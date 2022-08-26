An unfamiliar foe awaits Utah State’s football team in its earliest season opener in program history.
USU will kick off its 125th season on the gridiron by welcoming Connecticut to Maverik Stadium for a Saturday afternoon showdown. Opening kickoff on Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on FS1.
“UConn presents some problems because we really don’t know what to expect,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said in Monday’s press conference. “I’ve been asked several times, ‘how do you prepare for a team with a new head coach, new coordinators, really no film to go off of?’ And that is a real problem. We don’t really know what to expect. We’re going to have to adjust really quickly. We talked all (last) week about just to control what we can control, which is we want to go out and play clean football, we want to go out and play with great effort, we want to go out and do the things that we have asked them to do, do them well, avoid the turnovers, avoid the penalties, the big mistake. And then we’ll have to rally to what they (the Huskies) are doing.
“We’ll find out early in the game just how they’re going to play, defensively just what to expect, obviously what it’s going to look like. We’re going to have to do a great job adjusting and I think our kids are aware of that, and hopefully we can do that at a level and at a pace that gives us a chance to be competitive, and be competitive from the first snap on.”
It’s been a tough 11-year stretch for the Huskies, who haven’t finished with a winning record since sharing a Big East Conference championship in 2010 and playing Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. Connecticut has been conference-less for several years now, though, and hasn’t gone to a bowl game since 2015. In fact, the Huskies, who went 1-11 a year ago, haven’t won more than three games in a season since ’15.
However, it appears the program has been re-energized a bit by bringing in a big-name head coach Jim Mora. UCLA went 46-30 with Mora at the helm from 2012-17. Mora has been a long-time NFL coach, which included head coaching stints with the Atlanta Falcons (2004-06) and Seattle Seahawks (2009).
Mora also has extensive experience as a defensive coordinator, which is invaluable for the Huskies, considering current DC Lou Spanos recently took a leave of absence and will not be in Logan for Saturday’s season opener. Spanos was UConn’s interim head coach for the final 10 games of the 2021 campaign.
“He (Mora) obviously stepped in a little bit of a strange situation and it’s gotten stranger with the absence of the defensive coordinator,” Anderson said. “But (Mora’s) a defensive guy and I have to believe that he can step in and get things calmed down. They’ll come in ready to play.”
Both teams should be plenty hungry for Saturday’s opener. The Aggies are eager to prove their Mountain West championship from a year ago was not a fluke, while the Huskies are motivated to turn things around completely.
USU had a lot of success recruiting what turned out to be impact performers from the transfer portal a year ago, which is a strategy UConn is relying on this season. Case in point: The Huskies have seven transfers listed among their two-deep offensively, plus five more on the defensive side of the ball. Among UConn’s Power 5 Conference transfers that likely will start against USU are left tackle Valentin Senn (Colorado), running back Robert Burns (Miami), and linebackers Marquez Bembry (Kentucky) and Brandon Bouyer-Randle (Texas Tech). Additionally, one of UConn’s likely starting defensive tackles is Sokoya McDuffie, who contributed with 4.0 sacks at Old Dominion last season.
The Huskies have yet to name a starting quarterback, but there’s a good chance Penn State transfer Ta’Quan Roberson will be that guy. Cale Millen, a transfer from Northern Arizona, is also in the mix.
“I think just Week 1 in general has got to be a nightmare for a defensive coach,” Anderson said. “We do at least, I think, have some idea of what you expect their personality to be, of the offensive coordinator himself. And I’m not sure it’s going to matter which one of the quarterbacks plays, however we know they brought in a Penn State transfer and then they’ve got another kid coming back off an injury. It may sound cliché, but we’ve just got to line up and play sound defense and tackle well, and be ready for a little bit of everything.”
The Huskies struggled offensively last fall as they only averaged 15.58 points and 265.1 yards of total offense an outing. UConn finished minus eight in turnover margin and minus 28 in sack margin, which also didn’t help. The Huskies gave up 40 sacks in ’21.
