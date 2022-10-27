A strong start to each half was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Aggies in their most important soccer match of the season.
Sammie Murdock scored 23 seconds into the opening half and Rine Yonaha netted an insurance goal less than nine minutes into the second half as Utah State earned a gratifying 2-0 Senior Day victory over Mountain West rival Boise State on a chilly Thursday afternoon at Bell Field.
With the win, the Aggies (8-5-7, 5-3-3 MW) vaulted ahead of the Broncos (8-5-7, 4-3-4) and Colorado College (7-6-5, 4-3-4) in the final conference standings, and tied San Diego State (7-5-7, 5-3-3) for the No. 4 spot. It was a must-win game for USU, which punched its ticket to the six-team Mountain West Tournament, which starts Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"I'm happy for our team," USU head coach Manny Martins said. "I think over the course of the last four games, I think they earned every bit of this opportunity to go into the tournament, so I'm glad that we were able to get it and I'm really happy for them. It was a great performance."
It was a glorious start for the Aggies as Jordan Foraker high-pressured a Bronco defender, dispossessed her and quickly found the feet of fellow senior Murdock, who fired a sublime right-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box over the outstretched arms of BSU goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw.
"That's kind of our identity is we pride ourselves on being on the front foot and never backing down or shying away from pressing the opponent, and I think that's exactly what we did today," Murdock said.
USU's second goal was also a banger and Murdock, a Cache Valley native, helped facilitate it. Kelsey Kaufusi played a ball forward to Murdock, who laid it back to Yonaha, whose stunning one-time strike from approximately 23 yards out dipped over Crenshaw.
"Yeah, that (goal) felt good, especially on Senior Day and it felt good getting the assist," Murdock said. "I have to give all the credit to Jordan, another senior. She really came out there and helped me out."
Murdock's goal was her team-leading fifth of the season. As for Yonaha, that was her first goal as an Aggie.
"We had to win this game to make the tournament, so I felt like, ‘I have to score. We have to win,’” Yonaha said. “The last two games, we tied, 0-0, and we couldn't score. This week, we practiced the final third and we were prepared to score."
Indeed, USU was a bit frustrated with back-to-back scoreless draws against San Diego State and New Mexico last week at home. The Aggies finished with more than twice as many shots as the Aztecs and Lobos, but weren't quite clinical enough. That was not a problem Thursday for USU, which outshot all 11 of its opponents during Mountain West action. The Aggies rank first in the conference in shots (300) and shots on goal (141).
USU fired off 16 shots to BSU's 10 and finished with a narrow 7-5 edge in shots on frame. Former Ridgeline High star London Miller took a match-high five shots for the hosts.
Scoring twice against the Broncos was a big accomplishment, inasmuch as they occupy the top spot in the Mountain West in fewest goals allowed with 15. USU has conceded 18 goals, which ranks third in the league.
"It shows a little bit of the character of the team," said Martins, whose team is now tied with SDSU for the most goals in the conference with 28. "Since (this coaching staff) got here, we wanted to be a team that was going to be on the front foot, so this is something we've been working on for about 18 months now. And it's still a project that we're working on, but yeah, it's a good sign, it's a really good sign. Now, it's (about) trying to be a little more consistent in putting some of those away, and today they did."
USU senior keeper Diera Walton made a couple of big saves en route to helping her team secure its fourth straight shutout and ninth clean sheet of the 2022 campaign. That was the 20th shutout of Walton's career, plus she moved into second place in program history in career goalkeeper minutes with 5,570. No. 0 has shared time in goal with freshman McKenzie Hunninghake this season.
“It felt amazing,” said Walton, who still has season left of eligibility, due to the free COVID-19 year in 2020. “This year has been really hard for me. I think in order to help my team out, I’m supposed to help myself first. I think the team helps me and motivates me every single day to come out here and do what I do best."
Arguably Boise State's best opportunity to pull a goal back took place in the 72nd minute when Sophie Drown unleashed a shot from outside the 18 inches over the crossbar. USU's Alex Day forced Crenshaw into a relatively challenging save on a flick header, courtesy of a Yonaha corner kick, in the 82nd minute.
In addition to Murdock and Foraker, the Aggies honored fellow seniors Marren Nielsen, Sara Taylor and Kelsey Salvesen-Harmer prior to the match.
“I’m so happy. I was a little bit emotional today,” Martins said. “These are kids that when we got here about 18 months ago, they embraced the ideas that we brought with us and everything we’re trying to do. In some ways, we made them uncomfortable. They could have resisted, but instead they embraced it. They are every little bit the reason we are where we are today. It’s because of leadership and them taking the step to run with what we brought. Really happy that they get to play some more soccer.”
The fourth-seeded Aggies will square off against the fifth-seeded Aztecs on Sunday at 4 p.m. in the opening round of the MW tourney. Wyoming (7-6-5, 6-3-2), New Mexico (7-3-8, 5-1-5) and San Jose State (7-6-5, 6-3-2) claimed a three-way tie for first place in the final conference standings and were seeded in that order. Colorado College and Boise State tied for the No. 6 spot, but the Tigers won the tiebreaker to claim the final spot in the tournament.
