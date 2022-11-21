To say Calvin Tyler Jr.’s relationship with Chuckie Keeton is life-changing is not hyperbolic.
The two first met when Keeton was a quality control assistant for Oregon State’s football program and Tyler Jr. was a running back at Silsbee (Texas) High School. It was Keeton who picked Tyler Jr. up at the airport en route to his official visit at Oregon State.
Tyler Jr.’s time at OSU ultimately didn’t pan out like he hoped as he only rushed for 124 yards on 30 carries during his four seasons (2017-20) in Corvallis. However, it might have been a blessing in disguise for the Beaumont, Texas, native as he has made a big impact during his two seasons at Utah State, where he was reunited with Keeton, a former standout quarterback who is now coaching the running backs at his alma mater.
“Obviously, Utah State changed my life in a big way,” Tyler Jr. said in the post-game press conference following USU’s 35-31 Senior Night triumph over San Jose State last Saturday at Maverik Stadium. “ ... I left Oregon State and I was on the couch for like three, four months without knowing where I was going to go, and getting that call from coach Keeton saying they wanted me here, that changed my life and I’m so thankful for this team, this (coaching) staff for believing in me, trusting in me and I’m grateful.
“Most definitely, I’ve got to thank the good Lord above for helping me realize how much I love football because my passion for football kind of dove, but being able to come here and (play) in front of the HURD, the Mav, man, it feels great. This program definitely changed my life. It’s probably one of the best things that ever happened to me.”
Tyler Jr.’s final game on Merlin Olsen Field was certainly a memorable one as he came through with 125 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 30 carries against one of the best rush defenses in the Mountain West Conference. It was a gritty performance by the son of Calvin Sr. and Shuronda Tyler, who broke a slew of tackles throughout the contest, including a couple on a hard-nosed 14-yard scoring scamper in the first quarter.
No. 4 hasn’t been 100 percent healthy since pretty early in the season, but that hasn’t prevented him from racking up more than 100 yards rushing in five of USU’s last seven games. Tyler Jr. returned from concussion protocol just in time to finish with 113 yards rushing and 51 yards receiving in a two-TD performance in a 41-34 road victory over Hawaii on Nov. 12.
“Yeah, he’s been beat up for a while, (but) ... he just keeps showing up,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said of Tyler Jr. following last Saturday’s win. “I know he has a passion to play at the next level and he wants to show that he has that ability, and part of that is showing that you can play through bumps and bruises. Availability is a big skill set (NFL scouts) want to see — availability, dependability. I know he’d love to have the one fumble back, but if you look at (his) body of work over the last month, I mean, he’s showing up in big, big ways.”
Things were looking pretty bleak for the defending Mountain West champions as they got off to a 1-4 start, which included frustrating loses at home to UNLV and FCS program Weber State. To their credit, the Aggies have managed to stay the course and win five of their last six games to become bowl eligible for the 10th time since 2011. Tyler Jr. certainly deserves a lot of credit for USU’s resurgence. Case in point: USU is 5-1 this season when the 5-foot-8, 210-pounder gained more than 100 yards on the ground. The lone loss was against BYU.
“I just think all year long he’s taken a very mature approach to our process, what we need from him, what we expect from him, and it was a struggle early, but he responded in such a huge way that you’ve seen (during) the last month,” Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “He’s been as good as anybody out there and, you’re right, when he’s going and the offensive line’s creating holes and he’s getting over 100 yards, it gives us a great chance to win. We’re a much better football team when we’re balanced and we stay ahead of the chains.”
Tyler Jr. is only 22 yards away from being the 15th different player in program history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. Additionally, he is only 138 yards shy of becoming the 11th player in the Aggie record books to eclipse the 2,000-yard barrier.
No. 4 currently ranks third in the Mountain West in total rushing yards (978) and fifth in rushing yards an outing (88.9). Should he break the century mark one more time, Tyler Jr. would become the first Aggie since Joey DeMartino in 2013 to accomplish that feat seven times in a season. During his two seasons in Logan, the graduate student has accumulated 1,862 yards on 445 carries. He has also chipped in with 169 yards on 23 receptions, plus he has scored 14 total TDs.
Tyler Jr.’s final touchdown against SJSU proved to be the game-winner with 2:49 remaining in the fourth quarter, which allowed him to become the first Aggie to contribute with three rushing TDs in a game since 2018. Did Tyler Jr. and the Aggies feel any added pressure on that march to paydirt?
“No pressure,” Tyler Jr. answered without hesitation. “Same thing like last year at Washington State. It’s no pressure. We’ve been in these moments and we practice these moments. All we have to do is go out and execute and play football like we know how. That’s what we did. No pressure, but we pushed the urgency. It felt great doing that. The coaches never give up on us. This team will never give up on each other. We’re going to keep working and get better.”
It was a game Tyler Jr. will surely remember for years to come. And while it was a clutch performance by the 2021 academic all-Mountain West selection, he was quick to deflect credit to his teammates in the aforementioned press conference.
“I’ve got to thank the good Lord, but I want to do something different right now,” said Tyler Jr., who graduated from Oregon State with a bachelor’s degree in communications and is working on his master’s degree in sports management. “Not to skip your question, but, man, I want to thank my teammates, for sure, and guys like John Gentry, who hasn’t played a snap at running back this year. (But) he’s been the most supportive teammate this year. ... He’s been doing everything he can at practice, working his butt off and also motivating me and having the same energy every day, on and off the field, so I’m so thankful for guys like him.
“Jordan Willmore, same thing. Them guys motivate me, so it feels good seeing them in there today — Jordan running the ball hard, getting some positive gains and also being there to motivate me, never knowing when his number’s going to be called. So, I just want to thank my teammates right now for everything ... and for sticking with me, keeping my head lifted up.”
Spoken like a true leader, who rushed for a whopping 4,670 yards and 53 touchdowns during his final two seasons in high school. The three-sport athlete — Tyler Jr. also competed in basketball and track & field for the Silsbee Tigers — will now turn his focus toward helping the Aggies find a way to beat Mountain Division champion Boise State on Friday morning at Albertsons Stadium in the regular season finale for both teams. No. 4 rushed for 126 yards against the Broncos a year ago and also broke the century mark three other times in ‘21 — against Air Force, Wyoming and Oregon State, his former team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.