The good news for the Huskies is a lot of their young skill position athletes got valuable playing time a year ago. UConn returns four of its top wide receivers from last season, plus it brought in Old Dominion transfer Nigel Fitzgerald, who is a big target at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds.
Nate Carter performed well last season as a freshman running back and he was recently selected to the Doak Walker Watch List. The 5-9, 200-pounder came through with 578 yards and two touchdowns on 125 carries last fall.
“Yeah, I think (Carter’s) a really good back,” USU linebacker AJ Vongphachanh said. “You know, I know he’s going to come in here on Saturday and give it his best and, ultimately, we’re just going to have to play our best ball because, at the end of the day, regardless of what they did in previous years, we know they’re going to come and show out, for sure.”
UConn’s offense suffered a big blow when wide receiver Cam Ross broke his foot during a fall camp scrimmage. Ross also suffered a broken foot two games into the ’21 campaign. Ross proved he was a star in the making by racking up 723 yards on 60 receptions in 2019. UConn’s entire 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
A trio of freshmen made significant contributions at the wideout position a year ago and all three of them are back for the Huskies. Keelan Marion led the team in receiving yards (475) and TD catches (five) last season, while Kevens Clercius and Aaron Turner teamed up for 493 yards on 53 catches.
Anderson is expecting UConn to run a pro-style offense, which entails “a lot of shifts and motions, a lot of movements, formations, which is a challenge because we really don’t show our defense that on a daily basis. We stay spread out and play fast, so that is going to be a completely different dynamic for our defense to deal with.”
Contending with UConn’s defense might be a bit tricky, Anderson asserted, because he’s not quite sure what to expect. Mora’s defenses at UCLA played a lot of man coverage, Anderson said, but that wasn’t UConn’s defensive identity in ’21.
“It’s probably a little bit more of a guesswork for our offense going against their defense than maybe what our defense is dealing with,” Anderson said.
What the Aggies do know is UConn has a standout linebacker in Jackson Mitchell, a Butkus Award contender who finished with 120 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, three forced fumbles and one interception a year ago. The Huskies also returned two of their other three primary linebackers from last season in Ian Swenson and Hunter Webb, who teamed up for 132 tackles.
“He’s always around the ball,” Anderson said of Mitchell. “He’s a really physical player that can run. I mean, I think any time you get to the ball that many times, you obviously have a knack for it, you have a nose for the ball. You know, that’s not just something that you just see on film, but he is always around the ball and he tends to play downhill. ... I know there’s a transition defensively going on right now, but they stayed in house with the defensive coordinator and there’s a track record between him and Jim, so I would think of all the guys on the field he’s the most familiar with what they’re already doing, and we expect him to come in and continue to play at a really high level. And you’re going to have to get a body on him every snap.”
Another key returning defensive starter for the Huskies is safety Durante Jones, who contributed with 59 tackles, one INT and one forced fumble last year, which was his freshman season.
UConn gave up 38.50 points and 451.8 yards of total offense per game last year.
USU NOTES
• The Aggies are 12-1 in their last 13 home openers.
• This will be just the 13th time the Aggies have played a game in August.
• This is the first time USU will open its season at Maverik Stadium since 2016.
• Current Aggie running back Jordan Willmore played against UConn while at Fresno State a year ago and gained 28 yards on five carries, plus caught two passes for 15 yards.
• This is only the second all-time meeting between USU and UConn. The Aggies edged the Huskies by a 38-31 scoreline in 2001 on the road.
UCONN NOTES
• The Huskies welcomed back six starters on offense and defense.
• UConn played two teams from the Mountain West last season (FSU and Wyoming) and will square off against two in 2022. The Huskies will host FSU on Saturday, Oct. 1.
• The Huskies will be breaking in a new punter and place-kicker this season. Joe McFadden, the starter at punter and kicker a year ago, is injured and out for the season.
• UConn is 0-5 all-time against teams from the Mountain West.