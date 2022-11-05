It certainly wasn't pretty, but a memorable performance on special teams, coupled with a strong second half on defense, was more than enough for the Aggies to pick up their third win on Merlin Olsen Field this season.
Kicker Connor Coles scored 15 points --- six on a game-changing fake field goal for a touchdown --- to help propel Utah State to a 27-10 victory over New Mexico in a Mountain West Conference football game on a chilly, windy and sometimes rainy Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
"What a win. What a win," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "Do what you have to. Fake punt, fake field goal, whatever bullet you've got. With the weather like it was going to be today with as many guys out and as many young guys playing, we felt like we needed every possible opportunity to try to steal a possession here or there. Turned out, it was what we needed. I'm really proud of the guys."
Coles took a pitch from holder/punter Stephen Kotsanlee pretty early in the third quarter, picked up some good blocks and waltzed into the end zone from 6 yards out to give the hosts a 14-10 lead they wouldn't relinquish.
"I never even asked," said Coles, while chuckling, when asked how long he has asked for an opportunity on a fake field goal. "I didn't think it was in the cards. I always thought if I was going to get a touchdown, I'd have to get a strip on kickoff coverage or something. When coach told me we were installing in that week and I was the guy that was running it in, I was a little surprised, but super excited. I'm really glad for the opportunity."
The graduate senior, who praised offensive linemen Alfred Edwards and Calvin Knapp for their blocking on the fake field goal, also came through with second-half field goals of 49 and 27 yards to highlight what was a banner performance on special teams for the Aggies. In addition to his part in the aforementioned fake field goal, Kotsanlee gained 10 yards and picked up a first down on a fake punt in the second quarter, plus was largely responsible for a muffed punt by the Lobos in the third quarter. The New Mexico punt returner tried to field the junior's booming punt over his shoulder, but mishandled it and it was pounced on by USU special teams standout Jamie Nance at the UNM 41-yard line. The Aggies converted that fumble recovery into Coles' 49-yard field goal.
Indeed, USU's special teams units were largely responsible for a potential season-saving win. The Aggies (4-5, 3-2 MW) must still prevail in two of their final three games to become bowl eligible for the 10th time in the last 12 years.
"You never know when it's going to come down to the special teams, but we always are making an impact on the game," Coles said. "And so it's just about doing your one-11th and training all week to make sure that we can just consistently do our job and help the team out when they need us."
Another special teams blunder by New Mexico (2-7, 0-5) that loomed large took place on the first play of the game. Luke Wysong elected to field the opening kickoff five yards into the end zone, despite being implored by a teammate not to, hesitated to return it and was tackled inside the 1-yard line.
The Aggies ended up getting a 3-and-out series on defense and turned a short field into a two-play, 43-yard scoring drive. Terrell Vaughn got behind the UNM secondary on a seam route and hauled in an in-stride pass from Cooper Legas for a 38-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Aggie lead at the 13:02 mark of the first quarter.
USU pieced together a pretty good possession later in the opening quarter, but Coles missed a 41-yard field goal wide right. With the exception of that series and the TD catch by Vaughn, it was tough sledding for the Aggies offensively in the first half. USU only mustered by 120 yards of total offense in the first two quarters and faced a 10-7 deficit at halftime.
The Aggies didn't have a lot of success offensively in the second half, as well, as they only finished with 280 total yards and averaged 3.8 yards per play. However, USU was able to play turnover-free football against a UNM team that was plus-four in turnover margin heading into the game.
"Not turning the ball over is a huge step today because if you give them a short field along the way, you may not finish this one the way we did," Anderson said. "So, that in and off itself --- putting the special teams (units) on the field, punting the ball, flipping the field in a day like today, you can't take that for granted, and we did that better than they did in terms of the kicking game. We definitely won that area of the field.
"And we're going to go back, watch tape and be very frustrated with a lot of stuff offensively, I think, but that's the nature of what (the Lobos) do (defensively). They're very good at it."
Conversely, the Lobos lost a pair of fumbles --- the second of which was corralled by Aggie safety Hunter Reynolds, who sprinted 55 yards to paydirt to give the hosts an insurmountable 27-10 advantage with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. USU linebacker AJ Vongphachanh punched the ball away from UNM quarterback Justin Holaday on Reynolds's scoop and score, which was the Aggies' first defensive touchdown since 2019.
