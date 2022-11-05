New Mexico Utah St Football

New Mexico quarterback Justin Holaday (12) gets tackled by Utah State safety Ike Larsen (19) during the first half on Saturday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It certainly wasn't pretty, but a memorable performance on special teams, coupled with a strong second half on defense, was more than enough for the Aggies to pick up their third win on Merlin Olsen Field this season.

Kicker Connor Coles scored 15 points --- six on a game-changing fake field goal for a touchdown --- to help propel Utah State to a 27-10 victory over New Mexico in a Mountain West Conference football game on a chilly, windy and sometimes rainy Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.