To say the second-to-last weekend in November was a memorable one for Lehi senior safety Kadiyon Sweat might be a bit of an understatement.
First off, the senior came through with 14 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in Lehi's thrilling 29-23 triple overtime triumph over Timpview in the championship game of the 5A state tournament. One day later, Sweat received a phone call from Utah State defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda and obtained a scholarship offer he had long waited for.
Sweat went on his official visit to USU this past weekend and pledged his commitment to the Aggies earlier this week.
"I went out (to USU's summer camp), did my best, then had a conversation with coach Banda after it, and it just wasn't quite there yet, the offer, so that had me a little sad because I really like Utah State," Sweat said in a phone interview with the Herald Journal. "I've always liked them all along and having a good Utah offer was really important to me. ... I (eventually) got the Weber (State) offer and that made me really excited, and then when I got the Utah State offer, that made me really happy. I remember it was actually really late at night when coach Banda called me and offered me. It was really exciting for me. I was already excited and then looking at what I had, it's close to home and I love Logan. I've got family up at Logan as well, so I was really excited for that (offer)."
In addition to having family in Logan, Sweat has ties to USU's football program. For starters, fellow standout Lehi senior Isaac "Bobby" Terrell, one of Sweat's close friends, was recruited by the Aggies and his older brother Carson Terrell was an impact performer at tight end for the Aggies from 2017-21. Additionally, former Lehi teammate Teague Andersen, an all-state offensive lineman, was part of USU's 2022 signing class.
Andersen, who redshirted this past season, was actually Sweat's host during his official visit.
"He was with me most of the weekend when I went up (to USU), so that was cool," Sweat said. "It was also nice to be able to talk to him about stuff and we live obviously really close to each other down here (in Lehi). ... I've known Teague for a really long time, so that is a really good comfort factor."
Indeed, everything came together for Sweat last weekend as he became the sixth high school senior to verbally commit to the Aggies as part of their 2023 recruiting class. Five of the six are from the Beehive State.
"(USU's) just a great place," Sweat said. "You know, I've been up there plenty of times to watch games ... and I went on the official (visit) and it was just as good, even better than I thought, so there was no reason for me not to commit after that."
Sweat also holds scholarship offers from fellow Mountain West programs Air Force and Colorado State, plus a handful of FCS program, including Weber State. No. 21 was a four-year starter for the Pioneers and capped off his prep career by helping propel them to their second straight 5A state title. Lehi went 14-0 in 2022 and was one of only three undefeated teams in the state.
Beating Timpview, one of Utah's most storied programs, in the finals was "like a dream come true" for Sweat and his Lehi teammates. The Thunderbirds defeated the Pioneers in the 5A semifinals when Sweat was a freshman, which gave him extra motivation the next time his team squared off against Timpview in the playoffs. Sweat's interception against the T-birds was a big one, inasmuch as it took place in the end zone to terminate a very promising drive in the second quarter.
"Ever since then, I just told myself that, 'you're going to be back here (at Rice-Eccles Stadium),'" Sweat said. "... To beat Timpview in triple overtime, it was a crazy, crazy state championship game. I was just like the perfect way to (close out) my high school career."
As a senior, No. 21 contributed with 57 tackles, 10 INTs, eight pass breakups and one forced fumble. Sweat, a very dangerous return specialist, also racked up 321 kickoff and 374 punt return yards. The three-star recruit came through with pick-sixes against Jordan and Orem, and also returned a kickoff to the house against the Tigers.
The all-state teams have yet to be released, but Sweat, who picked off a pair of passes and rushed for a touchdown in the 5A semifinals against Stansbury, was recently selected as the All-Valley Player of the Year by the Provo Daily Herald.
Sweat was a first-team all-state and all-region honoree as a junior as he finished with 73 tackles, nine INTs, 10 PBUs and a whopping 1,231 combined kickoff and punt return yards for the Pioneers, who capped off a 11-3 season by blowing out Springville by a 35-6 scoreline in the 5A title tilt.
Sweat also made a big impact as a sophomore as he racked up 60 tackles, plus picked off a pair of passes and broke up five more.
Indeed, Sweat was one of the premier ballhawks in the state during his final two seasons. What else does the 6-foot-0, 185-pounder bring to the table?
"I would say probably one of my biggest strengths is my mentality," Sweat said. "Obviously, I can go and make a lot of interceptions and stuff like that, but sometimes it's hard when the ball isn't coming towards you or you're not getting put in those positions to make plays. Sometimes you get put in some easy positions to make easy interceptions and a lot of the time you don't, so you have to kind of stay resilient through that entire process and knowing to just do your job ... do your job and the plays will happen, the opportunities will come. Playmakers will make plays, you know, so just trust in that. ... Just studying and doing the little things that matter, you know, and trusting in them that they'll work and they'll pay off on Friday nights (is a big key to success)."
The opportunity to compete for Banda, who is also USU's safety coach, was also something that appealed to Sweat. Two of Utah State's safeties garnered all-Mountain West honors this season in former Sky View and Logan star Ike Larsen (second team) and Hunter Reynolds (honorable mention). Additionally, Reynolds was selected as a honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus.
"He's definitely a very intelligent coach and I've been looking for that, you know, someone who's intelligent, smart, who's been in the game and is not new to this," Sweat said. "Obviously, it's got to be me that puts myself in a position to be great, but having a good coach like coach Banda is really going to help. And he's got a great background and his career has been great, so it just felt right. I get along with him, he's really cool. I thought that it was perfect, a perfect fit."
