To say it’s been a trying start to the 2022 college football season for Colorado State would be somewhat of an understatement.
The Rams already faced several questions heading into the season as they only returned a handful of starters from last year’s disappointing 3-9 squad, plus welcomed in a new coaching staff. CSU was able to convince Jay Norvell to leave his head coaching job at Nevada and come to Fort Collins, but the transition hasn’t been smooth. Over the past month-and-a-half, at least 13 now former Rams have entered the transfer portal, according to Coloradoan sports writer Kevin Lytle.
Indeed, it’s been a rough start for the Rams, who lost each of their first four games by at least 15 points — three of those setbacks were by a minimum of 31 points — and failed to score more than 10 points in three of those non-conference contests. CSU’s lone bye week of the season came at a good time as the Rams notched their first win of the season last Friday on the road against Nevada, 17-14.
Despite all of their struggles, the Rams are 1-0 in Mountain West Conference action. CSU (1-4 overall) will be aiming to start conference play with a 2-0 record for the second straight year when it hosts Utah State (2-4, 1-1) on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Canvas Stadium.
“They’re going to come in with a lot of confidence,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “They got over the hump. They found a way to win, so we know we’re going to get their best shot, we’re going to get the best they’ve got.”
It was a gratifying victory for the Rams, who marched 53 yards down the field and into field goal range in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Walk-on kicker Michael Boyle missed a 48-yard field goal as time expired, but the Wolf Pack were whistled for a running into the kicker penalty. Boyle converted on his second chance — this one a 43-yarder — to lift his team to the win.
The Rams were able to prevail despite getting outgained by a 358-255 margin. Both CSU touchdowns were scored by the defense and in the first quarter, to boot — a 21-yard pick-six by safety Ayden Hector, a Washington State transfer, and a 50-yard fumble return to the house by backup defensive end Mukendi Wa-Kalonji.
CSU turned to quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi against Nevada as he was pressed into action after starting signal caller Clay Millen, also a redshirt freshman, injured his shoulder during the first half of his team’s 41-10 loss to Sacramento State on Sept. 24. Fowler-Nicolosi struggled in his first career start as he only threw for 78 yards and was picked off twice on 11 of 22 passing, but he made some plays on the game-winning drive.
Unfortunately for the Rams, Fowler-Nicolosi was banged up in that game, so they’ll turn to third-string QB Giles Pooler for Saturday’s showdown against the Aggies. The 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman played sparingly in CSU’s season-opening loss to Michigan and hasn’t seen any action since.
“(Fowler-Nicolosi) took some shots last week,” Norvell said in an interview earlier this week with Lytle. “We're going to give Giles an opportunity to start. Brayden's going to be ready to play if we need him ... It's Giles' turn, he's earned the right. He's really studied extremely hard. He comes in every day, spends time preparing.”
Pooler, a walk-on, has yet to throw a pass in a collegiate game.
“Giles has a good arm,” CSU associate head coach and quarterbacks coach Matt Mumme said in an interview with Lytle. “Now, is Giles mobile? No. We’re going to have to sit in the pocket and throw strikes, and he knows that. He knows who he is. I’m excited for him. He did a nice job in the spring, he did a nice job all camp, so I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Pooler will have the luxury of throwing to one of the best wide receivers in the Mountain West in Tory Horton, who has hauled in 32 receptions for 491 yards and has five of the team’s six TD catches. The junior is one of 10 former Nevada players currently on the roster.
“They’re good at what they do in the spread (offense),” Anderson said. “I mean, Matt’s (Mumme) been around this system since he’s been born, I think, and it shows. Horton did a phenomenal job at Nevada before he transferred over with (Norvel) and he definitely is dynamic. He’s a guy we would have loved to have been able to get out of the portal before he made the jump to go (to CSU).
“You know, I think the thing about the air raid and their version of it is they will spread the ball around to everybody. Now, Horton’s obviously having a big year and their best player’s still going to get the ball, but they do make you defend the entire field. They always have. ... If they’re healthy — and I think everybody struggles being healthy this time of year — then they’ve got enough weapons to hurt you.”
