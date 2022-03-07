With a certain player in southern California tearing it up this year on one of the best Mountain West men’s basketball teams, an Aggie will not even be mentioned in the Newcomer of the Year voting.
However, his value at Utah State will not go unnoticed. Brandon Horvath has certainly had a great season in his final collegiate campaign.
The 6-foot-10 forward followed Aggie first-year head coach Ryan Odom west from UMBC, taking a big chance by joining a new team and stepping up a level in competition. He hasn’t regretted the decision one bit.
“It’s been a wild ride with some ups and downs, but I think that is pretty normal coming to a new area,” Horvath said last week in an interview with The Herald Journal. “Coming from Maryland, it’s a complete change of lifestyle. I think I fit in quickly and well. I told my dad the other day that I was extremely happy with the decision I made to come here for my last collegiate season. I’m extremely grateful for everything I’ve been through.”
Was his move west what he expected?
“I expected the conference to be really good and obviously it really was,” Horvath said. “One of the main reasons I came here was to play against really good competition, test myself against some of the best guys in the country. I think I’ve done pretty well. I knew I had to be on my A game, because these guys (MW athletes) are legit.
“I had never been to Utah or the west coast. Everything else has been a new experience for me. It’s been great. ... The weather has been adjustment. It was colder than I thought it would be. The time difference is hard because it’s two hours. Bed time for my parents and girlfriend when I get done with games or practice.”
Horvath is from West Bend, Maryland, which has a population of about 1,000. He described it being between a bunch of little towns. Logan is much bigger, and Chick-fil-A is much closer.
“I basically live out in the country,” Horvath said. “Logan is way, way bigger than where I grew up. In Utah, everything is so spread out, where in Maryland it is really compact. But here in Logan, I’m close to things. Back home I’m 20 minutes from civilization. I live in the woods basically.”
Horvath and RJ Eytle-Rock both played at UMBC last season. Both have spoken highly of Odom since becoming Aggies. Horvath played for the Retrievers for four years under Odom.
“That guys is awesome; I would follow that guy anywhere,” Horvath said of Odom. “It’s been great since day one. We have had ups and downs as all relationships do, but had way more ups. He is a great coach and great mentor to me and my family. He loves me and I love him.”
San Diego State’s Matt Bradley was named the MW Newcomer of the Year on Monday in the Media Poll and is a shoo-in to get the same award from the coaches on Tuesday. Horvath doesn’t even worry about that. His coach doesn’t either, but is aware of how important he has been to the team.
“He has had a good year for us,” Odom said of Horvath on Monday. “I’m proud of him. When he first decided to come out here, we didn’t know how it was going to go. Was he going to be a starter? Was he going to be a guy coming off the bench? This team needed him to start and perform really well, and he has.”
Horvath has been finishing with a flurry. The senior has scored in double figures the last 12 games and is currently second on the team in scoring with 13.6 points a game.
“I try and play hard every game,” Horvath said. “Lately, I’ve been trying to leave it all out there, that’s what I’ve been telling myself.”
Horvath does more than just score. He has been hitting the boards — averaging 6.4 per contest — and passing the ball. His 83 assists (2.7 per game) are more than double what he had last year (37). The senior leads the team in dunks with 24, plus is shooting a career-high 51.1 percent for the season.
In fact, Horvath has had a handful of career marks as an Aggie. He scored 29 points against Nevada, dished out seven assists against Air Force, blocked three shots against San Jose Sate and played 44 minutes against Wyoming, to name a few.
“I look at the stats, but I’m not dependent upon them,” Horvath said. “I don’t try to average 15 or 16 points. I try to get better every day. We are just trying to win. If I scored zero and we win every game, I would rather do that.”
Horvath and Justin Bean are the only two Aggies to play in all 31 games this season, starting them all. At UMBC, he played in 113 games, starting 54.
“I only have so many (games) left in college,” Horvath said. “These games are sacred. Unless I really can’t go, I’m going to play. I had the flu against Nevada. My ankle has been hurt, but I’m not going to miss any games. I’ve never been a guy to take games off.”
Horvath is the tallest Aggie that starts. In this age of position-less basketball, he plays all over the court. But on defense, he usually has to match up against the opposing big man, which the Mountain West has some beasts to go against.
“I have been a little out of position for me,” Horvath said. “I’m on the biggest guy because I’m pretty much the biggest guy that plays most of the time. I love playing against those guys. I take it as a challenge. It has been different, but it’s going to help me going forward.”
Horvath grew taller a little later in life. His basketball career began as a point guard and then a shooting guard. He still handles the ball more than most big men and will push the ball up the court at times after grabbing a rebound.
His Aggie career got off to a great individual start as he led the team with 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in his USU debut, but it was a loss to UC Davis. The very next game sticks out much more for the Maryland native.
“The Richmond game was a full circle for me,” Horvath said. “Returning to Maryland to play Richmond at Navy was special. I had 50 people there. We played great and won. It was super cool.”
Horvath had 18 points in the win against Richmond.
Having heard and seen videos of fans at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, did it live up to what he expected?
“I really don’t know what to say,” Horvath said. “You come in with expectations, ‘wow, that would be cool,’ but suiting up and playing in these hotly-contested games has been crazy. The fans here are so dedicated. It’s a complete 180 from where I was at. It’s what every college basketball player should dream to play for. It feels like every game is the championship game. It’s just awesome. It was better than I expected and I expected a lot.”
How would Horvath like to be remembered by Aggie fans?
“I just want to be known as a guy that came in and worked really hard and was a great role model for the kids,” Horvath said.
Basketball is in his future, but first he will complete his masters at USU in applied business. He made a promise to his family that he was not coming to Logan just to play basketball.
“I don’t want to give away any details, but first I’m going to finish my masters here,” Horvath said. “Getting my masters is going to be huge for me in the future. I’m focused on Utah State right now, but I do want to pursue basketball.”
The Aggies left for the MW Conference Tournament on Monday, where they will be trying to make a run for the fourth straight year. In order to do that, they will need their best newcomer to continue his steady play of late.
“It’s been a tremendous growing experience for him,” Odom said. “He’s enjoyed getting to know these guys and being around his teammates. That’s been special to finish it out with him as coaches. He’s a good player and one that we need to play well in this tournament.”