"Funny enough, last year against New Mexico I actually had a fumble recovery that I could have returned it for a touchdown, (but) I kind of kicked it and ended up just falling on it," Reynolds said. "So, I looked down at the ground (this time) and I was like, 'ah, well, I've got to get this one, right?' I've got this one. I can't mess it up a second time. Lightning never strikes twice, so last year I messed it up; this year, I got it right, so it's a good feeling."
Reynolds headlined a solid defensive performance by the Aggies as he finished with a game-high 10 tackles --- his third time with double-digit tackles in the past two seasons. Safety Ike Larsen chipped in with eight tackles for USU, as did true freshman linebacker Max Alford, who paced the team with 1.5 tackles for a loss. Defensive ends Daniel Grzesiak and Patrick Joyner Jr., plus striker Kaleo Neves, were each credited with a sack for the hosts.
USU struggled at times defensively, especially in the second quarter, but limited New Mexico to 258 yards, including a measly 71 after halftime. The Lobos, who rank second-to-last among FBS programs in total offense, only averaged 4.0 yards per play and only completed 7 of 18 passes for 42 yards.
"We didn't tackle particularly well in the first half," Anderson said. "A lot of times we were there and just couldn't get the guy on the ground. We struggled a little bit with a mobile quarterback. I think both Max and (fellow freshman inside linebacker) Sione (Moa) were kind of a little overaggressive in overrunning some things that could have fitted a little differently. We went into halftime and just talked. We didn't change (our defense) a whole lot, to be truthful. We really just kind of calmed them down, reminded them of technique that we've talked about all week and then we played much better in the second half."
Although the Aggies weren't explosive offensively with the exception of three plays --- the aforementioned TD by Vaughn, a 28-yard reception by Vaughn on a free play and a 24-yard run by Robert Briggs --- they were balanced. Legas completed 13 of 27 passes for 149 yards, and the hosts churned out 131 hard-fought rushing yards.
Briggs led the way on the ground with 82 yards on 19 carries. Starting tailback Calvin Tyler Jr. was injured in the second quarter and did not return.
"Calvin had concussion symptoms enough that we held him, and so we'll just have to see if he is diagnosed with a concussion and he goes into protocol, or if it was just a very cautious approach to not throwing him back out there, so we'll see where that goes," Anderson said.
Vaughn led the way with 83 yards on five receptions, while fellow wideout Brian Cobbs chipped in with four catches for the hosts. New Mexico running back Nate Jones racked up a career-high 146 yards on 21 carries.
This was the Lobos' sixth straight loss after a 2-1 start to the season, plus their 21st setback in a row in the month of November. New Mexico hasn't emerged victorious in the month of November since 2016.
"I thought our kids played their tails off," UNM head coach Danny Gonzales said. "We made way too many mistakes on special teams and they were critical errors. Then they made more plays in the fourth quarter which was unfortunate because that was a heck of a football game. Until we fumbled that ball, we still had a chance to win."
TOO MANY PENALTIES
USU is one of the most penalized teams at the FBS level and that trend continued Saturday. The Aggies were only whistled for one penalty in their last game, but racked up 113 yards on 12 penalties against the Lobos.
New Mexico limited its penalty count to five, but a couple of them came at inopportune times, including one on a late hit that gifted USU a first down on the first possession of the third quarter. The Aggies would have otherwise punted from their own end zone.
"Well, luckily, it didn't cost us the game," Anderson said when asked about the plethora of penalties. "... Luckily, we survived it because it could have been a bigger factor than it was."
USU NOTES
* Captaining the Aggies in their fifth game this season on Merlin Olsen Field were Tyler Jr., Reynolds, cornerback Andre Grayson, tight end Josh Sterzer and wide receiver Otto Tia.
* Moa made his first career career for USU. The redshirt freshman is the 20th different player to make his debut start for the Aggies in 2022.
* The Aggies scored a special teams and defensive touchdown in the same game for the first time since a 34-24 triumph over visiting Colorado State on Sept. 28, 2019. Savon Scarver brought back a kickoff 100 yards to the house in the game, and linebacker David Woodward ripped the ball away from a CSU running back and returned it 10 yards to paydirt.
* USU extended its winning streak to six over New Mexico and now leads the all-time series, 16-13.
