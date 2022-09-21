Instability at the quarterback position is one of many stumbling blocks UNLV’s football program has faced over the past two-plus decades.
Case in point: The Rebels have used 14 different starting signal callers during the last 19 seasons. UNLV has only won more than five games once during that timespan as it finished with a 7-6 record in 2013.
Fortunately for the Rebels, it appears they have found their quarterback of the present and future and, as a result, they have legitimate aspirations of qualifying for a bowl game in 2022. Sophomore Doug Brumfield currently ranks first in the Mountain West in total offense (297.67 yards per game) and touchdown passes (seven) for UNLV, which won two of its first three games and is averaging 41.3 points and 479.7 yards of total offense an outing.
Utah State will get a firsthand look of Brumfield and the Rebels on Saturday at Maverik Stadium. This will be the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.
“I think the quarterback makes (their offense) go,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “Brumfield is playing very well — 70 percent, I think, completion (percentage) with only one pick. That says a lot about how he’s controlling the ball, but maybe the hidden message is just how well he’s moving the chains with his feet. I don’t know what his stats were, but he moved the chains several times against North Texas. ... Completely different look then what we saw a year ago and they were a challenge to beat last year at their place.”
Indeed, the Aggies struggled to defeat the Rebels a year ago as they needed a 11-yard touchdown run from Elelyon Noa with 35 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to escape Allegiant Stadium with a 28-24 victory. That was the first of five straight wins for USU, which went on to capture its first-ever Mountain West title.
The Aggies didn’t need to account for Brumfield last fall, though, as he was sidelined by a season-ending injury. However, the left-hander has been a force in all three games in ’22, and he showcased his well-rounded abilities in last Saturday’s 58-27 home triumph over North Texas. Brumfield completed 21 of 27 passes for 211 yards and one TD. He also carried the pigskin 12 times for 100 yards and two more scores. Brumfield has only thrown one interception in three games and that is UNLV’s lone turnover of the season so far.
Brumfield has found a go-to target in the passing game in Michigan State transfer Ricky White, who is averaging 105.6 yards an outing and an impressive 16.7 yards per catch. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore caught seven passes against North Texas.
“Last year they had more utility-type guys,” USU cornerback Michael Anyanwu said during Monday’s press conference. “(White’s) a lot longer than a lot of the guys we saw last year at receiver — longer, bigger, more physical, (and) a guy that can run as well. So, it’s a good challenge for us, but we go against that every day in practice with Justin McGriff and Brian Cobbs and Xavier Williams, all of those guys. I mean, those guys give us a lot of different stuff.”
The Rebels have another proven weapon in the passing game in junior wide receiver Kyle Williams, who has contributed with 15 receptions for 189 yards and a trio of TDs this season. Williams finished with 601 yards a year ago and was a freshman All-American in 2020.
Providing protection for Brumfield is a veteran offensive line as three of UNLV’s five starting O-linemen are seniors, plus another is a junior.
Gone is outstanding running back Charles Williams, who racked up a school-record 4,201 yards on the ground from 2016-21. Williams torched USU last year to the tune of 221 yards on 27 carries, which included a 75-yard scoring scamper.
Fortunately for the Rebels, they haven’t skipped a beat in their rushing attack thanks, in large part, to Louisville transfer Aidan Robbins, a formidable 6-3, 230-pound tailback. Robbins is averaging 115.3 yards rushing an outing and is the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. The junior amassed 227 yards against North Texas and has six rushing TDs this season, which ranks second nationally.
“They are huge on the offensive line, they have a huge running back,” Anderson said of the Rebels. “But they have settled in on one quarterback. If you think back to last year, they were still bouncing back and forth, playing two different guys. I think the rhythm probably was a challenge. They’ve settled in on Brumfield and he is playing very well.”
UNLV’s defense is led by senior defensive end Adam Plant Jr. and senior linebacker Austin Ajiake.
Plant, a three-year starter after transferring from TCU, has contributed with 9.0 sacks since arriving in Las Vegas and he leads the team with 2.0 this season. The Rebels currently rank first in the Mountain West with 10.0 sacks in ’22, and it’s been by nine different players.
Ajiake ranks first on the team in tackles with 24 and second in tackles for loss with 3.0. Ajiake was an honorable mention all-conference selection last fall, despite missing the final third of the season with an injury. He has also chipped in with an interception — one of four Rebels to pick off a pass this season.
Senior linebacker Fred Thompkins and junior nickelback Jerrae Williams are tied for the No. 2 spot on the team in tackles with 16. Williams has one of those aforementioned INTs.
“They’re playing man coverage extremely well,” Anderson said of the Rebels. “That is something that we’ve struggled against also the first couple of games. We’ve got to uncover ourselves better. We did not do a good job of that specifically Saturday night (against Weber State). We didn’t cover well and we didn’t uncover well, so they won both of those battles and it showed on the scoreboard. UNLV will get in your face and play physical man coverage.”
Another key contributor defensively for the Rebels is starting outside linebacker Elijah Shelton, who played for the Aggies from 2018-20 before transferring to Utah prior to the 2021 campaign. The senior has 10 tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, this season.
“Yeah, we used to go against each other in one-on-ones back in the day, freshman and sophomore year, I think,” USU right tackle Jacob South said Monday. “But yeah, I haven’t really kept in contact with (Shelton) that much, but I know he’s a really great player. He’s a really great (pass rusher) and I loved going against him in practice back in the day because it made me a lot better (of a) football player, too. And so I’ve been looking forward to this matchup a lot because I know he’s a great player and it’s just going to be a challenge, which I’m totally up for.”
UNLV has a very good place-kicker in Daniel Gutierrez, who is in his sixth season with the program and fourth as a starter. The senior has been successful on 17 straight field goal attempts and 38 of 46 during his collegiate career. Gutierrez was a Lou Groza award semifinalist a year ago.
The Rebels have a new starting punter in Mississippi State transfer Marshall Nichols, who has averaged 43.25 yards on 12 punts as a redshirt freshman.