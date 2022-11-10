After opening the 2022-23 basketball season with a win on Monday, the Aggies will be looking to keep the momentum going.
Utah State will host Bradley from the Missouri Valley Conference Friday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Braves are also 1-0 on the young season. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock.
“We are excited about the match up,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said after practice on Thursday. “We are appreciative of Bradley being willing to come to Logan. We will go there next season. They have trouble getting home games as do we. … We are excited to suit it up again in the Spectrum.”
USU (1-0) used a shorter bench than expected in a 75-58 victory against Utah Valley on Monday. Nine Aggies saw action in the win.
Bradley (1-0) began the 2022-23 campaign with a 93-59 home win over Wisconsin Parkside. The Braves, who call Peoria, Illinois, home, used 12 players in their comfortable win.
“They have a quality squad,” Odom said. “They are picked second in their league. They are very well coached, very physical and have a clear and determined way about them in how they attack you both offensively and defensively. We are going to have to be ready.”
Bradley will be without starting big man Rienk Mast. The 6-foot-9 forward sprained a MCL and is out for at least a month.
“They have others that have stepped up nicely,” Odom said. (Darius) Hannah is very quick, kind of like Dan Akin. It will be a different look than the guy they lost. I’m really impressed with the point guard (Zek Montgomery), he can really shoot.”
Guard Duke Deen, who was at Troy and transferred to Bradley, also has the attention of the Aggie coach. Odom calls guards Montgomery, Connor Hickman and Ville Tahvanainen and forwards JaShon Henry and Malevy Leons starters. Henry actually came off the bench to lead the Braves in the opener with 19 points, hitting all seven of his field goal attempts and going 5 for 5 at the foul line. Hannah and Hickman, who started, finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Hannah grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
“They have some veterans,” Odom said. “They shoot the ball well. Look at their starters, they are all above 35 percent. We are going to have to make sure that they are not getting clean looks. We need to make sure they are contested, and that we stay in front of them. They have some veterans that can come in off the bench.
“... They are really good on defense. That is something that they hang their hat on. They are really good at rebounding the basketball. When you defend, you rebound and have the ability to shoot behind the arc, you can beat anybody.”
This will be the fourth meeting between these schools, but they haven’t met in nearly six decades. The last time the Aggies and Braves met on the hardwood was in 1964, when Wayne Estes was playing.
Bradley has a rich tradition in basketball. The Braves reached the national championship game twice back in the 50’s. They have also been good in the NIT with one of the best records in that tournament all-time.
“They have a program that is well respected around the country,” Odom said. “They have a coach (Brian Wardle) that played the game at a high level and coaches at a high level. They expect to win, just like we do.”
The Aggies had a big night rebounding the ball against the Wolverines on Monday. Taylor Funk (14), Sean Bairstow (8) and Steven Ashworth (6) each matched or had career highs in boards as the Aggies won the battle of the boards, 47-34.
“We need to rebound and play our game offensively,” Odom said. “Getting the ball inside and moving it will be a key for us as we progress this season.”
Rylan Jones had eight assists in the opener as USU finished with 17.
It was a big night for Funk in his Aggie debut. The 6-9 forward had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
Joining Funk in double-figure scoring was Bairstow (19) and Max Shulga (14). Ashworh had nine.
“The key was when we needed a bucket and what I was most excited about is that we were able to defensively, wrap our arms around the game when we needed it most, and offensively, do the same thing,” Odom said. “We do need to be better at shooting inside.”
Friday’s game will be the second of three straight at home to open the season. The Aggie women will play their second game of the season in the Spectrum as well, hosting Southeastern Louisiana at 3 p.m.
