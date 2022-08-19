Editor’s note: This is the fourth of a nine-part series breaking down USU’s football team position by position.
It’s been six years since somebody other than Dax Raymond and Carson Terrell started more than one game at tight end for the Aggies.
Indeed, it’s been a position of consistency for Utah State’s football program for several years now, but it’s one of the Aggies’ biggest question marks heading into the 2022 campaign. Gone is Terrell, who played in 53 games and was in the starting lineup 24 times during his five seasons in Logan.
Fortunately for the Aggies, they do welcome back three tight ends that were with the program a year ago, plus they brought in a transfer with starting experience at the FCS level. All four of athletes have at least two years of eligibility remaining and DJ Tialavea is very optimistic about the future of this position at Utah State.
The question is how well will this relatively inexperienced group perform in ‘’22?
“I think we’re further along as far as football IQ, we’re further along in our playbook,” said Tialavea, a former USU standout player who is entering his second season as the program’s tight ends coach. “I still think we do lack experience because we do have such a young group. They have been part of the program for about two years, so they know what to expect.
“And obviously with Carson being a really good player as he was, he took a lot of the playing time and so now that Carson’s gone, these guys are going to step up in that role and they’re only going to get better with experience. So that’s what’s exciting because a lot of these guys have three or four years to play ... so by the end of it they’re all going to be really good players.”
USU does have one experienced option at tight end in Ron Tiavaasue, although this is his first year in the program and he wasn’t around for spring camp. The imposing 6-foot-3, 270-pounder transferred from Missouri State, where he was a two-year impact performer for the Bears. Tiavaasue played in 19 games for the Bears and was in the starting lineup seven times last fall. The New Zealand native caught 14 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns in his second season at Missouri State.
This is Tiavaasue’s third collegiate stop and second in the Beehive State as he started out at Snow College. This will be No. 11’s fifth season of college football, but he still has two years of eligibility thanks to a medical redshirt year and a free COVID-19 year.
“We obviously lacked experience with our senior leaving and then (with us having) a bunch of these freshman, and so we really were looking for a guy that has played a lot of football,” Tialavea said. “And Ron’s played a lot of football. He’s made a few stops and everywhere he’s played a significant amount. He’s very, very smart. He knows the game of football, he loves the game of football, he studies his tail off. So even though he just joined our program, he dove into the playbook and he knows it just as well as some of the other boys. So, he’s a leader, he’s more mature. He also brings a physicality. He’s a big, thick body. He’s super strong and so once he’s able to clean up some of his technique and some of his other deficiencies, man, he’s going to be a super asset for us.”
USU’s other tight ends — Broc Lane, Josh Sterzer and Parker Buchanan — have one collegiate start between the three of them. A healthy Lane would arguably have the inside track to start in USU’s home and season opener against Connecticut, but he sat out all of the 2021 campaign while recovering from an ACL tear and didn’t play in either of the two fall camp scrimmages.
Lane immediately caught the attention of former Aggie head coach Gary Andersen and his staff as he played in all six games as a true freshman during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020. The 6-4, 240-pounder caught a pair of passes against San Diego State two seasons ago.
“When Broc is healthy, he can be super impactful,” said Tialavea of Lane, who also played soccer and competed in track & field at Perry (Arizona) High School. “He’s a guy that can just do everything. He’s very athletic, very mature, very smart. You can put him in different places and he knows exactly what to do at all times. So we’ve just got to make sure he continues to stay healthy. You know, bouncing back from a knee injury is tough mentally, but he’s handled it well.”
Like Lane, Sterzer and Buchanan were three-sport athletes in high school. Buchanan was arguably Box Elder’s best football, basketball and baseball player as a senior, while Sterzer also played basketball and competed for Taylorsville’s club volleyball team.
Unlike Lane, though, Buchanan and Sterzer were not tight ends in high school. Both athletes were green to the position when they arrived in Logan, but “are light years ahead of where they were last year,” Tialavea asserted.
The 6-3, 235-pound Sterzer was a standout linebacker at Taylorsville as he finished with 22.0 tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks as a senior. The junior played in two games, with one start, for the Aggies as a true freshman in ’20, and was Terrell’s primary backup a year ago as he saw action in 13 games. Sterzer, a junior who still has three years of eligibility remaining, caught four passes last fall, including three in USU’s memorable road victory over Air Force.
“Sterz is our great leader,” said Tialavea of Sterzer, who hauled in a 9-yard TD reception in the second scrimmage of fall camp. “He works his tail off. He's still adjusting to playing tight end, but he's super dependable and he's a great leader.”
Buchanan was a two-year starting dual-threat quarterback at Box Elder. The 6-5, 240-pounder played in two games as a true freshman for the Aggies last fall, thus preserving his redshirt year. No. 85 made big plays in both fall camp scrimmages.
“Making the transition like Parker from quarterback to tight end, it’s a different game,” Tialavea said. “It’s football, but it’s a totally different game, so with that dude, the more reps he has, the more he plays, the better he gets. And he is a kid that I’m super excited for. Man, he’s got a bright future ahead of him. He works his tail off and so I’m excited for Parker.”
Whoever ends up being the starter at tight end will be a good blocker, Tialavea asserted. As far as who will provide the most physical presence, that remains to be seen.
“If we talk about who's the most physical, it should be Ron,” Tialavea said. “Ron's obviously the most mature. He's been in the weight room for years, he weighs the most, he's the strongest, so we look for him to be the most physical. But, you know, Parker and Sterz are doing a great job in pass protection and run blocking. They really have surprised a lot of people with their physicality. Sterzer's our smallest tight end, but a lot of people think that he's our most physical guy. ... And he's earned the respect from other coaches, he's earned the respect from other teammates of being really physical.”
What also remains to be seen is if one guy takes the lion’s share of the snaps at tight end this fall, or if it ends up being a position by committee. Tialavea has confidence in all four of them.
“Hopefully all four of those guys play in every single game,” he said. “... I think all of those guys, like I said, whatever they're asked to do, they're all capable of doing it. So all four of those guys have a real shot, an opportunity to be the starter.”