APTOPIX Utah St Boise St Football

Utah State wide receiver Terrell Vaughn (0) runs away from the diving tackle attempt by Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones (21) for a 75-yard touchdown reception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

 Steve Conner

BOISE, IDAHO --- It was a second quarter to forget for the Aggies in their regular season finale, although a gutsy second-half comeback made things very interesting.

Boise State outscored Utah State 21-7 in the second quarter and then held on for dear life after halftime on its way to a 42-23 Senior Day victory in a Mountain West football game in front of an announced crowd of 31,402 Friday at Albertsons Stadium.


