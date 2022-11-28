A couple of season-long trends were on display for Utah State’s football team in its regular season finale against Boise State last Friday at Albertsons Stadium.
The Aggies have been resilient throughout the 2022 campaign and that certainly was the case in their much-closer-than-the-score-indicated 42-23 loss to the Broncos. Unfortunately for the Aggies, they have also made too many mistakes in ’22, whether it be committing far too many penalties and turnovers, or just the failure to execute in big moments, and that was also evident last Friday.
The resilience was certainly refreshing to see at a venue USU has struggled at for more than two decades. The Aggies could have folded after falling behind 21-0 in the second quarter — just like that could have packed it in after getting off to a 1-4 start this season — but they refused to quit. Instead, Utah State proceeded to outgain Boise State by a whopping 352-108 margin in the second half until BSU redshirt quarterback Taylen Green busted off a 91-yard touchdown run to give the hosts a 35-23 lead with 1:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.
USU mustered up a measly 108 yards of total offense in the first half and only put together one sustained drive — an 11-play, 75-march to paydirt that culminated on a fourth-and-goal scoring run by Terrell Vaughn on the final play of the second quarter.
Indeed, the Aggies completely turned things around offensively in the second half against a stingy but short-handed Bronco defense.
“Our conversation was, ‘This is a 60-minute game, not a 30-minute game,’” said USU head coach Blake Anderson in his post-game press conference. ‘“And don’t panic. Just stay with it. It’s gonna take a while. They’re going to be good early, they always are. ... (So) just stay close and let the way we condition and what we do and how we play take over.’ And as you watched the game, it did.
“... They played physical football and it took us a while to start turning things in our favor, starting getting the game out in grass ... starting letting our pressure defense be a factor.”
It even appeared the short-handed Aggies (6-6, 5-3 Mountain West) might defeat the Broncos (9-3, 8-0) in Boise for the first time since 1996 as they reached the BSU 11-yard line with 2:21 remaining in the contest. Senior wide receiver Justin McGriff came through with four receptions for 58 yards on USU’s attempted go-ahead drive, including a 41-yarder to the BSU 15-yard line. Had Aggie quarterback Cooper Legas put a little more air underneath that pass, McGriff would have scored.
The Aggies were in great shape as they faced a second-and-6 from the Bronco 11, but an incomplete pass, followed by a three-yard loss on a QB run and an interception by BSU’s Gabe Hunter terminated what could have been an epic game-winning drive. Had USU been successful on a two-point conversion earlier in the quarter, it could have pulled even with BSU on a chip-shot field goal.
“We executed well,” Vaughn said following the game. “Great play calls. They’re (the Broncos) just a great football team, honestly. (It) just came down to that point. They were well-prepared for that stuff, too.”
The Aggies bottled up the dynamic Green on his other four rushing attempts in the game, but a blown assignment allowed No. 10 to get to the edge untouched on his aforementioned 91-yard sprint to paydirt. BSU safety Seyi Oladipo came through with a 48-yard pick-six on USU’s ensuing possession in the waning seconds to add insult to injury.
Green’s long scoring run and USU’s red zone struggles seconds before that was essentially a microcosm of the defending Mountain West Conference champion’s season. The Aggies have only scored touchdowns on 18 of 37 trips inside the red zone this season, including 2 of 4 against the Broncos. Additionally, USU has given up too many chunk-yardage plays.
The Broncos feasted on explosive plays in their way to their 11th straight home victory over the Aggies. Case in point: BSU gained a whopping 263 yards on six plays — passes of 50, 41, 29 and 25 yards, coupled with rushes of 91 and 27 yards. Utah State limited Boise State to 165 yards on its other 53 plays.
Green completed 8 of 14 passes for 168 yards and a trio of TDs in the first half against a USU secondary that was missing starting safety Ike Larsen, starting cornerback Michael Anyanwu and backup safety Luke Marion. Additionally, Ajani Carter, USU’s other starting corner, played sparingly due to a foot injury.
