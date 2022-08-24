Editor’s note: This is the seventh of a nine-part series breaking down USU’s football team position by position.
Two of the biggest questions heading into fall camp for the Aggies is would they have enough depth at inside linebacker and striker, which is the team's hybrid outside linebacker/safety position.
The opening week of the 2022 college football season has arrived and, quite frankly, they are questions that are still unanswered. The good news for Utah State is playmakers have emerged at both positions.
One of USU head coach Blake Anderson's biggest takeaways from fall camp was how well the inside linebacker tandem of AJ Vonphachanh and Washington transfer MJ Tafisi was able to mesh. It was a partnership that was first formed during spring camp and it has developed over the summer to the point where both athletes should make a substantial impact this season.
“They’re kind of in different places as football players because AJ is now in his second year in this defense, where I’ve really seen jumps in terms of his intelligence, just (knowing) what’s going on — and not just like being the line on the paper, but actually understanding what the (opposing) offense is doing and being a really intelligent player, and growing as a leader," said Mike Zuckerman, who is entering his second season as USU's inside linebackers coach. "MJ, he was coming into this defense in the spring, a different style than what he’s used to, so he’s really more starting to learn how the defense works and everything.
"But they’ve really done a great job this summer spending a lot of time together, working together, making calls together, so they’ve starting to operate really as one, which is what we need as an inside linebacker group.”
Vonphachanh, quite frankly, is an emerging star, which was something that first started to seem like a distinct possibility when he played in seven games and made one start as a true freshman in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2020 as he amassed eight or more tackles four times during a five-game stretch, which included a career-high 17 stops --- one that resulted in a safety --- against Nevada. No. 10 took on more of a secondary role to stalwart transfer Justin Rice a year ago, but is primed for a big senior season, although it should be noted he does have another year of eligibility due to the free COVID-19 year of '20.
Vonphachanh started in all 14 games for the Aggies last fall and contributed with 55 tackles, including 7.0 for a loss, and one fumble recovery. What has Zuckerman seen from Vonphachanh's development from '21 to '22?
"Two years ago, I mean, he was basically just rushing the passer," Zuckerman said. "He wasn’t really playing as a linebacker, so last year was his first year truly on his feet playing linebacker. This is actually his first year playing the same position two years in a row since he’s been in college, so what I’ve seen is really that he fully understands how to be inside linebacker and now is learning more about how offenses operate, is doing a better job of being a leader, leading the group and getting everybody set, and is just really playing with a high level of a confidence. ... It's been really exciting to watch."
Vonphachanh's primary backup at the WILL linebacker spot is freshman Sione Moa, who defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda asserted could be one of USU's most impactful underclassmen this season. The 6-1, 220-pounder served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then redshirted when he came back.
As a high school senior at Weber, Moa finished with 58 tackles and 6.0 sacks, plus also chipped in with 370 receiving yards. Moa was a three-sport athletes for the Warriors.
"You know, Sione’s really done as excellent job for a guy that redshirted last year, of not just taking a year off," Zuckerman said. "He really made sure he learned everything and came in this spring mentally ready. He can play either inside linebacker spot and I’ve been extremely pleased with him."
The battle to determine who will be Tafisi's primary backup at MIKE linebacker is still an ongoing one, with a pair of youngsters listed on Monday's official depth chart with an or between them in redshirt freshman Cole Joyce and true freshman Max Alford.
Joyce arrived in Logan this summer after spending his first season at UCF. The 6-0, 225-pounder played in one game for the Knights a year ago, following a successful high school career. Joyce, who was a low-11-second 100-meter runner at Bentonville (Arkansas) High School, contributed with 102 tackles and two interceptions as a senior.
“He’s only a redshirt freshman and just basically spent a couple of semesters in college, so it was kind of a blank slate with him, and I think he’s done a really good job," Zuckerman said of Joyce. "Just being in a college program for a year really helped him develop to where he knows the physical expectations and what it’s like on the field, and I’m very happy with the way he’s developed."
Alford is one of four true freshman inside linebackers on the Aggie roster, along with Josh Williams, Bronson Olevao and preferred walk-on Avery Ellis. Olevao served an LDS Church mission before enrolling at USU.
Zuckerman said Alford is 100 percent healthy, which is a big deal considering he blew out his knee in Park City High School's season opener in '21. The 6-1, 230-pounder was a star running back for the Miners as a junior as he rushed for 1,020 yards and nine touchdowns, plus hauled in 30 receptions for 448 yards and two more scores.
