There's no question the Jay Hill era has been a very successful one for Weber State's football program.
During Hill's first eight seasons at the helm, the Wildcats made five appearances in the FCS Playoffs and captured four straight Big Sky Conference championships — a streak that started in the fall of 2017 and concluded in the spring of 2021. However, last season was a so-so one for Weber State, which went 6-5, including 5-3 in conference play.
Nevertheless, Weber State was very competitive with the upper echelon teams in the Big Sky a year ago thanks, in large part, to its defense. The Wildcats only allowed 3.4 yards per rushing attempt and 283.0 yards of total offense an outing last fall, and that trend continued in last Saturday's season-opening 41-5 victory over visiting Western Oregon. The Division II Wolves only managed 95 total yards against the Wildcats.
Weber State faces a much more daunting challenge in its first road game of the 2022 campaign as it makes the short trip north to Logan for a late Saturday afternoon matchup against defending Mountain West champion Utah State.
USU head coach Blake Anderson was asked about Weber State's defensive prowess under Hill during his weekly press conference. Anderson's response?
"They play very aggressive," he said. "They'll get in your face, play man coverage against anybody. You obviously see their first game that it was never in question. They dominated from the beginning to the end, but you watch them a year ago when they played Utah — a team you would expect is way more athletic and they still stick to their plan and play man coverage. I think they faked five punts last year and three of four of them were successful. He (Hill) plays to win. He plays aggressive ball. We're going to have to win in one-on-one battles, be sound and earn everything (we) get. I think he does a great job."
The Wildcats did lose four of their six leading tacklers from a year ago, but they also welcomed back a trio of defensive players that garnered all-Big Sky honors, headlined by two-time first-team cornerback Eddie Heckard. Senior cornerback Marque Collins and junior defensive tackle Doug Schiess were honorable mention honorees last fall.
Heckard broke up a team-high seven passes a year ago, plus tied for the team lead in forced fumbles with three. No. 5 was also Weber State's third-leading tackler with 51. Heckard currently ranks third in the program record books in career PBUs with 24.
The Wildcats have plenty of experience in the secondary as cornerbacks Maxwell Anderson and Collins have teamed up for 35 PBUs during their time in Ogden. Collins has been sidelined with an injury and is unlikely to play against the Aggies, according to Standard-Examiner sports editor Brett Hein, who interviewed Hill earlier this week.
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, another veteran the Wildcats returned on the defensive side of the ball is linebacker Simote Lokotui, who was the team's fifth-leading tackler as a junior. Lokotui is currently listed as a second-stringer on WSU's depth chart, though.
Shad Pulsipher, a 6-foot-7, 275-pound defensive end, led the Wildcats in tackles with seven in their win over Western State. Safety Naseme Colvin sparkled for Weber State in that game as he finished with 3.5 of the team's 10 tackles for loss.
Arguably the biggest reason the Wildcats ultimately didn't contend for a conference title a year ago was they weren't explosive enough on offense. Weber State averaged 366.0 yards of total offense an outing last season and only 3.7 yards per rushing attempt.
In all fairness to the Wildcats, star running back Josh Davis only played in six games last season and gained 281 yards on 64 carries. Davis is healthy now, though, and is Weber State's third all-time leading rusher with 3,218 yards. The Alta High School product is a two-time All-American and three-time first-team all-conference performer.
American Fork product Bronson Barron returns as Weber State's starting quarterback. The sophomore played in eight games a year ago and completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 1,520 yards and eight touchdowns, vs. five interceptions. Barron went 16 for 28 for 152 yards and no TDs or INTs a week ago.
The Wildcats lost standout wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed, who contributed with 700 yards receiving and 778 kickoff and punt return yards last fall. Shaheed, a four-time All-American and four-time first-team all-Big Sky honoree, is the FCS record-holder with seven career kickoff returns for touchdowns. Weber State did return wideout Ty MacPherson, who ranked second on the squad in receptions (37) and receiving yards (478) in '21.
Another one of Barron's top returning targets is 6-foot-5 junior tight end Hayden Meacham, who tied for the team lead with four TD catches a year ago. Meacham is the younger brother of USU starting left guard Wade Meacham. Hayden Meacham was a third-team all-league selection last season.
"Wade's been talking about it for quite a while now, so, yeah, I know he's definitely excited," USU left tackle Alfred Edwards said during Monday's press conference. "We're excited for this week. You know, a lot of dudes on the team played with guys from Weber in high school ... a lot of relationships. They're like, what, 45 or so minutes away, so I'm pretty sure everybody's excited about this game. It's going to be a fun one."
Weber State's offensive line is anchored by two-time first-team all-Big Sky performer Noah Atagi, a 6-4, 335-pound junior left tackle. Atagi's brother, Ethan, a 6-5, 365-pound junior, is Weber State's starting center. Ethan Atagi started his collegiate career at BYU.
The Wildcats have two proven weapons on special teams in receiver/punt return Haze Hadley and place-kicker Kyle Thompson. Hadley averaged an impressive 21.8 yards on six punt returns last week and ranks 10th in program history with 393 career punt return yards (14.6 average). Thompson was successful on 12 of 15 field goal attempts a year ago and 2 of 3 last week. The sophomore is 4 for 5 on field goals attempts between 40-49 yards during that timespan.
Weber State is breaking in a new punter in Jack Burgess, who averaged 42.5 yards in his two punts against Western State.