“If anybody else went down, you were going to play corner,” Anderson quipped in response to a question by KSL sports writer Jacob Nielson. “That’s kind of where we’re at.”
Converting on third downs has been a stumbling block for the Aggies all season long, and that again was the case against the Broncos. USU went 6 for 19 on third downs, including 0 for 9 in the first half. The Aggies were successful on a pair of fourth-down conversions on their lone scoring drive of the opening half.
The Aggies rank 128th out of 131 FBS teams this season in penalties with 8.4 per game, and they were whistled for eight against the Broncos. One of those, a personal foul on offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho, pushed USU to the edge of its field goal range in the first quarter. Connor Coles’ 52-yard field goal attempt ended up deflecting off the helmet of one of his Aggie teammates.
Two big missed opportunities that loomed large for the Aggies in their regular season finale was a third-and-goal pass by Vaughn that was dropped in the end zone by Broc Lane. The pass was a bit off, but it’s one USU’s sure-handed tight end would normally catch. The Aggies ended up settling for a field goal on that series.
Had Lane hauled that in, Vaughn would have finished the game with a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown. The junior college transfer racked up a career-high 148 yards on a career-high eight receptions, which included a USU season-long 75-yard scoring strike from Legas late in the third quarter.
“He’s playing at an extremely high level at this point, which is great,” Anderson said of Vaughn. “He’s got another year left and he’s only going to get better. I think his confidence is growing, every week all year, and you saw it today. I feel like he’s a mismatch in the slot for most safeties and he exposed that when we needed him to today.”
The other missed opportunity was also a trick play — a fourth-and-1, third-quarter pass by wide receiver Brian Cobbs to running back Calvin Tyler Jr. that floated just enough to allow BSU nickelback Tyreque Jones to deftly break it up in the nick of time. It likely would have been an easy completion had Cobbs either put a little more zip on it or released it half a second earlier. It also would have given the visitors a first down inside the Bronco 20-yard line.
The Aggies lost the turnover battle, 2-0, and the Broncos converted both of those takeaways into touchdowns. USU has now turned the ball over 24 times this season and is minus-7 in turnover margin.
Legas threw for 264 of his career-high 306 yards after halftime, plus also contributed with 51 hard-earned rushing yards. Tyler Jr. chipped in with 65 yards on 18 carries and he became the 16th different player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard barrier in a single season. No. 4, who is up to 1,043 yards in ’22, now ranks 12th all-time in the USU record books with 1,927 yards in his two seasons as an Aggie.
Cobbs finished with 75 yards on seven receptions and moved into a ninth-place tie with Mike Lee (1993) for the most single-season catches in school history. The Maryland graduate transfer has gained 844 yards on his 70 receptions in ’22.
USU finished with a huge 34:04 to 25:56 advantage in time of possession and picked up nine more first downs than BSU (24-15). However, the turnovers and missed opportunities were ultimately too much for the visitors to overcome.
Safety Hunter Reynolds led the Aggies in tackles with 10, followed by linebacker AJ Vongphachanh with seven and defensive end Byron Vaughns with six. Vongphachanh also broke up a critical third-down pass in the fourth quarter, while Vaughns amassed a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss, which included his team’s lone sack. Legas was sacked twice.
Take away Green’s 91-yard run and the Aggies bottled up the Broncos’ formidable rushing attack. Boise State averaged 3.3 yards on its other 35 rushing attempts.
Utah State will now await its 10th bowl bid in a 12-year stretch. The Aggies will surely go bowling as there are more postseason spots than bowl eligible teams. USU’s most likely destinations are the Idaho Potato Bowl, the Arizona Bowl, the New Mexico Bowl and the Frisco Bowl.
The Hawaii Bowl was a possibility up until Monday, when it was officially announced San Diego State and Middle Tennessee would square off in that game. The Aggies have competed in the Potato Bowl (2015), Arizona Bowl (2017), New Mexico Bowl (2018) and Frisco Bowl (2019) over the last eight seasons.