Unfortunately for the Rams, none of their other receivers are proven commodities at the FBS level. CSU has lost six receivers to the portal since the start of the season, including 2019 Freshman All-American Dante Wright and former Nevada star Melquan Stovall. Stovall was tied for second place on the team in receptions with Ty McCullouch, who has also entered the portal. That means true freshman Justus Ross-Simmons now ranks second on the team this season in catches with only seven for 47 yards.
The Rams have struggled mightily to run the ball this fall as they are only averaging 72.2 yards an outing and 2.2 yards per carry, even after second-string tailback Avery Morrow went off for 168 yards on 24 carries against Nevada. CSU averaged 5.4 yards per rushing attempt in that game. Morrow leads the team with 237 yards on the ground.
CSU lost a good tailback to the portal in David Bailey. The Boston College transfer contributed with 813 yards on 217 carries and scored 10 total TDs in his 14 games with the Rams.
It's been a rough start to the season for CSU's offensive line, which has given up 5.2 sacks per game (26 total) to rank 130th out of 131 FBS teams. The Rams have four proven, veteran offensive linemen, albeit they are all first-year transfers. Left tackle Jacob Gardner was a two-time honorable mention all-conference selection at Nevada, right guard Gray Davis garnered honorable mention all-MW accolades at Nevada a year ago, left guard Dante Bivens was a honorable mention all-AAC honoree at Tulsa in 2020, and right tackle Dontae Keys has 38 career starts, although mainly at two previous stops in FIU (Florida International University) and North Carolina A&T.
The Rams have battled through their share of injuries in the offensive trenches, but Gardner, Davis, Bivens and Keys started against Nevada.
"They want to spread the ball around," Anderson said of the Rams, who have yet to gain more than 253 total yards in a single game this season, rank last nationally in scoring offense (12.0 ppg), second to last in total offense (244.4 ypg) and last in third-down conversion percentage (17.7). "Hopefully, we can make them very uncomfortable with our front, our pass rush and cover as well as we have the last couple of weeks."
Because their offense has been anemic, CSU's defense has been on the field way too much this season. The Rams currently rank 119th among FBS programs in scoring defense (35.6 ppg), but their total defense ranking of 94th (403.0 ypg) isn't terrible all things considered.
Colorado State did welcome back a handful of very productive defensive players, although it lost one of them this week to the portal. Defensive tackle Devin Phillips started 39 career games for the Rams, so this is a big loss. CSU also lost starting nickelback Tywan Francis earlier this season to the portal. Francis racked up 32 tackles in four games and was coming off a 88-tackle season.
The Rams have two very good linebackers in seniors Dequan Jackson and Cam'Ron Carter. Jackson has 36 tackles this season, while Carter has chipped in with 34. Carter paced the team in tackles a year with 101, and Jackson has finished with 84 or more tackles in two previous seasons. Both athletes have garnered all-Mountain West honors during their time in Fort Collins, and both gave the Aggies fits last fall. After all, the duo teamed up for 29 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss, 1.0 sack and one interception in USU's narrow 26-24 victory at Maverik Stadium.
"Their linebackers are downhill players," Anderson said.
Both CSU starting defensive ends have wreaked some havoc this season. Case in point: Senior Mohamed Kamara stands alone atop the Mountain West in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (10.0). Kamara came through with 7.5 sacks as a junior, including 1.5 against USU. Counterpart CJ Onyechi, a Rutgers transfer, ranks second on the team in TFLs (4.5) and sacks (2.5).
The Rams sacked USU quarterback Logan Bonner eight times a year ago.
“Well, it starts up front," Anderson said of CSU's defense. "No doubt, their front is disruptive. We struggled to keep them away from Logan last year. He got hit a lot in that particular game. We were able to create some opportunities down the field, but it came out as a cost all day long. They are very active.”
Another Ram who is making a major impact this season is sophomore safety Jack Howell, who has contributed with a team-leading 45 tackles and has three of his team's four interceptions. Howell made 64 tackles last season as a freshman.
Boyle is now CSU's go-to kicker after veteran Cayden Camper entered the portal earlier this season. Camper was successful on a single-season record 25 field goals attempts in 2021. Boyle is 2 for 3 on the season.
CSU's punter is Nevada transfer Paddy Turner, who has averaged 36.9 yards on 30 punts in '22. The Rams have yet to score a special teams touchdown or allow one this season. Additionally, CSU has yet to block a punt or kick, or allow a blocked punt or kick.
