes us a lot better. I think also with me kind of shuffling guys around, that doesn’t help a bunch (in these scrimmages), but it’s all good. We’ve had some injuries and things like that, but it’s been good for us. From last year, we’ve got a lot of guys that have played a lot of different spots, so it’s kind of the same thought process right now, is making sure that we’re just ready for the long haul, not just winning practice.”
Another anchor in the offensive trenches is South, who started 14 games during the previous three seasons at right tackle. Injuries limited the 6-6, 290-pounder to seven games a year ago, but he still ranked first on the team by grading out at 91 percent.
In addition to Edwards, James is counting on South and center Chandler Dolphin to be the leaders on the O-line. James raved about the football IQ of both Dolphin and South.
The 6-3, 310-pound Dolphin was in the starting lineup 11 times last year. He tied with Motes with second place on the team with 31 knockdowns. The 6-5, 295-pound Motes, who played in nine games a year ago and started in eight of them, has been nursing an injury and will likely be South’s backup at right tackle to begin the season.
Alo is Dolphin’s primary backup at center, but he is also in the mix with Meacham and true freshman Weylin Lapuaho for the two starting tackle positions. Alo, a 6-2, 285-pound junior, started seven games at center during his previous two seasons with the Aggies — four in 2020 and three in 2021.
James spoke highly of Alo and Motes and will be counting of both of them for leadership — “I mean, they both have some natural leadership skills and when they’ve been healthy, they’ve been trying to lead.” — in the future.
“Falepule is really in his third year, so no matter what he’s going to play,” James said. “But he’s somebody who might be rotating in every single game, but he will play a bunch this year, even if he’s not the starter. The energy, the physicality that he plays with (is very good). ... And Cole is kind of going into his third year because we had the COVID year, but I’m excited about him as well.”
Meacham is entering his fifth year with the program. The 6-5, 310-pounder only played in nine games his first three seasons, but saw action in all 14 as a junior.
Meacham is one of three veterans in the offensive line room James feels could take on larger roles this season.
“I think Wyatt Bowles has flashed a little bit,” James said. “Calvin Knapp has flashed. Wade, I think, has made some big jumps, obviously competing for that starting job.”
Knapp returns as Edwards’ primary backup at left tackle. The 6-4, 280-pound transfer from Iowa Western Community College saw action in 12 games during his first season as an Aggie.
Lapuaho has turned a lot of heads during fall camp as the 6-4, 310-pound true freshman started both scrimmages at right guard. Lapuaho’s backup in those scrimmages was redshirt freshman Elia Migao, who was originally part of BYU’s 2021 signing class. The highly recruited 6-2, 330-pounder redshirted last season at USU.
Should Lapuaho win the job at right guard, he would be the first true freshman to start in the offensive trenches in recent memory.
“There’s going to be some growing pains with the possibility of a true freshman starting at guard, but I think we’ve got a really good chance to come out and play fast and obviously you’re right, 100 percent, having that second year in the (current offensive scheme) you have the answers, the answers come more naturally,” James said.
Bowles is in the mix for playing time at right tackle, as is true freshman Tavo Motu’apuaka at one of the guard positions. The 6-5, 280-pounder Motu’apuaka was the second-stringer at left guard in both scrimmages. Motu’apuaka, the younger brother of Aggie standout defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka, was originally committed to Utah before flipping to USU.
The 6-5, 290-pound Bowles played sparingly in 11 games for the Aggies a year ago. The senior has battled injuries throughout his time at USU as he only saw action in four games his first three seasons.
Another veteran who adds depth at offensive line is junior Jackson Owens. The 6-5, 325-pounder saw action in 10 games during his first three seasons as an Aggie.
USU currently has five newcomers in true freshman Teague Andersen (6-5, 280), Bryce Radford (6-6, 30-5) and Adam Pond (6-5, 245) — all Utah high school products — sophomore Austin Leausa (6-5, 315), who transferred from Southern Utah, and junior Nika Luferov (6-6, 295), who is a junior college transfer.
Radford stared at Green Canyon High School, where he was a three-year starter, and his father, Curtis, was an O-lineman for the Aggies. Pond is older than most true freshman as he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling at USU.
“I really like our young class. The freshmen that we’ve brought in, they’ve got a lot of potential,” said James, who includes Migao in this group. “Obviously, potential doesn’t necessarily determine how good a player (ends up being), but I do love the way that these guys work. ... I’ve got a lot of faith in the young guys that we’ve brought in.”
When asked who has the best technique in his room, James answered South and said,” he’s consistently where he’s supposed to be, bends really well. I would say very close to him is Fred, just based off of his experience.”
When asked who his most athletic guy is, James answered Falepule “is probably our best athlete up front. (He’s a) really, really twitchy guy. When he pulls, there’s a speed and tempo that some guys just don’t have.”