“Bronson, Max and Josh are all really physically and mentally ahead of what I’d expect for true freshmen, and I’ve been super excited watching them run around," Zuckerman said. "They learn (our scheme) well, they all have incredible athleticism, so it’s been fun to watch those guys develop."
The 6-1, 200-pound Williams racked up 89 tackles, forced a pair of fumbles and picked off a pair of passes as a senior at Mesquite (Texas) High, while the 6-1, 215-pound Oleveo made 35 tackles and intercepted two passes as a senior at Highland High in 2018. Additionally, Oleveo rushed for 702 yards and nine TDs during his final season with the Rams.
The 6-1, 230-pound Ellis shined on both sides of the ball during his final season at Royal (Washington) High. The Knights only had statistics available from seven games last fall on maxpreps, but Ellis came through with 15 tackles for loss, 526 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns in those seven games.
When asked who the fastest ILB in the room was, Zuckerman answered, "probably Max," which is noteworthy considering Joyce's track times from high school. Zuckerman said Vonphachanh is the most physically gifted athlete in the room, “and the coolest thing about AJ is he’s really worked himself to that point. He just won’t let anybody outwork him, so that’s been fun to see.”
STRIKER POSITION
Anthony Switzer emerged as a playmaker during spring camp, but tore his ACL in the Blue vs. White Game. Anderson is hopeful the Arkansas State transfer might be able to play a little bit late in the season, but the junior was the unquestioned starter at striker as of April. The 6-0, 210-pound Switzer played in 24 games, with 15 starts, for the Red Wolves from 2019-21.
Fortunately for the Aggies, juniors Kaleo Neves and Omari Okeke made some significant strides during fall camp. Okeke didn't arrive in Logan until this summer as he is a junior college transfer. Neves, who is entering his fourth season in the program, has earned the right to start at striker in USU's home- and season-opener Saturday afternoon at Connecticut.
Neves played primarily on special teams for the Aggies in 24 games from 2019-21, including in all 14 last fall. The 6-1, 195-pounder was a gifted pass rusher at Timpview High as he accumulated 11.5 sacks in eight games as a senior in 2018.
“Kaleo has grown a lot mentally," said Nick Paremski, who is entering his second season at USU's outside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator. "You know, in the past he’d be making a lot of mistakes mentally within the scheme of the defense. He doesn’t really make any (mistakes) anymore, so he’s really taken it upon himself to learn the defense, know where he’s supposed to be, know where other people are supposed to be and has really become a leader in the room. He was always part of the plan at striker, so I’m really excited with Kaleo. I think he’ll do great things."
Okeke, who is listed as the backup on USU's two-deep, garnered the praise of Paremski and Anderson during fall camp. The 6-2, 190-pounder spent two seasons at Cerritos Junior College and contributed with 15 tackles and one pass breakup in four games last fall, and 35 tackles and two INTs in 11 games in '19. The '20 junior college season was cancelled due to COVID.
"I’ve recruited the California JCs for about 15 years and I have a really good relationship with his coaches, and they just raved about him — the type of player he is, the type of person he is," Paremski said of Okeke. "And just getting to know him, he’s a great kid. He’s learns everything, is a hard worker, doesn’t say much. He’s obviously got a lot of length and athleticism, so I’m pretty excited with just the way he’s able to move, his athleticism, those types of things, and he’s smart."
When asked who he felt were his most athletic and physical strikers, Paremski answered: "Kaleo tested really well this summer athletically. I think Omari’s very athletic as well. Kaleo’s probably the most physical. They’re fairly similar all around, to be honest with you."
Unfortunately for the Aggies, they recently lost some depth at striker as converted safety Wes Wright is no longer on the team. The brother of former USU standout wide receiver Derek Wright was taking snaps with the twos during the first of two fall camp scrimmages. Okeke sat out that scrimmage.
USU's other outside linebacker on the roster is true freshman Lofa Fonoti-Maikui, who was nursing an injury during fall camp. The 6-1, 190-pounder was a stellar two-way player as a senior at Northridge High School. Fonoti-Maikui was selected as the Region 5 Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for 2,827 yards and 27 TDs, while rushing for 301 yards and seven more scores. He also added 54 tackles and one INT as a linebacker.
Should lack of depth become an issue, the Aggies could turn to senior Ajani Carter, who was the second-string striker a year ago, but changed positions during spring camp and is now a starter at cornerback.