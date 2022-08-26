Support Local Journalism

An unfamiliar foe awaits Utah State’s football team in its earliest season opener in program history.

USU will kick off its 125th season on the gridiron by welcoming Connecticut to Maverik Stadium for a Saturday afternoon showdown. Opening kickoff on Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on FS1.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

