Ready or not, the opening week of the 2022 college football season has arrived for the Aggies.
The 125th season of football at Utah State will kick off this Saturday afternoon at home against Connecticut. Fall camp wrapped up last Thursday and the defending Mountain West champions have been preparing for the Huskies ever since.
“We had a good fall camp,” second-year USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “We’ve stayed healthy and guys have worked hard. The team’s coming together. Now it’s time to go out and put it on the field and see what we’re made of.”
A lot of things caught Anderson’s attention during fall camp. When asked about what positional groups made the biggest strides collectively during the three-week camp, or what areas the team was able to shore up, Anderson mentioned three things — firstly, how the wide receivers room has come together after losing most of its productivity from a record-setting 2021 campaign; secondly, the synergy returning starter AJ Vongphachanh and Washington transfer MJ Tafisi have developed at the inside linebacker position; thirdly, Nevada transfer Daniel Grzesiak’s ability to help fill the shoes of departed all-Mountain West defensive end Nick Heninger.
“I’m hoping that all three of those areas that when you watch us play on Saturday, it’s seamless, you don’t see a a big difference from last year,” Anderson said. “If you do, hopefully it’s just in a good way — more production or maybe more guys stepping in and playing. But I’d like to think we’ve attacked those issues in a good way.”
Gone are standout wideouts Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling, who teamed up for a whopping 3,329 yards and 31 touchdowns on 206 receptions a year ago. All three of those athletes contributed with 10 or 11 touchdowns on a team that shattered single-season program records in passing yards (4,248) and TD passes (41).
Nevertheless, Anderson is confident USU’s pass catchers can be very productive in ’22.
“There’s such a big void when you consider (losing) 30-plus touchdowns and I don’t think how many catches and yards, but it was a lot,” Anderson said. “(But) I’ve been really pleased at how that group has attacked the problem, you know, really collectively. The fact that you’re getting plays from everybody, we’re playing a lot of guys, we’re using a lot of personnel packages. But then the veteran in the room in terms of (Justin) McGriff has taken ownership of the room, so I’ve been really, really pleased with that.”
Vongphachanh burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2020 as he amassed eight or more tackles four times during a five-game stretch, which included a career-high 17 stops against Nevada. No. 10 took on more of a secondary role to standout transfer Justin Rice a year ago, but has emerged as a leader in ’22 and should be in the mix for all-conference honors.
“I do think at linebacker, I think AJ Vongphachanh has picked up a ton of slack and MJ Taufisi stepping in as he has, I feel like the two of those guys have played very well together all camp and have communicated well and picked up where we left off in terms of Justin Rice,” Anderson said.
DEPTH CHART
As was the case last year, Anderson did not release an official depth chart until the Monday of opening game week. There were no major surprises as veterans or experienced transfers will make up the lion’s share of the starting lineup — at least for Saturday’s season opener. Case in point: Eight of the offensive starters are seniors, while six of the defensive starters are seniors, with the other five being juniors.
Anderson was asked about junior offensive linemen Falepule Alo, who is listed on the two-deep at three different positions. Alo, who was in the starting lineup at center seven times during the previous two seasons, is listed as returning starter Chandler Dolphin’s backup at center, plus he will either be the starter or primary backup at right or left guard. Alo is currently battling it out with senior Wade Meacham (left) and true freshman Weylin Lapuaho (right) to be the starter at the guard spots.
“Pule brings a tremendous amount of flexibility and versatility to us,” Anderson said. “I think he factors in the starting lineup at any point, and he and Dolp (Dolphin) can both slide from center to guard, so I think there’s a tremendous amount of versatility going on there.”
Alo and fellow veteran O-linemen Jacob South and Cole Motes — who teamed up to start every game at right tackle a year ago — have sat out while recovering from injuries at some point during fall camp. Anderson is hopeful all three of those athletes will be ready to go against UConn, and added “they all (appear) to be ... ready and healthy.”
“I’ve been pleased with the daily progression (in that room),” Anderson said. “... We’ve got more bodies than we had a year ago. Now, what five play most of the snaps and what one or two guys plug and play to keep (the starting five) fresh is really where we’re at moving forward up into game time.”
Monday’s depth chart went five-deep at quarterback and running back, plus four-deep at tight end, and listed two or three athletes at every other position. What wasn’t included on the depth chart is what players defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda would turn to in five- or six defensive back scenarios — commonly known as nickel and dime packages.
Anderson was asked about this Monday and he is very confident about the options he has at his disposal.
“You know, I’m not sure that we have to sub package initially with the versatility we have in (second-string striker) Omari (Okeke), the versatility we have in (starting striker) Kalao (Neves),” Anderson said. “But we’ve ... got three corners we feel really, really good about right now today in AJ Carter, Mike (Anyanwu) and Dre (Andre Grayson), and any of those guys can plug in at that spot. But at the same time, we feel really good about our safety position now having Dom Tatum back on the field with Hunter (Reynolds) and Ike (Larsen) and Gurvan (Hall Jr.).
“And so I think we’ve got the versatility to either slot a corner in or slot a safety down and match personnel (with opposing offenses) — big personnel, small personnel, whether we’re nickel or dime or whatever that may be. We’re healthy at this point and we have some flexibility that maybe we didn’t have this time last year.”