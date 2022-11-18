Utah St San Diego Basketball follow up

Utah State forward Dan Akin (30) blocks the shot of San Diego’s Marcellus Earlington Thursday night at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Aggies beat the Toreros, 91-89, in overtime.

 Tom Christensen/San Diego Athletics

There were a number of Aggies that came through when needed Thursday night in Utah State’s first road game of the young men's basketball season.

In the end, it proved to be just enough as the Aggies left southern California with a 91-89 overtime win. Steven Ashworth hit a shot just inside the 3-point line with 3.9 seconds left in overtime to beat San Diego at Jenny Craig Pavilion in front of an announced 954 fans.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

