A two-game bowl winning streak was not to be for Utah State’s football program.
A bad second quarter made sure of that.
Memphis completely dominated USU on both sides of the ball en route to winning the second quarter, 21-3, and the Tigers rolled to a 38-10 victory over the Aggies in the ServPro First Responder Bowl on Tuesday afternoon at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas.
Quarterback Seth Henigan tossed a trio of touchdowns in the second quarter — two of them to Eddie Lewis — as the Tigers (7-6) improved to 7-8 all-time in bowl games. The Aggies (6-7) are now 6-10 all-time in their bowl history.
“In terms of the game, I’m disappointed with the outcome,” said USU head coach Blake Anderson, who started off his press conference by thanking those in charge of the bowl and praising first responders. “I would have liked to have played it better than we did. We had a terrible second quarter. I thought the defense battled most of the night, but we had a terrible second quarter and couldn’t overcome it. I was pleased with how we came out in the second half and just continued to play and were able to really kind of get back in the game in some degree, even though the score didn’t show that. … We did some positive things, but all in all we just physically did not match up well against them, did not play our best ball and just could not create enough offense to really give ourselves a chance to win.”
To their credit, the Aggies played significantly better defensively in the second half, but never really could get on track offensively. Starting signal caller Cooper Legas suffered a right leg injury on Memphis’ fourth sack of the contest on USU’s second possession of the third quarter and did not return. True freshman Bishop Davenport, who was the team’s fourth-string QB entering the season, did cap off a five-play, 92-yard march to paydirt with a dart to Brian Cobbs that the graduate transfer turned into a 44-yard touchdown with 11:04 remaining in the fourth quarter. Cobbs broke a tackle at the 20-yard line and waltzed into the end zone on Davenport’s first collegiate scoring pass.
That pass pared the Aggies’ deficit to 24-10, but their momentum was short-lived. USU was unsuccessful on the ensuing on-side kick and Memphis promptly marched 47 yards on seven plays — all runs — to essentially slam the door. Jevyon Ducker powered his way over the goal line from 1 yard out to push the Tigers’ advantage to 31-10 midway through the fourth quarter.
The Aggies advanced the pigskin down the field on their next possession, but Davenport was picked off inside the Memphis 10-yard line to terminate any slim chance of a USU comeback. It was the second of three interceptions the Aggies tossed — all in the second half. The Tigers then proceeded to provide a final exclamation point on a 48-yard scoring scamper by Ducker, who was untouched on the play.
USU used three different quarterbacks in the game as Levi Williams entered late in the fourth quarter as he played for the first time since suffering a significant leg injury on the road against Colorado State on Oct. 15. The three signal callers teamed up to complete 15 of 23 passes for 135 yards, and each of them was picked off once, although the Tigers appeared to interfere with Cobbs on Legas’ INT. Davenport accounted for 100 of those yards on 7 of 9 completions.
It was a struggle all afternoon long for USU’s offense, which only mustered up 261 total yards, including 89 in the opening half. The Tigers outgained the Aggies by nearly 200 yards on their way to taking a commanding 24-3 halftime lead. Memphis finished with 430 total yards — 284 of them through the air and 217 of those in the first half.
“(With the exception) the first drive and the drive that we scored the touchdown, there was just no rhythm the rest of the night,” Anderson said. “We looked confused at times a little bit. I thought Coop struggled to see some of the things that were coming open down field, we struggled to protect (the quarterback) at times and there just was no consistency. It’s something we’ve got to find. It’s been a frustrating year offensively, when you consider what we were able to do a year ago to how the offense looked this year; it’s a night-and-day difference. It’s definitely a place that we’ve got to get better to be able to compete at the level we want to.”
The Aggies did some really good things defensively as they accumulated season-high tallies in sacks (5.0) and tackles for loss (14). Nine different players accounted for those 14 TFLs. However, USU ultimately gave up too many explosive plays, including passes of 42, 33, 28 and 22 yards. Additionally, Memphis routinely turned screen and swing passes into gains of 8-or-more yards.
