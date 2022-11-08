Late surges in both the first and the second halves gave Utah State the edge to put away a scrappy Utah Valley squad and take a 75-58 win on Monday at home in the season opener for the 2022-23 men's college basketball season.
Nearing the end of each half, the Wolverines pulled to within a two-possession deficit, but the Aggies managed to make the plays to pull away in the end.
USU head coach Ryan Odom attributed that separation in large part to his team’s effort on the defensive end. The Aggies ended the first half by getting defensive stops in six of the last seven possessions and six of the last nine possessions in the second half.
“We separated with baskets and then we separated with stops on the other side,” Odom said.
Offensively, the Aggies also had a productive night as they shot 45.3 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Senior forward Sean Bairstow led the Aggie attack with 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting, to go with eight rebounds. Graduate transfer Taylor Funk followed closely behind with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Max Shulga also scored in double digits for the Aggies, with 14 points.
“We move the ball, we share the ball, whoever is open takes the shot,” Bairstow said about the team’s offensive mindset.
Despite the Aggies’ offensive production, the visiting Wolverines made enough to plays to keep themselves within striking distance for most of the first half, until the Aggies went on a eight-point run to close the first half out with a 41-28 lead.
At the 1:59 mark remaining in the first half, the Aggies held just a five-point 33-28 lead. But that served to provide a spark for Utah State. Bairstow opened the USU barrage with a 3-pointer from distance, followed by a Zee Hamoda jumper and then Funk added a 3-pointer of his own. The late surge gave the Aggies a 13-point advantage heading into the half.
However the Aggie lead wasn’t enjoyed for long. The Wolverines chipped away at the lead and Justin Harmon finished off a fast break with a layup and cut the deficit to four points at 55-51 with 9:43 remaining in the contest.
But from that point, the Aggies outscored the Wolverines 20-7 for the remainder of the contest and lock up the victory to start the season off.
“It wasn’t pretty in the beginning, but we figured it out and got it rolling, got the ball rolling and it was hard to guard us tonight,” Funk said about the team’s performance.
As a team, USU still showed areas it still needs to improve upon. Most notably, the Aggies left valuable points off the board as they struggled from the charity stripe and made just 56.3 percent of their free throw attempts.
UVU center Aziz Bandaogo proved to be a difficult matchup for the Aggie front court, due to his combination of size and shooting. The 7-foot transfer from Akron mixed it up inside and out, going 7 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 2 from beyond the arc, for 17 points. He also collected six rebounds, blocked two shots and altered countless others.
“Clearly he impacted it (the game) at the rim,” Odom said about the opposing big man’s presence.
However, foul trouble kept him from being more effective as he sat extended lengths of both halves and finished the game with four fouls.
As can be expected in season openers, Odom continued to look for combinations in the lineup and played nine of his athletes in the outing. The Aggie head coach noted he expects to make more adjustments to the rotation.
“You’re going to see a lot of different lineups throughout the season,” Odom said. “Does that mean that we don’t eventually settle on a starting lineup and a rotation — it’s probably coming at some point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.