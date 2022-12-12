It was a successful Monday for Utah State’s football program from a recruiting standpoint.
That’s because a pair of current high school seniors from the Beehive State pledged their commitment to the Aggies. Alta wide receiver/cornerback Noah Flores announced his intention of becoming an Aggie, as did Cedar Valley defensive lineman Bryan Vogl. Both athletes recently received preferred walk-on offers from USU.
Flores made a huge impact on both sides of the ball for the Hawks, who capped off a 6-6 season with a hard-fought 26-24 loss to Orem in the quarterfinals of the 5A State Championships. Flores certainly did all he could to help Alta pull off the upset against one of Utah’s premier 5A programs as he hauled in six receptions for a whopping 230 yards and two touchdowns, plus intercepted three Orem passes.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder led the Hawks in several statistical categories as a senior, including receptions (55), receiving yards (1,121), touchdown catches (12), interceptions (nine) and pass breakups (nine). All statistics in this season were extracted off maxpreps. Flores, who finished with 12 of his team’s 17 TD receptions, also averaged 23.8 yards on 10 kickoff returns.
In addition to the Orem game, No. 3 was unstoppable on offense in wins against Bonneville and Sandpoint (Idaho). The captain racked up 164 yards and a trio of TDs on five receptions in Alta’s playoff triumph over Bonneville, and contributed with 121 and a pair of scores on five catches against Sandpoint.
Flores, who is friends with recent Aggie commit Kadiyon Sweat, chose USU over scholarship offers from Southern Utah, Snow College, Black Hills State and Montana Tech. He also had a PWO offer from Big 12 Conference program Iowa State.
“First off I just want to thank God for all the amazing blessings and opportunities he has given me throughout my life and the ability to play football at the next level,” Flores posted on Twitter. “I want to thank all the coaches who have recruited me in this process, I am so grateful for each of you and appreciate you believing in me. I want to thank all of my amazing coaches that have taught me so much and the Alta community for treating me like family! Lastly, I want to thank my family, who have sacrificed so much for me to accomplish my dreams and has always been my biggest supporters. (With that) being said, I am super blessed and excited to say that I have committed to UTAH STATE! Go Aggies.”
Flores was also a big contributor for the Hawks as a junior as he came through with 631 receiving yards and seven TDs, plus two INTs and 10 PBUs.
Likewise, Vogl was a multi-year impact performer for his high school team, the 5A Cedar Valley Aviators. In fact, No. 45 wreaked havoc on opposing offenses in each of his four seasons. Case in point: Vogl paced the Aviators in tackles for loss in his final three seasons, plus ranked first on the team in sacks as a freshman, sophomore and junior.
Vogl finished with 43 tackles, including 16.0 for a loss, 5.0 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two blocked punts in 10 games for Cedar Valley, which went 8-4. The 6-3, 250-pounder made his presence felt with 4.0 TFLs against Viewmont (in the playoffs) and Payson, and 2.0 sacks against Payson and Stansbury.
Additionally, No. 45 was also used occasionally as a tight end and caught a TD pass against Timpanogos and Hillcrest.
Vogl contributed with 49 tackles, 17.0 TFLs, 7.0 sacks, one INT, four PBUs, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt in 11 games as a junior. The reigning Region 7 Defensive Line MVP came through with 52 tackles, 15.0 TFL, 10.0 sacks, two PBUs, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 11 games during the 2020 campaign, and 52 tackles, 14.0 TFLs, 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2019.
The four-year starters chose USU over a scholarship offer from Black Hills State.
“I am excited to announce my commitment to Utah State University,” Vogl posted on Twitter. “First off I want to thank my beautiful mom and hardworking pops for getting me where I am today and always pushing me to be the best. I’d like to thank all the coaches that have recruited me. And I want to give a special thank you to all of my coaches from little league till high-school, I want to thank everyone that’s believed in me friends, family and the Aviator community. Excited to start my next chapter in life. #aggieup. Go Aggies!!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.