“Ryan’s got a really well-built football team,” Anderson said of Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield. “… They recruit big … they’re long on the edges, long outside and we knew that was going to be a challenge, and most of the day was a challenge that we really couldn’t overcome. I was pleased with the defense. In spurts, we played really, really well. We didn’t cover well and down the stretch we didn’t hold gap very well. Offensively, there wasn’t a lot of positives. We struggled up front to protect and to sustain run, and most of that comes back to the size and the length and the power in which they are built with.”
Linebackers Max Alford and AJ Vongphachanh contributed with nine tackles apiece for the Aggies, plus teamed up for 4.5 tackles for loss. It was a short-handed USU defense, which was missing second-team all-Mountain West safety Ike Larsen due to a knee injury. Standout linebacker MJ Tafisi hasn’t played since the stinger he suffered on the road against Wyoming on Oct. 22.
Byron Vaughns chipped in seven tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery for USU, while fellow defensive end Daniel Grzesiak came through with 2.5 TFLs and 2.0 sacks, including the strip-sack Vaughns pounced on. That gave USU ideal field position at the Memphis 36-yard line early in the third quarter, but the Aggies, who trailed 24-3 at the time, proceeded to go backward and had to punt.
Missed opportunities on offense loomed large a couple other times for the Aggies. Legas overthrew an open Terrell Vaughn on USU’s first possession of the game and Vaughn was well behind the secondary for what would have surely been a touchdown had he hauled it in. Additionally, Otto Tia dropped a potential TD strike from Davenport in the fourth quarter.
Cobbs racked up 79 yards on six receptions and now ranks sixth on USU’s single-season list with 76 catches. Cobbs' 44-yard TD catch was Utah State's only play from scrimmage that went more than 14 yards. Vaughn added 34 yards on four catches, plus amassed 121 yards on four kickoff returns. The former junior college standout had explosive kickoff returns of 37 and 42 yards in the fourth quarter, and he hurdled a would-be tackler on his 37-yarder.
Running back Calvin Tyler Jr. looked sharp in his final game as he gained 79 yards on 16 carries to finish with a two-year total of 2,006 yards. Tyler Jr., one of 12 USU players from the Lone Star State, is just the 11th player in program history to eclipse the 2,000-yard barrier during his time as an Aggie.
“First off, I’ve got to thank the good Lord above,” said Tyler Jr., an Oregon State graduate transfer. “It’s been a blessing playing college football. I’ve got to thank y’all for covering me and guys that have been with me since I first started my journey at Utah State. But the emotions, yeah I’ve got a lot of them. I mean, I cried a little bit, but I still want to be a good teammate to my guys. I can’t let them see me down and I wanted to tell each one of them individually (that) I’m proud of them.”
Henigan ended throwing for 284 yards and the three aforementioned TDs, as opposed to zero INTs, for the Tigers, who enjoyed a huge 36:06 to 23:54 advantage in time of possession. Memphis won the turnover battle, 3-1, and finished the 2022 campaign plus-six in turnover margin.
“They were just the better team today,” Tyler Jr. said. “We knew they were a good team coming in, so we knew we had to do everything right to win this game and unfortunately things happened and didn’t go our way, so (the end result is) what happened.”
It was a frustrating end to the season for the Aggies, who gamely bounced back from a 1-4 start and qualified for a bowl for the 10th time in a 12-year stretch.
“I mean, early on it was kind of tough, you know going into (a) 1-4 (start),” Vongphachanh said. “I think just the transition from that stage of our season and then turning it around and becoming bowl eligible, that’s an accomplishment in itself and just a testament of the guys on the team, just the willingness to fight and come to practice every day. … We obviously ultimately wanted this game, but (this season) could have gone a lot of different ways than (it did).”
USU NOTES
• Captaining the Aggies in their season finale were offensive linemen Chandler Dolphin and Alfred Edwards, punter/holder Stephen Kotsanlee, Vongphachanh and safety Hunter Reynolds.
* Graduate senior Connor Coles booted an impressive career-long 53-yard field goal early in the second quarter to pull USU even at 3-3. That was the longest field goal in a bowl in USU history — surpassing the 45-yarder by Dominik Eberle in USU’s loss to Kent State in the 2019 Frisco Bowl — and the longest in the 12-year history of this bowl.
* Memphis now leads the all-time series with USU, 5-3. The two teams squared off the other seven times during a 13-season stretch from 1965-77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.