Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To say the second-to-last weekend in November was a memorable one for Lehi senior safety Kadiyon Sweat might be a bit of an understatement.

First off, the senior came through with 14 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in Lehi's thrilling 29-23 triple overtime triumph over Timpview in the championship game of the 5A state tournament. One day later, Sweat received a phone call from Utah State defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda and obtained a scholarship offer he had long waited for.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.