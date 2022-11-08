Utah Valley Utah St Basketball

Utah State forward Taylor Funk (1) celebrates with guard Max Shulga (11) during the second half of their game against Utah Valley on Monday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Late surges in both the first and the second halves gave Utah State the edge to put away a scrappy Utah Valley squad and take a 75-58 win on Monday at home in the season opener for the 2022-23 men's college basketball season.

Nearing the end of each half, the Wolverines pulled to within a two-possession deficit, but the Aggies managed to make the plays to pull away in the end.


