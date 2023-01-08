Jalen Greene, Siaosi Mariner and Brian Cobbs, three of Utah State's most productive wide receivers over the past five seasons, transferred from Power 5 Conference programs.
Colby Bowman, a soon-to-be graduate transfer from Stanford, is hoping to make a similar impact for the Aggies. Unlike the three aforementioned athletes, though, Bowman will arrive in Logan with two years of eligibility remaining.
Bowman recently pledged his commitment to the Aggies and as he announced his landing spot Saturday on Twitter. Bowman "will be applying for graduate school in the next couple days," he told the Herald Journal on Saturday afternoon. He plans on enrolling in USU's MBA program "and possibly getting a finance master's once I complete my MBA."
The native of Orange, California, was also recruited by San Diego State, SMU and Hawaii out of the transfer portal, but Utah State showed the most interest. Bowman is currently finishing up his last quarter at Stanford and should arrive in Logan "around March 20th," which would allow him to participate in Spring Camp.
"I loved the staff, facilities, and the surrounding area at USU," Bowman said. "I got to go through some film with (wide receivers) coach (Kyle) Cef (Cefalo) and the offense looks very appealing for wide receivers. Both coach Cef and (head) coach (Blake) Anderson are amazing people and I can’t wait to play for them."
Bowman spent his first four seasons at Stanford, where he redshirted in 2019, played sparingly in six games in 2020 and nine games in 2021, and caught seven passes for 44 yards in 11 games this past fall. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has the kind of size and speed that the Aggies have rarely had at their disposal. Bowman is his high school's record-holder in the 200-meter dash (blistering time of 21.47 seconds) and was part of its record-setting 4x100 relay team (40.94). He captured CIF championships in both of those events in 2018.
"Size and speed are definitely my biggest advantages," Bowman asserted. "Whether it is short, medium or long pass game, I am going to find a way to get open."
The son of Rich and Robin Bowman was highly recruited out of one of the most renowned high school programs in California, St. John Bosco. The Braves went 13-1 his senior season and 11-3 when he was a junior.
As a senior, Bowman came through with 920 yards and eight touchdowns on 46 receptions. He led St. John Bosco in receiving yards and finished in a three-way tie for the top spot on the team in catches. Bowman contributed with 564 yards and seven TDs on 29 receptions in 11 games as a junior.
Bowman's high school quarterback was DJ Uiagalelei, who threw for 3,366 yards and 48 TDs when both players were seniors. Uiagalelei, a 5-star recruit, was a two-year starting signal caller at Clemson before recently transferring to Oregon State. Another one of Bowman's teammates at St. John Bosco is current Boise State standout running back George Holani.
Bowman, a first-team all-Trinity League selection as a prep senior, choose Stanford over other scholarship offers from Arizona State, California, Colorado, Boston College, Vanderbilt and Nevada. Bowman was rated as a 4-star recruit by 247sports, ESPN and PrepStar.
While at Stanford, Bowman became close friends with former Ridgeline and Mountain Crest star Levani Damuni. Both athletes majored in Science, Technology and Society, and played at Stanford from 2019-22. Damuni, a standout linebacker, entered the transfer portal around the same time as Bowman and has since signed with the University of Utah.
"I’d call Levani one of my closest friends," Bowman said. "Him and I are getting our bachelor's in the same degree, so we have taken plenty of classes together. I’m super excited to meet his dad and grow closer to his family because they seem to be great people."
Like Damuni, Bowman was a multi-sport athlete growing up. He has tried his hand at a myriad of sports, including baseball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse and BMX racing. Bowman starting racing BMX when he was a toddler and competed for "around eight years, and that's where I think my speed developed." Bowman exceled at BMX as he was the runner-up in his division at the World Championships in Canada when he was in elementary school.
Bowman will enter a USU wide receivers room that will need to replace two of its starters in Cobbs and Justin McGriff. Cobbs garnered second-team all-Mountain West honors this past season. The Maryland graduate transfer finished in a three-way tie for first place in the conference in receptions with 76, plus was fifth in receiving yards with 923.
What are the biggest strengths Bowman feels he will bring to the program?
"I plan on being a great teammate and leader at USU," he said. "I can’t wait to compete with and learn from my new teammates and coaches. I have never been about myself. I am succeeding when the team and other players are."
