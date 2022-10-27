Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A strong start to each half was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Aggies in their most important soccer match of the season.

Sammie Murdock scored 23 seconds into the opening half and Rine Yonaha netted an insurance goal less than nine minutes into the second half as Utah State earned a gratifying 2-0 Senior Day victory over Mountain West rival Boise State on a chilly Thursday afternoon at Bell Field.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.