San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) scrambles away from pressure during a game earlier this month at home against Colorado State.

Aspirations of capturing a second Mountain West championship in a three-year span did not seem far-fetched for the Spartans back in early October.

San Jose State’s football team was coming off its third straight convincing win — this one by a 40-7 scoreline against visiting UNLV — to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play. However, the Spartans stumbled the following week against Fresno State, followed that up with hard-fought wins against two of the worst teams in the Mountain West in Nevada and Colorado State, and then gave up 38 unanswered points in last Saturday’s 43-27 road loss to San Diego State.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

