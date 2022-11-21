Calvin Tyler Jr.

Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. celebrates after defeating San Jose State 35-31 on Saturday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

To say Calvin Tyler Jr.’s relationship with Chuckie Keeton is life-changing is not hyperbolic.

The two first met when Keeton was a quality control assistant for Oregon State’s football program and Tyler Jr. was a running back at Silsbee (Texas) High School. It was Keeton who picked Tyler Jr. up at the airport en route to his official visit at Oregon State.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.