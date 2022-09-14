One potential advantage of the Aggies playing in Week 0 of the 2022 college football season was the opportunity to have two bye weeks.
Whether that will work out in Utah State's favor remains to be seen, but the first of two bye weeks clearly couldn't have come at a better time. There's no question the Aggies are reeling after back-to-back blowout losses against Alabama (55-0) and Weber State (35-7) — the second of which was their first setback against a FCS program in 22 years. Even USU's home- and season-opening victory over UConn (31-20) was a bit on the shaky side.
It’s fair to say the Aggies need to go back to the drawing board and shore up an offense that currently ranks 109th out of 131 FBS teams in total offense (320.3 yards per game), plus a defense that ranks 111th in total defense (441.3 ypg) and scoring defense (36.7 points an outing). Additionally, the Aggies haven’t scored any points offensively in 10 of 12 quarters this season, including eight in a row.
“We're searching for ourselves,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said in last Saturday's postgame press conference. “We're searching for consistency. We're searching for leadership. You name it. In every phase of the game. We have not played a good football game yet and it shows. We're fortunate to have one win under our belt because we easily could have lost week one. We're just struggling to find our team. Hopefully, that's something we can do in the course of the next week.”
This is only the fourth time in an 11-season stretch the Aggies have lost two of their first three games. Only one of the other three teams managed to turn things around enough to make it to a bowl game.
Avoiding a 1-3 start is critical for USU, which will return to action next Saturday at Maverik Stadium in its Mountain West opener against UNLV. The Rebels blew out Idaho State by 31 points in their season opener, had a bye and then nearly knocked off Pac-12 Conference program California on the road in Week 2 before falling, 20-14.
“We have to self-reflect,” Anderson said. “I’ve been here before and I’ve seen teams respond the right way, galvanize and pull together and start winning games by doing the little things that get you over the hump. I’ve had a team that lost this game (against an opponent similar to Weber State) and went on to win a conference title.
“And I’ve had teams that get in this type of game that fracture and fall further apart. When adversity hits, you are going to find out exactly who you are. ... True character shows when things get bad. Lean on Christ and your Savior above and go to work. That is all we can do.”
Indeed, Anderson has experience in helping his team maneuver through a treacherous start and finish the season with a bang. That took place in 2016 when he was the head coach at Arkansas State. Ironically enough, that was the year the Red Wolves lost to the Aggies in Logan. USU improved to 2-1 with that win, but tasted victory just once the rest of the season.
Meanwhile, that was the third of four straight setbacks for Arkansas State to begin the ’16 campaign. Loss No. 4 was especially frustrating as the Red Wolves were edged at home by FCS program Central Arkansas, 28-23.
Following a bye week, ironically enough, the Red Wolves rattled off six consecutive wins to completely turn things around. ASU reigned supreme in eight of its final nine games, captured a second straight Sun Belt Conference championship and capped off an 8-5 season with a gratifying 31-13 triumph over UCF in the Cure Bowl.
It was Anderson’s third season at the ASU helm and one player who was able to witness the turnaround was then-true freshman quarterback Logan Bonner, who redshirted. Bonner, of course, is now USU’s starting signal caller.
Can Anderson and Bonner orchestrate a similar reversal of fortunes six years later?
Perhaps, although the Aggies will need to perform significantly better than they have the first three weeks of the season. However, becoming bowl eligible for the 10th time in a 12-season span is a more attainable goal for USU, especially considering how shaky the Mountain West appears to be in ’22.
Beating either non-conference rival BYU or Air Force would be an extremely tall order for the Aggies, but upcoming opponents like Colorado State, Hawaii, New Mexico, San Jose State and Wyoming has experienced their own struggles. Even Boise State has gotten off to a shaky start for its standards this season. BSU (112th), SJSU (116th), New Mexico (122nd) and CSU (129th) all currently rank below USU in total offense, plus Hawaii is 107th in total offense and 129th in total defense.
Only three of the 12 teams in the Mountain West currently have a winning record, while six more are 1-1. Air Force is the lone team in the conference to taste victory against a Power 5 Conference program — a 41-10 drubbing of a Colorado team that went 4-8 a year ago — so far. Like USU, Nevada lost at home to a FCS squad last weekend, while SJSU was very fortunate to beat FCS foe Portland State at home in Week 0.
Navigating through the Mountain West portion of their schedule well enough to achieve bowl eligibility appears to be less problematic than normal for the Aggies, but they will have to do it without one of their top wide receivers. Junior Kyle Van Leeuwen announced he will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury Tuesday on Instagram.
“In the end, the only thing that truly matters is that we Trust in God and in His plan for each one of us,” Van Leeuwen posted. “I Love Him through it all.
“Sadly, my season has come to an end due to a knee injury. Aggies Nation, I'll be back.”
Van Leeuwen started the first three games in the slot for USU and currently ranks second on the team in receptions (eight) and third in receiving yards (88). No. 9 snared a crucial 11-yard scoring strike in the middle of the end zone from Bonner in the second quarter against UConn.
This is the Provo native’s fourth season as an Aggie as he redshirted in 2019, played sparingly in two games in 2020 and saw action in all 14 contests a year ago, where he caught eight passes for 63 yards. Van Leeuwen is the younger brother of former USU wideouts Travis (2009-13) and Zach (2014-17), and the older brother of current Aggie redshirt freshman receiver Timm, who finished his prep career at Logan High.
Van Leeuwen’s likely replacement in the starting lineup is junior Terrell Vaughn, who returned a kickoff to the house against Weber State. The former junior college All-American has also contributed with six receptions for 53 yard this season. Another potential starter in the slot is redshirt freshman NyNy Davis, a former high school track star who has caught two passes in ’22.