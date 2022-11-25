BOISE, IDAHO --- It was a second quarter to forget for the Aggies in their regular season finale, although a gutsy second-half comeback made things very interesting.
Boise State outscored Utah State 21-7 in the second quarter and then held on for dear life after halftime on its way to a 42-23 Senior Day victory in a Mountain West football game in front of an announced crowd of 31,402 Friday at Albertsons Stadium.
The Aggies got as close as 28-23 and marched inside the red zone late in the fourth quarter, but a fourth-down pass by Cooper Legas was intercepted. Boise State quarterback Taylen Green then proceeded to slam the door on a 91-yard sprint to paydirt with 1:09 remaining in the contest. The Broncos added another exclamation point on a 48-yard interception return to the house by safety Seyo Oladipo with 31 ticks left on the clock.
In the process, the Mountain Division champions extended their home winning streak to 11 over the Aggies, who haven't prevailed in Boise since 1996. Boise State (9-3, 8-0 MW) will host Fresno State in next Saturday's Mountain West championship game. Meanwhile, the Aggies (6-6, 5-3) will await their postseason fate as they have achieved bowl eligibility for the 10th time in a 12-year stretch.
"I'm disappointed for the guys, but not in them," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "We battled all day, (but) made too many mistakes to beat a good football team. But we've got to be proud of fighting back, making it a one-score game, having a chance to go down and potentially going ahead. With as difficult as it was to move the ball early and as talented as they are in all areas of their football team, with as many guys as we had out and as many new guys as we had playing, I'm really, really proud of how the team fought.
"You'd like to finish there, you'd like to finish and find a way to get the ball in the end zone and see what happens with two minutes left on the clock. And we've got to do that. That's where, if we're going to win championships here, that's a team we've got to beat in that situation. And we didn't today, but the effort was phenomenal. (We had) so many guys sick, so many guys hurt, so many other guys stepped up all across the field in every area.
"... The score doesn't even indicate how (our guys) played. I hate that they get a couple of scores there late and make it look ugly because that's not what that game was."
Missed opportunities in the first quarter loomed large for the visitors, and a short-handed USU secondary struggled in the second quarter against Boise State, which threw a trio of touchdown passes, including 50- and 25-yarders to Eric McAllister. The Aggies were without starting safety Ike Larsen and starting cornerback Michael Anyanwu, plus go-to corners Ajani Carter and Andrew Grayson were limited by injuries, and back-up safety Luke Marion was also out.
"Most of the big plays that happened in the first half, if you go back and watch the tape you're going to see true freshman that had never played before or walk-ons, scout team players that have never played before or triple backups," Anderson said. "I mean, they attacked us where they had to, they made plays where they had to. But our guys weren't playing bad. A lot of them had just never played a down before. They got better as the game went on and we made a game of it, and we had a chance to win it. That's what I'll remember."
Green completed 8 of 14 passes for 168 yards and the aforementioned three TDs in the opening half. Both teams struggled to run the ball during the first two quarters as the Aggies gained 65 yards on 19 attempts, while the Broncos finished with 61 yards on 21 attempts.
With the exception of one drive, the Aggies were anemic on offense and even that possession was a grind, although it was rewarding. USU marched 75 yards on 11 plays late in the second quarter and pared its deficit to 21-7 on the final play of the half. Terrell Vaughn picked up nice blocks by tight ends Broc Lane and Josh Sterzer and scored from 3 yards out on a fly sweep.
The Aggies went an atrocious 0 for 9 on third downs and only mustered up 108 yards of total offense in the opening half. Signal caller Cooper Legas did pick up 20 yards on a well-executed fourth-and-1 RPO on USU's march to paydirt.
USU had good starting field position throughout the opening half, but Boise State's defense was up to the challenge. The Aggies did have a golden opportunity to take a first-quarter lead as they had the ball at the Boise State 21-yard line following back-to-back 15-yard penalties by the hosts. However, a personal foul penalty on Utah State was a drive killer and the possession ultimately came to a crashing halt when Connor Coles' 52-yard field goal attempt caromed off the head of one of USU's offensive linemen.
And yet, despite all of their first-half woes, the Aggies were undaunted as they amassed 360 total yards in the second half and limited the Broncos to 125 yards prior to Green's aforementioned 91-yard game-sealing TD. USU ended up outgaining BSU by a 468-428 margin. The Broncos did finish with a 14-0 edge in points off turnovers.
"It was really just keep fighting, keep working," USU safety Hunter Reynolds said when asked about the message at halftime. "I think all year long we've been a resilient bunch, so keep doing that and then just cut down on the major busts, the critical errors. ... That was kind of what we talked about at halftime."
The Aggies got the ball to begin the third quarter and promptly drove the length of the field. USU should have converted the possession into a TD, but a pass by Vaughn to Lane on a trick play was dropped in the end zone on third and goal. The visitors settled for a 22-yard Coles field goal.
USU dialed up three trick plays in the contest --- wide receiver Brian Cobbs attempted two passes --- but the only semi-successful one was Cobbs' pass to Otto Tia that was broken up by BSU star safety JL Skinner, but he was whistled for targeting.
"The trick plays were wide open and we didn't cash in on those," Anderson said.
The Broncos put together a 10-play, 65-yard drive that culminated on a 1-yard TD reception by all-conference defensive tackle Scott Matlock, who also scored against the Aggies on a trick play a year ago. This gave BSU a 28-10 lead with 5:59 remaining in the third quarter, but USU battled back with a pair of unanswered TDs.
Vaughn got behind the Skinner-less BSU secondary in the waning seconds of the third quarter and hauled in an accurate pass from Legas for a USU season-long 75-yard touchdown. The speedy junior college transfer finished with single-season career-best tallies in receptions (eight), receiving yards (148) and rushing yards (22).
"I just know that I've got to take advantage every time I get the ball and show up like I feel like I can do at this level," Vaughn said.
USU made it a one-possession game on a 8-yard scoring run by Calvin Tyler Jr. to cap off a 13-play, 88-yard march to paydirt midway through the fourth quarter. The Aggies attempted a two-point conversion pass, but it was well snuffed out by the Broncos. Tyler Jr. gained 65 yards with his feet and moved over the 1,000-yard barrier for the season. The Oregon State transfer now has 1,043 rushing yards during the 2022 campaign.
Legas threw for a career-high 306 yards --- 263 after halftime --- but the two INTs were back breakers. Cobbs chipped in with 75 yards on seven receptions, while fellow Aggie wideout Justin McGriff came alive in the fourth quarter and contributed with 76 yards on six catches. McGriff caught four passes on USU's attempted go-ahead drive, including a 41-yarder.
Reynolds led the Aggies in tackles with 10, followed by linebacker AJ Vongphachanh with seven and defensive end Byron Vaughns with six. Vongphachanh also chipped in with 1.5 tackles for loss and broke up a third-down pass late in the game to keep USU's comeback hopes alive. Vaughns wreaked havoc in the first half as he came through with a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss, which included one sack.
"He's been productive (all season long) and he's been a guy that may not get the tackle, but creates (QB) pressures and creates chaos and always is around (the ball)," Anderson said of Vaughns. "The stats are great, but that's not the goal. (The goal's) to play effectively and I think he's played effectively all year. Today he actually made some of those tackles and got some of those numbers, but I know that's not really important to him, it's not important to us."
USU NOTES
* Captaining the Aggies for their final game of the regular season were senior offensive linemen Chandler Dolphin and Alfred Edwards, long snapper Jacob Garcia, Vongphachanh and Reynolds.
* Wide receiver Jalen Royals made his first start as an Aggie.
