As gratifying as the 2021 college football season was as a whole for the Aggies, they still had a Senior Night to forget in a frustrating 44-17 loss to Wyoming.
Utah State was determined to avoid that fate a year later and it did, despite losing the turnover battle by a 3-0 margin against a bowl eligible San Jose State squad. The Aggies were proficient in the red zone, dynamic on special teams and, for the most part, rock solid on defense and that was enough to earn a 35-31 victory over the Spartans on a frigid Saturday night at Maverik Stadium.
"Last year we didn't get to give the seniors that opportunity, we didn't get to give them that satisfaction of knowing their last game in the Mav was a win when we lost to Wyoming last year," USU senior safety Hunter Reynolds said during Monday's press conference. "So, just knowing that (we were) walking off this field for the last time a winner, it's a great feeling."
Indeed, it was a memorable home finale for USU's small but impactful senior class as the 10 Aggies that were honored were able to celebrate a third straight win on Merlin Olsen Field. USU also finished the season with a winning record of 4-2 at home.
"You don't win against a really, really good football team like that when you lose the turnover battle very often, but we managed to do so," USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday's press conference. "You've got to give the defense an amazing amount of credit for being able to rally when we turned the ball over."
The Aggies (6-5, 5-2 Mountain West) have sparkled defensively all season long immediately after the offense turned the ball over, and that trend continued last weekend. After all, the Spartans (6-4, 4-3) were limited to a pair of field goal on their three takeaways. USU has given up two pick-sixes this season, but only a combined 18 points on the other 20 turnovers, which is remarkable.
Simply put, the Aggies could have fallen apart after giving up that many turnovers against the Spartans. Instead, the hosts were unflappable on their way to achieving bowl eligibility for the 10th time in the last 12 years. USU, which has gone 5-1 since its Sept. 29 loss at BYU, will take a three-game winning streak into Friday's showdown on the road against Mountain Division champion Boise State (8-3, 7-0).
"I think (being bowl eligible) means a lot," USU wide receiver Brian Cobbs said Monday. "... It just kind of moves mountains for the program because of obviously (getting off) to a rough start with us being 1-4. I've been on a lot of teams and I know a lot of teams that definitely would have folded and ended up probably only winning three games the rest of the season. So, for us to kind of show that resilience and really get this thing turned around for Aggie Nation, I mean, that's huge for us."
Cobbs, who like Reynolds who was of 10 seniors the Aggies honored prior to last Saturday's contest, certainly did all he could to help the hosts prevail. The Maryland graduate transfer hauled in 10 receptions for 122 yards, which included a huge 31-yarder on a third-and-4 play on USU's game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, plus he came through with a critical third-down conversion on a march to paydirt in the second quarter. Cobbs received a huge block from tight end Broc Lane and hurdled a defensive back on that play.
"Yeah, that really was my mindset coming in, especially with it being my last game in Maverik Stadium, I knew I kind of had to go out with a bang," said Cobbs, who is one of only four players in the Mountain West with more than 700 yards receiving in 2022. "... I didn't really want it coming down to Boise State for us to be bowl eligible or not, so I knew I had to do everything in my power and then we had to do everything in our power kind of as a receiver room to just go out there and make the play every time the ball came our way. And I feel like we did that for the most part."
Notwithstanding the turnovers, it was still a good evening for the Aggie offense. For starters, USU flat-out sparkled in the red zone as it capped off drives of 15, 12, 11 and nine plays with touchdowns. The only time the Aggies didn't find paydirt on possessions into the red zone was in the waning seconds of the game, where they were able to slam the door in victory formation.
"I think one of the things we did this week is we wore (SJSU) down," said Anderson, who has helped the Aggies win eight straight one-possession games. "Long drives, methodical drives. We had to earn it when we got down there (in the red zone). We were able to run the ball in. That is not a given and it definitely won't be a given this week (against Boise State)."
USU running back Calvin Tyler Jr. was a man on a mission in his final outing at Maverik Stadium as he rushed for 125 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 30 carries. It was a balanced offensive performance by the Aggies, who racked up 430 yards of total offense — 244 through the air and 186 on the ground. Quarterback Cooper Legas established new single-game career-high tallies in completions (23) and passing yards (244) for USU, which converted on 10 of 17 third downs and enjoyed a big 33:41 to 26:19 edge in time of possession.
SJSU ranked third in the Mountain West in scoring defense (19.3 points per game) and total defense (328.2 yards an outing) heading into Saturday's showdown. Last weekend was the most yards and second-most points the Spartans have allowed in a game in '22.
Anderson praised USU offensive coordinator Anthony Tucker during Monday's press conference.
"We kept (SJSU) off-balance," Anderson said. "We moved the pocket, we screened, we RPOed, we play actioned, we dropped back. I thought it was the most diverse and it was the most balanced (performance we've had), and I thought (Tucker) called his best game because he did, he kept them off balance, he stayed ahead of the chains and things did flow off of each other. It's going to need to keep that way this weekend (against BSU).
"At times this year we've been a little sluggish, we've been a little bit narrow-minded in terms of the ball going in one direction to one guy or two guys. And I thought it was the best game plan he's had and the best use of our talent, the best use of (spreading the entire field) and the balance of that really played in our favor."
USU's defense gave up a handful of explosive passes to SJSU wideouts Elijah Cooks and Justin Lockhart, but was otherwise solid. The Aggies sacked elusive quarterback Chevan Cordeiro five times, pressured him on several other occasions and never allowed the speedster to gain more than eight yards on any of his scrambles. SJSU finished with 341 yards yards — only 84 on the ground and went 5 for 13 on third downs.
The Aggies, who got 2.0 sacks from defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka and 1.5 from defensive end Daniel Grzesiak, forced the Spartans into a four-and-out series late in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back pass backups by cornerbacks Michael Anyanwu and Ajani Carter firmly put USU in the driver's seat. USU broke up six passes against the Spartans. Carter had missed the previous three games with a foot injury.
"All year on defense, our mentality has just kind of been whatever situation we get put in, we have to respond, so whether it's a turnover, whether it's a short field, no matter what it is our goal is we have to go out there and we have to do whatever it takes to win," Reynold said. "And so in that situation, (what we needed to do) was getting a stop, so we weren't going to be satisfied with anything less."
For the second time in an many years, the Aggies were able to block a pair of kicks/punts teams as they also accomplished that feat in last year's Mountain West title game against San Diego State. Defensive tackle Tavion Coleman batted away a PAT in the first quarter, and Ike Larsen deflected a punt in the second quarter, which was alertly caught in the air by teammate Jaden Smith and returned 56 yards to the house. It was Larsen's Mountain West-leading third blocked punt of the season, although he did injury his knee on the play while colliding with teammate Jalen Royals.
"It's not that usual that you get two (guys) right back at the point of attack," Anderson said. "A little bit of a collision in the backfield. (Larsen) played a little bit after that, but it was just bothering him too much. He is going to be day to day (this week). He is moving around OK. We'll see how the week goes. We'd love to have him. He's playing at a really, really high level."
